Coronavirus UK: Boris Johnson accused of sacrificing businesses

Boris Johnson was accused of ‘sacrificing’ pubs, restaurants and cinemas in the coronavirus crisis today amid claims his refusal to order a shutdown means they cannot claim insurance.

The Prime Minister last night declared that Britons should avoid all ‘non-essential’ social contact, including going out for meals, drinks or a film.

However, he stopped short of compelling closures, sparking fury across the industry with warning that swathes of firms face going out of business.

High-profile figures including chefs Simon Rimmer, Aldo Zilli and Raymond Blanc joined calls for the position to be made clear. Food critic Jay Rayner tweeted that Mr Johnson’s actions were ‘staggeringly reckless’. Restaurant takings were said to have plunged by up to 66 per cent last night.

However, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has warned most firms will not even have the right cover allowing them to claim compensation if they were forced to shut.

The row came as Chancellor Rishi Sunak prepares to unveil a massive package of aid designed to avoid the crisis effectively sending the country bankrupt.

Scrapping utility bills and cancelling council tax are among the extraordinary ‘wartime’ measures being mooted for the response, which will be unveiled by Chancellor Rishi Sunak later.

Some experts have suggested the government will have to pump an unprecedented £450billion into the economy to avoid mass destruction of businesses and workers being sent into poverty.

Blanc claimed the hospitality industry is being ‘sacrificed’ and ‘battered’, accusing Mr Johnson of a lack of clear direction, while Rimmer said it will not take long for his sites to go out of business.

He tweeted: ‘We have no insurance claims to protect us as it’s not an enforced closure. It won’t take long for us to go out of business permanently.’

Blanc said businesses across the spectrum from ‘humble bistros’ to Michelin star establishments have been left ‘in… no man’s land’.

Rayner said: ‘Let me add my voice to the justifiably outraged clamour of those furious at the govt for insisting hospitality and entertainment industries shut down without legally mandating them to do so, meaning they can’t claim insurance. Staggeringly reckless.’

Another industry figure said a lack of clear financial help was effectively condemning the industry to death, while London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged the Government to follow the example of other countries by providing a clear financial aid package.

However, an ABI spokesman said: ‘Irrespective of whether or not the Government order closure of a business, the vast majority of firms won’t have purchased cover that will enable them to claim on their insurance to compensate for their business being closed by the Coronavirus.

‘Standard business interruption cover – the type the majority of businesses purchase – does not include forced closure by authorities.’

At Waterloo Station, shops including a Pret, Costa, McDonald’s and a Bagel Factory were serving queuing customers this morning.

An event hosted by Canadian actor William Shatner at the Hammersmith Apollo was said to be ‘70% full’ last night and the London Palladium still has a concert scheduled for tonight.

Meanwhile, usually packed trains and buses were far quieter than usual as millions of people followed government advice to work from home.

Some businesses today complained that being allowed to stay open with far fewer customers was actually the worst outcome, as it prevented them from claiming insurance. But other sources told MailOnline they would not be covered anyway so it was better to stay open.

As the death toll from the virus rose to 55, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to reveal a multi-billion pound support package to stop thousands of businesses from going bankrupt.

Today, independent traders on London’s Southbank market told how they fear going to wall after the government urged everyone to stay at home.

Nina Mainente, manager of the Big Melt café, told MailOnline: ‘We will keep going for as long as we can but really I don’t think we will able to survive.

‘Already people are staying away. We launched a new menu the other day and it has made very little difference. There just aren’t enough customers. No one knows what is going to happen. We are just playing it by ear.’

Sarra Darragi, owner of the Fitology Kitchen bar and restaurant, said: ‘We are all going to go bust. Today is going to be dire. We are all really worried.

‘We only manage to survive through the winter if we have a busy summer. And now that’s not going to happen.’

In Borough Market stallholders told how they were already experiencing a dramatic fall in trade.

Melodie Yahiaoui, of Alpine Deli cured meats stall, said: ‘There are no tourists and a lot of the offices around here have told their staff to work from home. There is not a lot of trade but we must keep calm and carry on.’

Fishmonger Jed Hall of Shellseekers, said: ‘It’s already very quiet and it’s going to get worse. The government said it will help small businesses but who knows how that’s going to work.’

Cheesemonger Matthew Cookson added: ‘The government has said people can still go out to buy food so let’s hope they keep coming.

‘There’s only me and two cheesemakers so there’s not a complicated supply chain. There is every reason why we will survive.’

