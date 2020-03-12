Coronavirus: Transport for London worker tests positive

A Transport for London worker has tested positive for the killer coronavirus as the number of patients in the UK today jumped to 280.

The unidentified worker was based at the organisation’s headquarters at Palestra House in Southwark.

Transport bosses said cleaners disinfected the employee’s office over the weekend and it was safe for staff to return today.

It comes after two more people were diagnosed this morning in Wales after they got infected in Italy, taking the country’s total to six.

Britain’s total number of cases now sits at 280, a surge of 74 since Saturday amid fears the crisis is rapidly approaching its peak.

The killer virus yesterday claimed its third life in Britain, a man in his 60s who was hospitalised in Manchester.

With case numbers continuing to swell, Boris Johnson today called an emergency COBRA meeting to discuss how best to tackle the deadly outbreak.

Government ministers debated moving into the delay phase of the Prime Minister’s coronavirus ‘battle plan’ but decided against it.

The shift could have seen drastic public health measures implemented, including closing schools, banning large public events and urging elderly people to stay home.

The infected TfL employee works at the 11-storey Palestra House, which contains the Surface Transport and Traffic Operations Centre, The Sun reports. It monitors traffic congestion, incidents and major events in the capital.

A TfL spokesperson said: ‘We are working closely with Public Health England and are following their advice after a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

‘We are taking all necessary precautions and a deep clean has taken place within the building used by the staff member.’

TfL staff at Palestra House were told this morning that a colleague had caught the deadly infection.

Sources claimed they were asked to attend work as normal and were ‘shocked’ they were still allowed into the office.

It came as Northern Ireland reported five new cases of coronavirus last night, adding to the biggest daily rise in the number of cases reported in the UK.

Health chiefs faced serious questions last night as it emerged travellers from Italy, at the centre of Europe’s outbreak, said they had been able to get off flights to the UK without seeing any officials.

Flights from countries including China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia are subject to so-called enhanced monitoring measures.

This means that when a passenger feels unwell they should alert the air crew. The pilot will then have to ask the destination airport for permission before anyone can disembark.

Leaflets are then handed out to all passengers about calling NHS 111 and self-isolating if they experience a cough, sore throat or temperature.

Public Health England claimed it had been carrying out ‘enhanced monitoring’ of all flights from northern Italy since last Wednesday but had not extended the measure to flights from southern Italy – meaning travellers may be coming into the UK with the virus without being detected.

Several travellers from Italy – including Milan – said they had passed through UK airports without seeing any officials.

As the UK’s coronavirus cases tally continues to rise, Boris Johnson is to hold an emergency meeting of the government’s Cobra committee to discuss whether the country should shift from a ‘contain’ to a ‘delay’ phase as health officials grapple to control the virus.

Airline easyJet has grounded all its flights to northern Italy on Monday and said it will review those scheduled until April 3. Ryanair and British Airways said that they do not have any plans to review flights.

The UK is reportedly preparing for as many as 100,000 deaths due to the virus. This figure was accepted by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who stressed the government is looking at the ‘scientific worst case scenario’.

The British Foreign Office has warned against ‘all but essential travel’ to regions in northern Italy after the country placed the region of Lombardy, home to some 16million people, on lock down in an attempt to stop the virus spreading. It has reported the highest number of cases outside China.

Announcing the death of a third person in the UK due to coronavirus, the UK’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, yesterday wrote: ‘I am very sorry to report that a third patient in England who tested positive for COVID-19 has sadly died.

‘I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected.

‘The patient, who was being treated at the North Manchester General Hospital, was over 60 years old and had significant underlying health conditions.

‘They had recently travelled from an affected area. Contact tracing is already underway.’

Health chiefs faced criticism last night as it emerged that people who had flown into the UK from Italy had not been subject to stringent checks. Public Health England said it would be extending the checks to all flights from Italy this Wednesday, although that is more than two and a half weeks since cases out there first began to escalate.

Federico Gatti, of the UK bureau of Italian broadcaster Mediaset, tweeted yesterday: ‘Just landed in London from Milan. Zero checks. No info. How can it be possible?’

A spokesman from PHE said they ‘welcomed feedback’, adding that enhanced monitoring should be in place for all flights from northern Italy.

Professor Hugh Pennington, a microbiologist based at the University of Aberdeen, said he was ‘surprised’ the checks weren’t been done.

Professor Jonathan Ball, a virologist at the University of Nottingham, said it ‘absolutely makes sense for these measures to be implemented’.

University Hospital Southampton said last night that the ‘small number’ of patients and staff which came into contact with the coronavirus sufferer that worked at the hospital have been informed and ‘will be appropriately isolated’.

‘Any patient affected by the temporary closure will be contacted directly,’ they said in a statement. ‘The Trust is following Public Health England and NHS guidance in respect of the virus and all other services are operating normally.’

They said patients and staff should continue to attend appointments normally and come into work unless they have been advised not to do so.

Announcing the cancellation of all flights to northern Italy on Monday and a review of its schedule until April, easyJet said: ‘We expect to continue to reduce the number of flights in and out of Milan Malpensa, Milan Linate, Venice and Verona airports in the period up to April 3 and will provide a further update on our schedule in due course.’

Passengers affected by the change will receive an email or text message and will be offered either a full refund or the option of changing their flights.

British Airways and Ryanair have both confirmed that they have no plans to ground flights.

Oxford University also revealed that a student had been diagnosed on its website, but stated that the risk is ‘very low and that university and college activities can continue as normal’.

The university did not reveal what country the student had travelled from but said its immediate concerns were for the affected student and their family, along with the health and well-being of university staff, students and visitors.

‘It has been established that the affected student did not attend any university or college events after they felt ill, when they subsequently self-isolated,’ they said.

‘As a result, PHE has advised that the risk to other students and staff is very low and that university and college activities can continue as normal. They have also advised that the university and colleges do not need to take any additional public health actions in the light of this specific case.

‘We have worked with PHE to make sure that anyone who was in contact with the student after they fell ill have been notified and that they are able to access support and information as needed. PHE do not consider individuals infectious until they develop symptoms.’