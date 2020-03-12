Coronavirus: Two British Airways baggage handlers test positive

Travellers have today been left fearing they may have unknowingly caught the coronavirus after two baggage handlers at London Heathrow tested positive for the killer infection.

It came as the Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed another infected patient – a man in his 80s in Milton Keynes – had died and the number of cases on British soil jumped to 163.

The number of coronavirus cases in the UK has now tripled in the space of three days, with just 51 confirmed on Tuesday. Forty-seven cases were announced today – the UK’s largest daily toll.

After health officials confirmed two British Airways baggage handlers were infected, one anxious traveller asked: ‘How many passengers have been infected?’

Fears have been raised the virus could have passed onto passengers’ luggage, where it could survive for up to three days. Heathrow is one of the busiest airports in the world and tens of thousands of travellers pass through the airport every day.

Public Health England said neither patient worked while showing any symptoms but it is not clear if they had handled luggage before becoming ill. Scientists fear patients who don’t have a cough or fever – tell-tale signs of the infection – can still be contagious but it has not yet been definitively proven.

The UK’s chief scientific adviser today confirmed that the virus is spreading uncontrollably between people inside Britain. Sir Patrick Vallance admitted: ‘This is the start of an outbreak clearly… we can expect more cases.’

Anxious Britons have resorted to wearing gas masks and blankets on public transport in desperate attempts to protect themselves as the coronavirus continues its rampant spread across the UK, while supermarkets up and down the country have again been left bare amid rushes to stockpile household goods such as hand soap, nappies and dried foods like pasta and rice.

Facebook has closed its London offices for the weekend because an employee from Singapore was diagnosed with the coronavirus after visiting the English headquarters between February 24 and 26.

Furious doctors have warned the lack of spare beds in the NHS ‘will end in death’ and an ex-government worker claimed a coronavirus crisis in the UK ‘would be quite useful’ in killing off NHS bed blockers.

And Prime Minister Boris Johnson today pledged an extra £46million to rush through a coronavirus vaccine, after the scientific adviser, Sir Patrick, said a jab will not be ready during this outbreak – researchers hope one could be ready to use by the end of the year.

Mr Johnson even said it looks like the UK will face a ‘substantial period of disruption’ from the new coronavirus outbreak and the government plans to put aid for affected businesses in the national budget.

As coronavirus fears continued to grip the UK, developments include:

In an interview with ITV news, Mr Hancock said: ‘I’m very sorry to hear the news of a second death here in the UK of somebody with coronavirus. Again, it was was somebody who was older and had underlying health conditions.

‘My condolences go out to the family and to his loved ones. We are working round the clock to keep people safe and to make sure we get the best possible response in this country.’

The unidentified man in his 80s who had underlying health conditions passed away at Milton Keynes University Hospital after testing positive for the killer coronavirus.

He tested positive for the virus this morning. Further tests confirmed he had the infection.

Fellow patients and hospital staff on his ward were isolated and a deep clean has been carried out. Health officials are now tracking down anyone who had been in contact with the patient.

The first death on British soil, a woman in her 70s who also had long-term health troubles, was recorded last night at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

The first Briton to die was an elderly patient who caught the virus on the doomed Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the coast of Japan after hundreds of holidaymakers tested positive.

The elderly and those with chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease are believed to be the most vulnerable from the virus because they have weakened immune systems, meaning the virus is more likely to cause complications and attack their organs.

It comes after British Airways confirmed two baggage handlers tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the deadly infection. Both are in isolation at home.

Both men worked at London Heathrow airport, which said ‘the welfare of our passengers and colleagues is our top priority’. Bloomberg reports some of the handlers’ colleagues are also being tested.

Coronavirus fears have already prompted BA to cancel all of its flights to China until April, slashed the number of its services to Europe and New York, and scrapped fees for customers to change bookings at the start of March.

After BA confirmed two cases in baggage handlers – who it is feared could have unwittingly spread the virus onto luggage – the Department of Health in England announced 47 more patients had been struck down, including five in Scotland.

No further details about where they caught the virus were given. However, England’s chief medical officer yesterday admitted the infection was definitely spreading on British soil.