Sara Farahat, general manager of the Prince of Teck pub in Earls Court, West London, stood behind the bar pulling a half pint of Guinness for herself today as two customers sat in a corner on what is usually one of the busiest days of the year.

She told MailOnline: ‘It’s St Patrick’s Day and just look around, there’s nobody in here; that tells you the state of our business at the moment. On average it’s down by at least 50 per cent not more. People are not coming out because they’re scared and who can blame them?

‘We’re also a very popular pub with football fans and because all games have been cancelled, we’ve lost that custom as well. This situation is a disaster and it’s only going to get worse. I’m not going to shut unless there’s a mandatory closure, which I hope happens because at least that way we could claim it on insurance.’

Ms Farahat, 26, added: ‘At the moment the entire hospitality industry has been hung out to dry by the government. Advising people not to go out to eat or drink but then not to help us is a terrible thing to do.’

At the nearby OverUnder coffee shop, staff have already had their hours reduced because of a drastic drop in customers.

Manager Abdel Fita, 32 estimated that business was down by around 50 per cent. He said: ‘We’ve had to make some difficult decisions so that we can just stay open.

‘Normally at lunch times you cannot get a seat in here but now you can take your pick. The Government could be doing a lot more but my focus at the moment is just on ensuring that we stay afloat.’

Yesterday, the PM warned that the coronavirus was now in a phase of rapid spread across the UK, with London seeing a particular surge, and it was time to take radical action to stop the NHS being swamped.

But unlike New York – where all bars and restaurants have been compelled to close by 8pm local time tonight – Mr Johnson said he would rely on businesses and Britons to follow guidance.

The PM told a Downing Street press conference: ‘If necessary, you should ask for help from others for your daily necessities.

‘If that is not possible, you should do what you can to limit your social contact when you leave the house to get supplies.’

‘Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and stop all non-essential travel. We need people to start working from home where they possible can. You should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues.’

At the Eastern Star Chinese takeaway in Earls Court, owner Goh Han revealed that business had actually picked up following the initial outbreak of the coronavirus in China.

He said: ‘At first, we were very badly hit, and business was down by around 90 per cent. We are still struggling but I’d say we were down by about 50 per cent now.

‘Chinese food as a whole has been very badly hit but it’s all down to ignorance. China is more than 5,000 miles away, we only use locally sourced ingredients so what happens in that country has got nothing to do with us.’

Mr Han, 60 added: ‘If the government wants a lockdown then they should do it properly because that way, at least we could get some financial assistance from our insurance. At the moment, there is only scare mongering and conflicting advice and that’s not helping us.’

Across the capital in Ealing, West London, Anna Ka, who runs the Sowo Café had already contacted her insurance company about business interruption payments because of the devastating impact coronavirus has had on her Polish eatery.

Ms Ka, 35, estimates that the number of customers has fallen by 50 per cent to 60 per cent.

She said: ‘The insurance company told me that I would not be entitled to anything because the government has not enforced a compulsory closure and also because coronavirus is not on their official list of viruses covered by our insurance.

‘The way we are being treated is disgraceful; the government has to do something. I employ 40 staff, we still have to pay them, maintain overheads and remain open. Our livelihoods are at stake and we are not being given the necessary help. It would be better for the entire hospitality industry if we were forced to close.’

For one savvy businessman however, coronavirus has been an unexpected marketing opportunity.

Aish Al Shokairy, who runs a vegan fast food kiosk in Ealing, West London, has been proclaiming to customers that the best way to boost their immune system to help fight off coronavirus is to sample his fare.

Mr Al Shokairy said: ‘As people walk by, I tell them about the benefits of vegan food because it’s the best thing you can eat at the moment if you want to protect yourself. Business is down but not that badly for me because I think people are looking for all kinds of ways to protect themselves from coronavirus.

‘We are in an awful situation, people are scared, and the government could be doing a lot more; that includes helping financially and promoting vegan food.’

In a special plea to the capital, Mr Johnson said people there were at the highest risk. ‘It looks as though London is now a few weeks ahead… it’s important that Londoners now pay special attention to what we are saying about avoiding all non-essential contact.’

The move came after ministers were warned the death toll from the virus could hit 260,000 unless dramatic measures were taken immediately.

But some businesses reacted angrily today and said that only being advised to close rather than being forced would mean they could not claim insurance.

