Coronavirus – traditional Chinese medicine scientists’ remedies plus Venezuelan ancestral medicine with Biophysics

INTRODUCTION

Professors, doctors, academics and intellectuals from Wuhan University present a scientific proposal of traditional Chinese medicine against the intracellular parasite coronavirus. The Chinese proposal is based on the use of Nanoparticles of plant origin similar to the contribution of the Venezuelan nanotechnologist Sirio Quintero (SQ).

I.- CURED CORONAVIRUS WITH THE USE OF PLANTS IN UNIVERSITIES OF CHINA

Chinese scientists, physicians, and researchers from the Universities of Wuhan, Huazhong, and Hubei in the area of ​​antiretroviral medicine have applied a tailored protocol to counter the intracellular parasite coronavirus. All these medical professionals belong to the academic and scientific field of the health field.

a) Wang Zhou, MD, Chief Physician, Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Professor, Huazhong University of Science and Technology and Director of Wuhan University. Member of the Chinese Association for the Prevention and Control of STDs and AIDS; Executive Director of the Hubei Preventive Medicine Association. Member of the editorial board, Chinese Journal of Preventive Medicine and Chinese Journal of Viral Diseases.

b) Qiang Wang, MD, professor at the Faculty of Medicine, Wuhan University of Science and Technology; Visiting researcher at the MD Anderson Can cer Center, University of Texas (2015-2016); Member of the Standing Committee and Secretary-General, Cancer and Microecology Committee, Chinese Cancer Association; Extensive experience in infectious disease immunology, tumor microenvironment and preventive interventions on AIDS among university students in China.

c) Ke Hu Professor and Director of the Second Department of Respiratory Medicine and Critical Care of Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, chief physician and PhD supervisor.

d) Zaiqi Zhang, doctor of internal medicine, postdoctoral fellow in emergency medicine, MBA, chief physician, professor, doctoral supervisor, and member of the CPC Committee and vice president of Hunan Medical University.

e) The following researchers also participated:

Mengmei Wang (Wuhan University People’s Hospital)

Xiaochen Xiang (School of Medicine, Wuhan University of Science and Technology)

Yongxi Zhang (Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University)

Weimin Chen (Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University)

Siyang Chen (School of Medicine, Wuhan University of Science and Technology)

Xiaomao Jin (Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention)

Yang Zhao (Wuhan University Renmin Hospital)

Xiafen Hu (School of Medicine, Wuhan University of Science and Technology)

Kaiwen Guo (School of Medicine, Wuhan University of Science and Technology)

Na Zhan (Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University)

II.- CHINESE TRADITIONAL SCIENTIFIC MEDICINE AGAINST CORONAVIRUSES

Chinese scientific medicine uses the following traditional plants to prevent coronavirus.

Based on the clinical characteristics of COVID-19, it can be classified as an “epidemic” or “pestilential” disease in traditional Chinese medicine. Its main pathogenic factors are “humidity, toxin, stasis and blockage”. It mainly affects the lung and spleen, and can damage collaterals and enter the blood. Based on the clinical experiences of physicians currently treating COVID-19,

Chinese national and regional administrative health authorities have recommended specific herbal formulas for treatments.

The most widely used traditional Chinese plants are: rhizoma phragmitis (lu gen), rhizoma imperatae (bai mao gen), radix angelicae dahuricae (bai zhi), rhizoma atractylodis macrocephalae (bai zhu), rhizoma atractylodis (cang zhu), honeysuckle (jin yininel) hua), herba pogostemonis (huo xiang), radix et rhizoma rhodiolae crenulatae (hong jing tian), rhizoma dryopteridis crassirhizomatis (guan zhong), rhizoma polygoni cuspidati (hu zhang), fructus tsa folium mori (sang ye), radix astragali praeparata (huang qi), radix ligustici brachylobi (fang feng), and herba eupatorii (pei lan). However, it is important to note that herbal formulas should only be used under the guidance of doctors specializing in Chinese medicine.

Cf. Wang M.D. Zhou (ed.) (2020). The Coronavirus Prevention Handbook: 101 Science-Based Tips That Could Save Your Life. Skyhorse Publishing, New Cork, United States. Chief Editor Wang Zhou, MB. Chief Physician of Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

III- NANOTECHNOLOGY FOR CELLULAR ELECTROPORATION OF THE DNA OF THE MICRO PARASITE CORONAVIRUS BY SENIOR VENEZUELAN SCIENTIST QUINTERO

The 17 Hz coronavirus frequency can be turned off by two techniques used to generate intracellular electroporation frequencies that destroy the DNA of the aggressive CoVid-19 larva.

The intracellular parasite coronavirus disconnects the central nervous system from the control it exerts on the immune system.

By irradiating modulated waves using state-of-the-art electronic devices, the genetic information of the malefic DNA of the proteins possessed by the intracellular parasite coronavirus is destroyed.

With the use of specific modulated wave irradiation, it is possible to modify the molecular structure of proteins that contain the genetic information that enables the replication, hybridization and mutation of CoVid-19 in the human body.