Of the 163 cases already confirmed in the UK, 147 are in England, 11 in Scotland, three in Northern Ireland and two in Wales. Leading scientists have repeatedly warned there are likely to be more cases.

It comes after Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England and Wales, said people can catch the illness by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching their face.

And the coronavirus may stay contagious on hard metal or plastic surfaces like door handles or rails on buses or trains for as long as three days, he added. Some scientists have even suggested the virus may be more likely to spread on the hands than it is through the air.

Speaking at a meeting with ministers in Parliament yesterday, Professor Whitty said the virus would ‘largely gone by 48 hours and almost completely gone by 72 hours on a hard surface’.

It comes just days after the NHS started testing thousands of intensive care patients for COVID-19 amid fears it is already spreading through NHS wards.

In a dramatic ramping up of efforts to detect the virus, hospitals were ordered to test any seriously ill patient with a cough or breathing difficulties. Medics were told to screen patients even if they had not been abroad or had any contact with anyone from high-risk countries.

In a New York Times article that was scathing of the NHS, British clinicians sounded the alarm about there not being enough ventilators or intensive care beds to cope with the crisis.

Dr George Priestley, an intensive care doctor in Yorkshire, said: ‘If we haven’t got ventilatory support to offer them, it’s going to end in death. I don’t want to be alarmist. I just want someone to pay attention.’

Experts have said that up to 80 per cent of the entire British population could fall ill with coronavirus in a worst-case scenario. Dr Priestley added: ‘If we get those kinds of numbers, nobody knows how we’d possibly cope.’

Professor Whitty clarified that the virus spreads when somebody who already has it coughs or sneezes onto their hand, then touches something or someone.

Anyone who touches something the patient has contaminated is at risk of catching the virus if they then touch their face, he said.

The virus can enter the body through the eyes, nose and mouth, but not through the skin, Professor Whitty explained.

His counterpart, scientific adviser Sir Patrick, said an outbreak has now begun in the UK.

He told Sky News: ‘This is the start of an outbreak clearly. We are in the position now where we have got person-to-person transmission of this in the UK and therefore we can expect more cases.’

It came as an unnamed man is thought to have succumbed to coronavirus at Milton Keynes University Hospital last night.

He had tested positive for the killer virus once already but the NHS must carry out further tests to confirm the case and rule out a false positive, MailOnline understands.

If the case is confirmed he would become the second Briton to die from the illness in the UK.

Fellow patients and hospital staff on his ward have been isolated this morning and a deep clean has been carried out.

It comes after a child at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital tested positive for the virus yesterday.

The first death, a woman in her 70s who also had long-term health troubles, was recorded on Thursday at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

Latest figures show there have been 163 cases in the UK out of nearly 21,000 people tested.

The elderly and those with chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease are believed to be the most vulnerable from the virus.

The latest death comes just days after the NHS started testing thousands of intensive care patients for COVID-19 amid fears it is already spreading through NHS wards.

In a dramatic ramping up of efforts to detect the virus, hospitals were ordered to test any seriously ill patient with a cough or breathing difficulties.

Medics were told to screen patients even if they had not been abroad or had any contact with anyone from high-risk countries.

It comes after it was revealed half of Britain’s coronavirus patients are being treated at home amid mounting fears the NHS does not have enough beds to cope with the outbreak.

The government – whose chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance today admitted the world is unlikely to get a vaccine in time for the outbreak – is also ‘looking at’ possibly isolating entire households as part of its four-stage ‘battle plan’ if the crisis continues to escalate and cases become more widespread.

Speaking on BBC Question Time last night, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told coronavirus patients caring for themselves at home to shut themselves away in their room and avoid their loved ones.

He said: ‘People should try to self-isolate from their families, not only go home, try not to go out shopping, definitely don’t use public transport, but within your own home you should also try to self-isolate.’

Mr Hancock added that, as the father of three children, he understood that ‘can be difficult and some people have caring responsibilities’, but people should try to keep to themselves as much as possible.

Meanwhile, supermarkets up and down the country have again been left bare amid rushes to stockpile household goods such as hand soap, nappies and dried foods like pasta and rice.