Nik Antona, from the Campaign for Real Ale, said: ‘The lack of decisive instruction from the Government leaves pubs in a limbo where customers will abandon them, but they’ll be unable to claim insurance or other support to help them survive.

‘The Government has not defined how long people should stay away from pubs, but be in no doubt, within a short time many pubs and breweries will close and never reopen to serve their communities.’

Another industry source told MailOnline many insurance companies were already refusing to pay out to pubs, shops and cafes forced to close on the Continent and even if they did the money could come too late to avert mass closures.

However, industry group UK Hospitality said most insurance policies would not cover forced closure anyway.

‘A lot of businesses cannot claim anyway as some insurance providers are classing it a force majeure,’ a spokesman said.

‘The minority that do have cover will have too long to wait for any pay-out. By the time businesses see their money it could be weeks too late.

‘Even if the Government changes its position and forces venues to close, businesses could be long gone by the time claims are sorted. We need immediate help to make sure venues don’t go under. The Government must start subsiding wages, otherwise there will be widespread job losses.’

One dentist also contacted MailOnline to complain about the lack of advice coming from government for their sector.

‘There is lots of information and guidance for doctors but none of any substance for dentists,’ she said.

‘We are at the highest risk of all healthcare professionals to catch the virus due tour working in such close proximity to patients.

‘We are expected dot be open as usual but cannot buy any protective kit and have not received a promised pack from the NHS. There are a lot of anxious dental staff in UK at the moment.’

Businessmen, accountants and engineers were among the few passengers arriving at Waterloo station this morning in what is usually the rush hour.

They told how they would pick up laptops and attend meetings to coordinate working from home.

While key workers explained why they had to come into town.

Businessman Ivan Bell, 56, from Hastings, told MailOnline: ‘I run a packaging design company and I’ve come in to organize how we are going to work from home.

‘I have offices in London, New York and San Francisco.

‘We have already shut the office down in California and today I will be shutting down the offices in London and New York.’

Accountant Sharon Da Costa, 50, from north London, told MailOnline: ‘Today is my last day. Half of the office is already working from home and I’m just getting everything I need so I can do the same.’

Public Relations worker Emma Smith added: ‘I’ve come in for a meeting to work out how we are going to work from home.’

Marketing Executive Helen Jones, 51, from Staines, said: ‘This is my last day. I’m collecting my laptop so that I can work from home.

‘Some of us left the office before the government announcement urging people to stay at home last night.’

Structural engineer Richard Whitehead, 48, from Fleet, Hants, said: ‘We are working at the moment but I’m sure everything will soon grind to a halt.

‘We are already having meetings by conference call so that people can work from home.’

Hannah Milbourn, 23, from Public Health England, explained: ‘I can’t work from home. I’m part of the team who is organizing the response to the Coronavirus and issues the guidance on how best to tackle. It.’

A university lecturer told how he was obliged to come to work until the institution closed down.

He added: ‘As long as the students are coming I will be coming to work. We will put all lecturers online from tomorrow. But if the students are there I should be as well.’

University pay-roll manager Jenny Fitzgerald added: ‘I’m the person who makes sure everyone gets paid. So I have to come in.’

Cases of the coronavirus across the UK have now risen to 1,543, with 55 deaths, but there is likely to be many more as tests are being carried out on patients in hospital.

In France, shops, restaurants and all ‘non-indispensable’ businesses have been forced to shut.

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed last night in a television address that ‘no business will go bust’ because of social distancing rules in the country.

He told the French people they would have to stay home unless they were shopping for food or going to a pharmacy, going to absolutely essential work, or exercising alone.

In Germany, they announced bars, clubs, and museums will be closed to slow the spread.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell tweeted: ‘We need unequivocal statement from Chancellor today that people’s incomes will be protected businesses will be fully supported to prevent any going out of business as result of the virus, and it has to be on a scale sufficient to meet this crisis. No small measures. Get it right.’

Confirming a U-turn on banning public gatherings, Mr Johnson said: ‘It remains true – as we said in the last few weeks – that this sort of transmissions of the disease at mass gatherings such as sporting events are relatively low, but obviously, logically, as we advise against unnecessary social contact of all kinds, it’s right that we should extend that advice to mass gatherings as well.

‘And so we’ve also got to ensure that we have the critical workers we need that might otherwise be deployed for those gatherings, to deal with those emergencies.

‘So from tomorrow we will no longer be supporting mass gatherings with emergency workers in the way that we normally do.’