The efficacy of the protocol to deactivate all types of infectious agents is based on the irradiation of electromagnetic waves with the condition of reaching the state of biological chelation, erasing any possibility of reuse of the genetic information of the intracellular parasite coronavirus by other infectious agents or hermaphroditic suckles that they could absorb or suck the organic ashes of the destroyed coronavirus.

Cf. Dongyou Liu (Ed) (2013). Molecular detection of human parasitic pathogens. CRC Press Taylor & Francis Group. Boca Raton London New York.

Cf. O’Clock, George D. (2007). Electrotherapeutic Devices. Principles, Design and Applications

Engineering in Medicine & Biology. Artech House, Inc. Boston London.

IV.- THE ELECTROPORATION OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE AND VENEZUELAN ANCESTRAL MEDICINE ADAPTED AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUS

a) The Scientist Nanotechnologist SQ agrees with the Chinese Scientific Doctors in the proposal of using plant nanoparticles to avoid the neurotoxic effects of the intracellular parasite coronavirus. The Venezuelan scientist has developed devices to generate electromagnetic waves that accelerate the destruction of the DNA of the coronavirus and other infectious agents that cause a variety of diseases.

b) This Trujillo scientist Sirio Quintero first proposes to deactivate and disable the replication of the intracellular parasite coronavirus through the use of nanoparticles from plants of ancestral use and agrees with Chinese scientific doctors. It has also developed a protocol with electromagnetic wave combining algorithms to disintegrate CoVid-19 chromosome segments and prevent their replication.

c) Professor Nanotechnologist SQ also proposes the use of Nanoparticles of plant origin and proteins for the restoration and repair of the damaging effects caused by the intracellular parasite coronavirus in the nervous system.

d) To recover the defensive capacity of the human body, the Venezuelan scientist SQ has developed a protocol that allows strengthening the immune system based on nanoparticles extracted from plants for ancestral use and also on the irradiation of modulated waves to recover the natural genetics of the human body using advanced technology devices.

IV-A) INHIBIT THE REPRODUCTION OF THE CORONAVIRUS WITH INTERFEROL AND ITS EQUIVALENCE IN THE COMBINATION OF AUTOCTON PLANTS FOR ANCESTRAL USE (ONLY STOPS THE CORONAVIRUS, BUT MUTA)

The first step in stopping the aggressive effects of the coronavirus is to apply a combination plant remedy for ancient use, some antiretroviral or electromagnetic waves to prevent its replication.

The use of plants and antiretrovirals only stops the replication of the coronavirus, although it does not eliminate the proteins with the genetic information that can lead to mutations and subsequent reappearance of the coronavirus.

Interferon Alpha 2B deactivates cancers and HIV-AIDS (it is an oral chemo), and deactivates the proliferation of the coronavirus, but does not eliminate the proteins with the genetic information of this parasitic intracellular larva, then these proteins with the genetic information allow reassembly, hybridization and mutation of infectious agents, leaving neurological effects and also latent HIV-AIDS.

(IV-1) Interferon Alpha 2B (14,322 Hz) inhibits the proliferation or replication of the coronavirus. Venezuelan scientist Sirio Quintero discovered that Preparation P2 based on hammerhead, lemon and honey also stops the reproduction of the coronavirus.

Prepared 2 (P2)

01 Malojillo: 51 Hz

02 Lemon yellow: 91 Hz

03 Bee honey: 59 Hz

(IV-2) To deactivate the coronavirus, the Chinese use these traditional plants.

Chinese doctors use extracts from the following plants to deactivate the replication chain of the intracellular parasite coronavirus:

14 Radix ligustici brachylobi (fang feng): 167Hz

06 Honeysuckle (jin yininel hua): 35 Hz

IV-B) IHNIBIR THE CORONAVIRUS = P6

To inhibit the coronavirus when there are low defenses, Preparation P6 is used, which consists of hammerhead, ginger, black pepper, lemon peel, honey, lemon juice and elderberry.

In order that the coronavirus intracellular parasite does not continue to replicate or mutate over time in the human body, it is essential to take it for 6 months in a disciplined continuous manner, if there are no negative side effects in the brain, lungs and bladder.

The P6 hammer-based preparation also deactivates the initial segment of all cancers in segment No. 5 of the beginning of any chain of malignant or cancer cells.

(IV-b1) To raise platelets and prevent respiratory diseases, the Venezuelan researcher proposes the preparation P6:

Prepared 6 (P6)

01 Malojillo: 51 Hz

02 Ginger: 41 Hz

03 Black pepper: 41 Hz

04 Peel of yellow lemons 93 Hz

05 Honey: Bee honey: 59 Hz

06 Lemon juice: 91 Hz

06 Elderberry: 89 Hz

(IV-b2) To deactivate the coronavirus, the Chinese use these plants

03 Radix angelicae dahuricae (bai zhi): 127 Hz

11 Fructus tsaoko (zu zhang): 133 Hz

15 Herba eupatorii (pen lan): 1107 Hz

IV-C) BRAIN REGENERATION = P14

Preparation P14 eliminates the neurotoxic and immunodeficiency effects of the coronavirus. Leaves no side effects like other antiretrovirals. Preparation P14 must be taken for 6 months.