Despite the panic surrounding the virus the Government has urged people not to bulk buy products, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock vowing that supermarkets would not run out of food and Prime Minister Boris Johnson claiming that it was ‘business as usual’ after the first confirmed death of a UK patient with the virus.

But customers don’t seem to be taking much notice of the reassurances and bosses at online supermarket Ocado told customers they would have to place orders early due to a ‘higher than usual demand’.

Mr Hancock claimed the Government was ‘working with the supermarkets’ to make sure that people who are told to self-isolate – who must stay at home for at least two weeks – will be able to get regular food deliveries.

The Competition & Markets Authority yesterday warned that firms taking advantage of the panic by hiking prices of products could be prosecuted or fined.

It has emerged that fraudsters are cashing in on the coronavirus crisis and have fleeced panicked people in the UK out of £800,000 already.

One person has reportedly lost £15,000 buying face masks over the internet after the products never arrived.

The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau has already identified 21 reports of fraud where coronavirus was mentioned since February.

Police warn the number of scams is expected to rise as the deadly virus continues to spread and people look to make a quick buck.

People have been caught charging for hygiene products they never deliver, price-gouging the products, setting up websites with fake information to try and get people’s personal details, or sending phishing emails about coronavirus which are designed to trick people into opening malicious attachments.

A common tactic used by scammers is to send messages purporting to be from research groups linked with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), officials said.

They claim to be able to provide a list of people infected with COVID-19, which links to a malicious website or ask the victim to make a payment in Bitcoin.

The City of London Police advised: ‘Don’t click on the links or attachments in suspicious emails and never respond to unsolicited messages and calls that ask for your personal or financial details.’

Customers at a Costco in south London are now being ‘disinfected’ at the front door as coronavirus fears continue to grip Britain.

Shoppers ‘lined up obediently’ at the Croydon store’s entrance yesterday before being stopped by a staff member to be sprayed with a ‘disinfectant-like liquid’, the person who filmed the incident told MailOnline.

Costco today denied the claims, saying only trolley handles were sprayed – not customers.

As coronavirus fears take hold in the UK now that 163 people her have been diagnosed and the virus is known to be spreading inside the UK, anxious Britons have resorted to wearing gas masks and blankets on public transport in desperate attempts to protect themselves.

Meanwhile, supermarkets up and down the country have again been left bare amid rushes to stockpile household goods such as hand soap, nappies and dried foods like pasta and rice.

Despite the panic surrounding the virus the government has urged people not to bulk buy products, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock vowing that supermarkets would not run out of food and Prime Minister Boris Johnson claiming that it was ‘business as usual’ after the first confirmed death of a UK patient with the virus.

But customers don’t seem to be taking much notice of the reassurances and bosses at online supermarket Ocado told customers they would have to place orders early due to a ‘higher than usual demand’.

Mr Hancock claimed the Government was ‘working with the supermarkets’ to make sure that people who are told to self-isolate – who must stay at home for at least two weeks – will be able to get regular food deliveries. The Competition & Markets Authority yesterday warned that firms taking advantage of the panic by hiking prices of could be prosecuted or fined.

The incident at Costco in Croydon comes amid rising reports of bizarre events around the country as concerns about the coronavirus hit fever pitch now officials admit people are catching the virus within the UK.

Speaking to the MailOnline, the person who filmed the incident at Costco said it was a ‘peculiar situation’ and that there had been no clear signs explaining what was happening or why the queue were longer than usual.

‘There were no available trolleys and by time I reached the top of the line I noticed the security guard/sales assistant had a translucent canister and he was spraying everyone as they walked in,’ he said.

‘You would show your card and then receive a squirt of whatever was in there and then you would get a tissue’.

He added that there had been a waste paper bin to drop the tissues into and claimed he questioned Costco staff on if these measures had been put in place because of the coronavirus to which they said ‘yes’.

The company said it was ‘simply sanitising trolley handles as a precautionary measure’.

But the witness said it was definitely sprayed onto his hands, adding: ‘Nobody seemed to question what was happening and everyone was just lining up obediently.

‘The liquid was more fluid than hand sanitiser and it felt more water-based, it had a smell of disinfectant.’

He also claimed that customers were rationed to two tissue-based products each and that hand sanitiser and anti-bacterial products were also being rationed.