Mr Johnson said the advice to avoid social contact is intended for everybody, ‘no exceptions’.

Religious groups are even advising congregations be suspended, with the Muslim Council of Britain tonight urging Mosques to cancel services.

In response to a question asking if parliamentarians over the age of 70 would be required to avoid social contact such as going to the Commons, Mr Johnson said: ‘You can take this as a universal announcement intended for everybody.

‘There are no exceptions.’

In a statement late on Monday, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle also urged MPs and peers over the age of 70, as well as those with underlying health conditions and those who might be pregnant, ‘to pay particular attention to the advice of Public Health England’.

Under new guidance published on Monday, these groups are ‘strongly advised against’ social mixing in the community.

Sir Lindsay said there will be ‘no access to the public gallery’ in both Houses of Parliament from Tuesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic, adding that ‘all non-essential access’ will be stopped

On those who self-isolated, either because they had symptoms, lived in a household where someone had symptoms, or were classed as vulnerable, Mr Johnson said: ‘That means that if possible you should not go out even to buy food or essentials, other than for exercise, and in that case at a safe distance from others.

‘If necessary, you should ask for help from others for your daily necessities. And if that is not possible, then you should do what you can to limit your social contact when you leave the house to get supplies.’

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty, speaking alongside Mr Johnson and chief scientific officer Patrick Vallance in Downing Street, said the restrictions on families were crucial.

‘If one person in the household has symptoms the whole household stays at home,’ Prof Whitty said.

Prof Vallance said the action was being stepped up after the latest figures showed the UK was further along the outbreak than previously thought.

Previously the government believed Britain was four weeks behind Italy – which has been brought to its knees – but he said it looked like the UK was ‘more like three weeks’ behind.

Prof Whitty said the country had to be prepared for restrictions to be in place for ‘the long haul’.

He said: ‘People should be thinking of a minimum of weeks to months and, depending how it goes, it may be longer.

‘It’s really important people realise they are in for the long haul on this.

‘But this is really important, if we are to defend the ability of the NHS to treat people, if we are actually to minimise mortality, we have got to see this as a long game.’

Prof Whitty said the decision to include pregnant women in the group being shielded was a precaution.

‘We are very, very early in what we know on this,’ he said.

Although the limited evidence suggested there were no complications in pregnancy, for many infectious diseases ‘there is a small but appreciable additional risk’ and as this was a new virus there was no evidence for people in early stages of pregnancy.

‘Infections and pregnancy are not a good combination in general and that is why we have taken the very precautionary measure while we try and find out more.’

He also rejected criticism from the WHO over the Government’s testing regime.

There was ‘complete surveillance’ testing in intensive care, hospitals were also testing patients with pneumonia and GPs were testing in the community.

‘We do intend to continue to scale up testing,’ he said, adding efforts were already ‘substantial’ with more than 44,000 tests conducted.

At the moment tests were only useful for people who were currently sick, but it would be ‘transformational ‘ if there was a way to find out whether people had previously had it.

That would show what proportion of people can get the disease without any symptoms, he said, adding that Public Health England was ‘very rapidly’ developing such a test.

Mr Johnson said there was ‘widespread agreement’ among the G7 countries about what steps need to be taken to lessen the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said: ‘I think there is a widespread agreement amongst colleagues in the G7 that we are going to need to make sure everybody has access to liquidity.

‘If we do things jointly then I think that the global markets will understand that we’re all really operating in the same sort of fiscal framework and I think we’ll be much more successful that way.’

The Prime Minister said the Government is working to make sure the NHS has ‘all the equipment that it needs’.

He added: ‘Huge strides are being made right now on delivering ventilators, testing kits, oxygen, everything that we think we’ll need in the weeks ahead.’

Asked whether the 1.1 per cent growth target in the Budget is still achievable, Mr Johnson said ‘everybody sees that this is going to be potentially a severe blow for the economy’.

He added: ‘Everybody can see the risks that this situation imposes, the risk to demand, the risk to supply, but if we get it right and if we get the right response and if we work together then we can ensure that it is a short-term problem because the fundamentals of the UK economy are very strong.

‘This is unlike 2008, there isn’t a systemic problem within the economy.’

Mr Johnson added that ‘if we can get the disease under control in the way that we’re describing, if we can flatten that peak and it starts eventually to decline’ then there is ‘absolutely no reason why economies worldwide should not come roaring back’.

