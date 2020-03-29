Coronavirus UK and US: Cases spiral in London and New York

Cases of the killer coronavirus which has sent the world into lockdown are spiralling in London and New York, figures show.

Statistics compiled by UK health authorities show 480 patients have been infected in England’s capital, home to 8.8million people.

In comparison, 463 cases have been confirmed in New York City, the sprawling city which has 8.6million residents.

Cases in London have jumped almost 20 per cent in the last 24 hours, as MailOnline can reveal one case is diagnosed for every 18,333 Londoners.

The rate in New York, which has recorded a massive 40 per cent rise since yesterday, is one case for every 18,575 residents.

The analysis comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson today warned the outbreak in city was weeks ahead of the rest of the country.

Kensington & Chelsea is the worst hit borough with 43 confirmed cases, followed by Westminster (37), Southwark (33) and Lambeth (26).

All 32 boroughs of the city have recorded cases, with Richmond, Kingston and Redbridge all confirming the fewest so far, with two each.

Mr Johnson plunged Britain into lockdown today, urging everyone in the country to stop all ‘non-essential’ contact with others and to travel unless they have to.

The PM warned that the coronavirus was now in a phase of rapid spread and it was time to take radical action to stop the NHS being swamped.

Anyone in a household where someone has been showing symptoms should self-isolate, he said at a press conference in Downing Street this afternoon.

And the rest of Britain should avoid all unnecessary contact – with restaurants, bars and cinemas and travel off limits, and a ban on large gatherings.

In a special plea to the capital, Mr Johnson said people there were at the highest risk and they should ‘pay special attention’ to the ‘draconian’ measures and be careful of getting close to other people.

Public Health England has to yet to confirm the exact number of coronavirus cases in England, after revealing the UK’s toll was 1,543.

Scottish officials confirmed their tally had jumped to 171, while Wales announced 30 more cases taking their toll to 124 and Northern Ireland’s rose to 52.

England has 1,196 confirmed cases of the disease, although the true number is considerably higher.

In a regional breakdown, London had the most cases (487), followed by the South East (173) and the Midlands (129), according to the most recent data.

After those came North East and Yorkshire (86), the North West (83), East of England (81) and the South West (77). The locations of the remaining 87 cases were unclear.

The true number of people in the UK who have the virus could be more than 25,000, based on an estimate by chief scientific adviser to the Government, Sir Patrick Vallance, who said there may have been 10,000 people when there were only around 500 confirmed cases.

At least eight people have died of the coronavirus in London since the first fatality was recorded on March 5.

Two people have died at St Helier Hospital in Sutton; two at Barts Health Trust in Whitechapel; one at St Thomas’ Hospital near Westminster; one in North Middlesex Hospital in Enfield; one at Charing Cross Hospital and one at Northwick Park Hospital near Harrow.

London has already been stripped of many commuters, with photos taken this morning showing empty train stations and roads on routes in and out of the city.

Many workers based in London this morning snubbed public transport and a District Line tube had just a handful of passengers on what would usually be a packed train.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the number of train passengers had fallen by a fifth over the last week, admitting on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that railways have ‘seen a big drop off’ because of the outbreak.

Elsewhere, London Euston, a station that connects London to other areas of the country such as Birmingham, Glasgow and Chester, was also quiet with just a handful of people roaming around outside.

Transport for London said it had seen a reduction of 19 per cent in people using Tube services and 10 per cent of buses compared to the same period last year.

Ministers have today warned ‘ghost trains’ with no commuters on will be axed as millions of workers stay at home amid the escalating coronavirus crisis, leaving some services and roads empty.

Officials warned there could be no point keeping the services going as the crisis – expected to last until Spring 2021 – escalates. Health bosses fear up to 80 per cent of Britons will get infected.