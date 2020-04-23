Coronavirus UK: Amazon could deliver swab kits in pilot scheme

Coronavirus swab kits could be delivered to homes by Amazon in a pilot scheme, as No10 admits the testing programme is only at half capacity.

With just 13 days to go until Health Secretary Matt Hancock has promised the UK will test 100,000 people a day, but figures showed there has been no progress for a whole week.

Only 18,665 tests were performed on Wednesday, according to the latest data- this is down from a peak of 19,116 the previous Thursday.

But the PM’s spokesman admitted the country has the facilities to conduct 35,000-plus tests a day – meaning almost half of Britain’s capacity is going to waste.

It came as a pilot is starting this week of home test kits that will be delivered by Amazon, as reported by The Times.

The online retail behemoth will send swabs to people’s homes and tell them to take a sample from their throats an hour before they are picked up again.

The results of the test will then be sent by text message. It is understood the pilot scheme will begin with key workers.

This would be a different test to unsuccessful attempt to get a home antibody test, which would show people who have recovered from the virus.

The Health Secretary is under mounting pressure over the UK’s testing regime after he claimed that there had been lower demand than expected for checks over the Easter weekend which meant tests could now be expanded in the social care sector.

That claim sparked controversy, with health bosses insistent they are still struggling to get all of their staff the tests they need to get them back to work.

The Institute of Biomedical Science said the true reason is that there is still a shortage of chemicals, reagents and swabs.

Healthcare and union sources told MailOnline the claims of lower demand could be being used as a ‘fig leaf’ by the government to cover up its testing failures.

They expressed concerns that self-isolating NHS workers are not receiving the invites they need to visit drive-through testing sites and that the location of the sites is making it difficult for some staff – especially those who are unwell or who do not have their own transport – to access them.

The revelation that the number of tests being carried out is still far below the 25,000 figure will prompt renewed scrutiny of the government’s testing operation and fresh questions about whether enough is being done to provide the checks to the people who need them.

It came as last night Justice Secretary Robert Buckland appeared to suggest the UK’s death rate might have been lower if testing had been carried out more widely.

Appearing on Question Time, he suggested Germany’s death rate ‘is lower because their rate of testing has been much, much higher’.

He said the UK would have a ‘different set of statistics’ if it were ‘testing more widely’.