Addressing MPs tonight, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said people should ‘still go to work’ if they are healthy and not being asked to isolate due to them or a member of their household having symptoms of the virus.

He said: ‘It’s important this country keeps moving as much as we possibly can within the limits of the advice that we have given.’

On the shielding measures for the elderly and most vulnerable, he said: ‘For those who have significant health conditions, the NHS will be in contact with you over the next week.

‘We’ll publish a list of those conditions and if you think you should have been contacted and you haven’t by next week, then get in contact with the NHS.’

Fears over the impact of the coronavirus were laid bare today in a leaked Public Health England (PHE) briefing warning that a ‘worst case’ scenario could see an epidemic last until spring next year, and mean 7.9million needing hospital treatment.

Downing Street stressed the 7.9million figure was just the reasonable worst case scenario and ‘does not mean that is what we expect to happen’.

The EU has imposed a ban on all ‘non-essential’ travel into the bloc, with schools, pubs and restaurants across the continent closed.

Austria is banning gatherings of more than five people. The US has barred all travellers from Europe.

However, up until now, beyond urging those with a cough or a fever to self-isolate, the UK authorities had held off the most draconian steps, saying the timing must be right for them to be effective.

The British public appeared to be taking matters into their own hands today, with commuter trains unusually empty as workers opt to stay at home. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has suggested ‘ghost’ services could be halted altogether, as airlines announced more cancellations and demanded a bailout.

Mr Johnson chaired another Cobra emergency meeting earlier, and daily press briefings are being staged from now on to reassure the public everything possible is being done.

Ministers have appealed for major manfacturers to overhaul their factories to produce ventilators to help those who are most at risk from the illness.

Under tough new powers, people who refuse to go into quarantine face being detained or slapped with a fine of up to £1,000.

Police are able to use ‘reasonable force’ to constrain those who could infect others.

Pushed on the relative lack of UK action so far, Mr Shapps told Sky News: ‘The UK has probably just been at a slightly different stage – compared with places like Italy but also a little behind where France and Germany are.

‘It’s not that we’re not going to get there, but of course our responses are timed in a different way, unique to the particular stage of this that we’re in in the UK.’

Mr Shapps told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme services would be maintained, but added there is no point running ‘ghost trains’.

He also played down criticism over the testing regime in the UK, saying the government is carrying out more tests than any other state apart from Italy and China.

‘We are working very hard to do things including, for example, providing the ability for home testing, but just in terms of scientific technology – getting those tests available, in other words inventing tests that can be used that quickly and in that way – they are not available at this time,’ he said.

‘Having said that, the UK – I think I’m right in saying other than China and Italy – is carrying out more tests than any other country in the world, so we are ahead of the game in terms of testing.’

The Transport Secretary said people over the age of 70 will be asked to self-isolate ‘as and when the moment is right’ – but that they would still be able to go outside and ‘walk the dog’.

He said it is ‘quite likely’ that elderly people would have to self-isolate for months, but added: ‘It is the case that people will be able to go out and walk the dog. It’s about being sensible but not mixing in crowds.’

However, the UK appears increasingly out of step with other countries in terms of its response to the emergency.

Singapore foreign minister Lawrence Wong suggested Britain’s abandonment of efforts to ‘contain’ coronavirus will lead to cases rising ‘even more sharply’.

He told a press conference: ‘In the case of the UK it is rising very rapidly but it’s not just about the numbers but the fact that these countries have abandoned any attempt at containing the spread of the virus.

‘They have said so publicly, especially the UK and Switzerland, perhaps less so for Japan; but certainly in the case of the UK and Switzerland.

‘I think the UK has been most public in acknowledging that there’s no point containing and they are simply now at the phase of trying to delay the spread.

‘So if there is no deliberate effort to contain then we anticipate that the numbers of infected cases in these countries will rise even more sharply in the coming days or weeks, and that’s why we are quite concerned.’

In an unprecedented peacetime intervention yesterday, the Health Secretary said the over-70s will be told ‘within weeks’ to stay at home – for up to four months.

Hundreds of thousands of volunteers have already vowed to join forces to help those in need, including delivering shopping and medication.

No 10 announced the plans to hold televised daily briefings after Mr Johnson received criticism over an apparent lack of transparency in the fight against Covid-19.

Charities have urged the public not to ‘back away’ from the elderly and instead get in touch with neighbours using postcards or letters to see if you can help.

An online movement to place volunteers with vulnerable residents is growing at an extraordinary rate, with almost 400 ‘mutual aid’ groups being established across the UK in little over 24 hours.

The Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020, which came into force last month, says those suspected of infection could be held for up to 14 days in a secure hospital or other suitable location.

Anybody who tries to make an escape can be taken into custody before being returned to detention or isolation, the regulations state.

Failing to comply is a criminal offence punishable with a fine of up to £1,000. Those who refuse to pay could also be imprisoned.

The regulations also state those suspected of being infected will have mandatory tests –such as giving a blood sample or having their nose and throat swabbed.

They must also give their travel history and a list of those they have recently met – and will be slapped with fines for providing false information.

Britain’s coronavirus crisis could last until Spring 2021 and see 7.9million people hospitalised, a secret briefing for senior NHS figures has revealed.

The document, seen by The Guardian newspaper, shows that health chiefs expect the virus to last for another 12 months, and details how it will impact key staff in the NHS, police and fire brigade.

It says: ‘As many as 80% of the population are expected to be infected with Covid-19 in the next 12 months, and up to 15% (7.9 million people) may require hospitalisation.’

It is understood the document was drawn up in recent days by Public Health England’s preparedness and response team.

Dr Susan Hopkins, Deputy Director of PHE’s National Infection Service said: ‘PHE used reasonable worse-case scenario figures, to restate the importance for people with symptoms to stay at home, including health care workers in order to reduce the spread of the virus.’

Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, and expert in epidemiology said: ‘For the public to hear that it could last for 12 months, people are going to be really upset about that and pretty worried about that’

‘A year is entirely plausible. But that figure isn’t well appreciated or understood.’

The document also discloses that an estimated 500,000 of the 5 million people deemed vital because they work ‘in essential services and critical infrastructure’ will be off sick at any one time during a month-long peak of the epidemic.

This 5 million figure includes 1 million NHS staff and 1.5 million working in social care.

It came as a total of 40,279 people have been tested across the UK and the latest update comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock this morning said that the elderly may have to self isolate for up to four months.

38,907 tested negative against the disease and 1,372 tested positive.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock this morning said that the elderly may have to self isolate for up to four months.

It comes after a heartbroken wife paid tribute to her ‘life partner and soul mate’ husband who has become the youngest coronavirus patient in Britain to die today.

Father-of-two Nick Matthews is believed to be the youngest coronavirus victim in Britain.

The 59-year-old – who had underlying health conditions – died in Bristol Royal Infirmary in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It was today revealed that coronavirus fatalities in the UK have increased by 14 overnight bringing the total death toll to 35.

Mr Matthews’ wife Mary wrote in a tribute on Facebook yesterday: ‘Today at 3am I lost my life partner and soul mate but most of all my best friend.

‘Charlotte, Ben and I are beyond proud to have had such a big character in our lives.

‘As a family we are still currently in isolation until the coronavirus test results come back.

‘Someone will post again when we have more information.

‘In the meantime, I know some of you would like to visit but please for you and your families safety, stay away until we get the all clear.’

Mr and Mrs Matthews had recently returned from a holiday in Fuerteventura, flying out on February 22 and returning on February 29.

In his last Facebook post, Mr Matthews described celebrating his birthday on the popular tourist hotspot.

Nailsea People reported that Mr Matthews was diagnosed with pneumonia at the Bristol Royal Infirmary and was admitted to the intensive care unit after showing other signs for coronavirus.

Mrs Matthews told Nailsea People: ‘People who may have come into contact with either Nick or me during the past two weeks need to self-isolate and get advice.

‘Although he tested positive, until a post-mortem examination, we can’t say that was cause of death at the moment.

‘I don’t want to panic people, but I do want people to take extra precautions.’

Mr Matthews retired from his work as a police officer 10 years ago after suffering a heart attack.

Many paid tribute to him on Facebook, with one describing him as a ‘true Avon and Somerset Police legend’.

The number of cases of the killer bug increased by more than 200 to 1,372, the department of health and social care announced this afternoon.

A total of 40,279 people have been tested across the UK.

In a statement, University Hospitals Bristol Foundation Trust said: ‘Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at the Bristol Royal Infirmary, and had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

‘The patient who died was in his late-fifties and had underlying health conditions.

‘The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. We will not be commenting further and ask that everybody respects the family’s privacy.’

Councillor Don Davies, the leader of North Somerset Council, said the authority’s ‘heartfelt condolences’ were with the family and all that knew him.