(IV-C1) Venezuelan scientist Sirio Quintero proposes the use of the following combination of plants for ancestral use and proteins to restore the central nervous system.

Prepared 14 (P14)

01 Collagen: 41 Hz

02 Glucosamine: 43 Hz

03 Caribbean Shark Cartilage / Flour: 77 Hz

04 Vitamin D + Calcium: 77.3 Hz

05 Chlorophyll (green extracts): 69 Hz

(IV-C2) For brain regeneration the Chinese use these traditional plants:

02 Rhizoma imperatae: 125 Hz

07 Herva pogostemosis (huo xiang): 133 Hz

09 Rhizoma dryopteridis crassirhizomatis (guang zhoung): 121 Hz

VI-D) ELIMINATE HIV-AIDS GENETICS WITH PREPARATION P39

After eliminating the intracellular parasite coronavirus, it is necessary to strengthen the immune system against HIV-AIDS of 15.6 Herz frequency. This objective is achieved by resorting to a set of nanoparticles extracted from the combination of plants for ancestral use.

The Venezuelan scientist SQ discovered a preparation P39 and it is equivalent to a formula of five traditional plants of Chinese scientific doctors. With these preparations of combination of plants of ancestral use, it is possible to catalyze the CoV proteins, to prevent the reproduction of HIV-AIDS or another genetic segment corresponding to the Map of the Genetic Structure of this intracellular parasite.

(IV-D1) The Venezuelan scientist SQ proposes the use of the following plants for ancestral use to eliminate HIV-AIDS, to reactivate the defensive system reconnecting it to the central nervous system:

Prepared 39 (P39)

01 Roasted Cocuiza Juice: 119 Hz

02 Cane juice: 87 Hz

03 Quina: 77 Hz

(IV-D2) To eliminate HIV-AIDS, the Chinese use these traditional plants:

15 Herba eupatorii (pen lan): 1107 Hz

08 Radix et Rhizoma rhodiolae crenulatae

(hong jing tian): 67 Hz

03 Radix angelicae dahuricae (bai zhi): 127 Hz

14 Radix ligustici brachylobi (fang feng): 167Hz

06 Honeysuckle (jin yininel hua: 35 Hz

V.- SPIRITUAL BIOMECHANICS AND CHINESE MENTAL CARE

(5.1) Dr. Sirio Quintero talks about Spiritual Biomechanics attending to three kinds of organic and mental states.

The first class is refers to fear, pain and loss of faith when the adrenal glands are altered,

The other state of mind is Thyroid related anguish and frustration, and

The other mental and spiritual state is related to depression and suicide due to the involvement of the Pancreas and the Liver.

Restoring mental balance is accomplished by reconnecting with the creator and drawing on natural elements of creation.

Cfr. Crile, Georg Washington (1936). The Phenomena of Life. A Radio-Electric Interpretation. Edited by Amy Rowland. William Heinemann, Ltd. Publishers – London.

Cfr. Tesla, Nicola (1900). The problem of increasing human energy. With special references to the harnessing of the sun’s energy. Reprint from Century Magazine, June 1900.

(5.2) Chinese scientists in the area of ​​health recommend addressing mental states:

To prepare mentally against the CoVid-19 outbreak it is necessary:

(I) Adjust your attitudes and see COVID-19 from a scientific perspective.

(II) During the first days of the outbreak, limited knowledge about the risks and prevention of COVID-19 could cause a sense of anxiety and panic among the public, which was exacerbated by rumors.

(III) Trust in authorized efforts for prevention and control.

(IV) trust the results of the scientific investigation of the disease.

(V) Adjust your attitudes, act with caution and stay away from fear.

(VI) Recognize your anxiety and fear. In the face of an unknown epidemic, few people can remain calm.

(VII) Avoid excessive guilt for feeling emotions produced by news of the increase in the number of confirmed cases leading to the assumption that the new virus is present everywhere and cannot be prevented, causing anxiety and fear.

(VIII) Maintain a healthy and regular lifestyle: adequate sleep, a balanced and healthy diet of various food groups, a regular work routine that can help distract us from the epidemic and a moderate exercise regime.

(IX) Allow yourself to vent when it seems necessary. Laughing, crying, yelling, exercising, singing, talking, conversing, writing, or drawing occasionally can help release anger and anxiety, divert your attention, and calm down effectively.

(X) Relax and cope with your emotions. Relaxation and meditation techniques can help you release your negative emotions, such as tension, depression, and anxiety. There are many forms of relaxation, and the key to successful relaxation is understanding the basic principles of technique and practice. Relaxation through visualization. Maintain a slow, steady, deep breath throughout the process, and feel the warm energy flowing through your body with the visualization.