‘I understand that the family have requested privacy at this difficult time and I ask that everyone respects their wishes,’ Cllr Davies said.

‘I am sure the news will be met with sadness in the wider community and it is important that everyone remains calm and follows the latest national advice on the steps needed to reduce the spread of infection.’

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Government is ‘well behind the curve’ in its handling of the crisis and said it should be ‘at the very least giving a daily briefing’ about what is going on.

Mr Corbyn said: ‘There has to be much clearer guidance but also much better support.’

He added: ‘When football authorities and others take responsible decisions to cancel matches because they were worried about the crowd, they did that themselves – it was not the Government.’

When Mr Corbyn, who is 70, was asked if he would self-isolate, he said: ‘I am doing what everybody is being asked to do, which is washing my hands frequently and also making sure that the meetings I attend have people who are separated by some distance.

‘It is all the kind of practical measures that we all need to take.’

Mr Hancock said ministers are yet to make a decision on whether to ban gatherings of more than 500 people in the rest of the UK, after Scotland said it would bring in restrictions from Monday.

It comes as eleven new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of known cases there to 45.

The Department of Health said people with mild symptoms – new persistent cough and/or fever – should stay at home and self-isolate for seven days and that they will not require testing.

In Wales there were 34 new cases today, pushing its total to 94. A huge jump from 60.

Public Health Wales said it was working with partners in the Welsh Government and the wider NHS in Wales now that the country had entered the ‘delay’ phase.

The new cases, by local authority area, are: two in Blaenau Gwent, four in Caerphilly, three in Carmarthenshire, one in Ceredigion, four in Swansea, three in Cardiff, one in Monmouthshire, three in Newport, two in Rhondda Cynon Taf, two in Torfaen and one in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The residential areas of eight of the new confirmed cases were still being confirmed on Sunday.

Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, issued a video message describing how the Welsh Government had been ‘working hard to prepare for what is to come’.

‘We are working around the clock with experts here in Wales and around the United Kingdom to do everything we possibly can to protect you and your families,’ he said.

‘Every decision we make is based on the best expert public health advice.

‘It’s really important in facing the coronavirus that we take the right decisions at the right time.’

Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the Covid-19 outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: ‘We can confirm that 34 new cases have tested positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 94.

‘Public Health Wales is working within the phased approach to tackling the novel coronavirus outlined in the UK Coronavirus Action Plan – to contain, delay, research and mitigate.

‘We are working with our partners in the Welsh Government, the wider NHS in Wales, and others now that we have entered the ‘delay’ phase.

‘This is now not just an attempt to contain the disease, as far as possible, but to delay its spread.’

Dr Shankar said the advice for the public had changed, with people no longer needing to contact NHS 111 if they believe they may have contracted Covid-19.

Instead, anyone with a high temperature or a new continuous cough should stay at home for seven days and should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel unable to cope with their symptoms at home, their condition worsens or their symptoms do not improve after seven days.

‘The move into the ‘delay’ phase, will include working closely with health boards, NHS 111 and the Welsh Government towards transitioning away from community testing and contact tracing,’ Dr Shankar said.

‘Testing will now focus on cases admitted to hospital, in line with national guidance, and based on symptoms and severity.

‘The move away from community testing gives us greater capacity to test in hospital settings, where the most vulnerable patients will be cared for.’

The announcement of the new cases came as Adam Price, the leader of Plaid Cymru, wrote to Mr Drakeford about the outbreak.

He called for Mr Drakeford to use powers available under the Public Health (Control of Diseases) Act 1984 to prohibit or restrict the holdings of events or gatherings.

‘It is imperative that Wales uses all the powers already at its disposal in order to delay the spread of Covid-19 and we will support you in that endeavour,’ Mr Price wrote.

Mr Price said the measures would give public reassurance and mitigate against community transmission of the virus.

As of March 12, a total of 945 people in Wales had been tested for coronavirus.

On Friday, the country’s health minister, Vaughan Gething, warned that up to 25,000 people in Wales could die amid a worst-case scenario.

He announced that non-urgent surgical procedures and outpatient appointments would be suspended to help the NHS in Wales cope with the virus.

The panic surrounding the virus has continued to spread and supermarkets are struggling to keep up with demand for items such as toilet roll and hygiene products and dried foods such as pasta.

This is while various countries pledge to close their borders on Monday. Germany this afternoon said it would close its borders to Austria, France and Switzerland and non-essential public places in France were also ordered to close.