Coronavirus UK: Boris Johnson will not be tested despite spread

Boris Johnson is not being tested for coronavirus despite being at a reception with infected health minister Nadine Dorries, it emerged today.

Downing Street said the PM did not need to be checked as he was showing ‘no symptoms’ and had not been within two metres of the quarantined MP.

Despite MPs saying he should be tested, sources also insisted there was less risk because Mr Johnson regularly washed his hands.

Ms Dorries has revealed she has put herself into isolation, just days after attending a reception at No10 with the PM.

The Tory MP gave a speech in the Commons on Wednesday night, was in the tea rooms with other politicians, and held a surgery on Saturday for 50 of her constituents. She is believed to have started feeling ill on Thursday, before deteriorating the following day.

The 62-year-old had the virus and she is now said to be recovering – although she voiced fears for her 84-year-old mother, who is living at her home and ‘began coughing’ yesterday.

Mr Johnson attended a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with the Queen on Monday.

Another MP, Labour’s Rachel Maskell, today declared that she is self-isolating after having a meeting with Mrs Dorries on Thursday.

The Budget this afternoon went ahead despite the dramatic developments, with senior Parliamentary sources still adamant that the estate must be kept open.

However, MailOnline understands there are serious discussions about reducing the number of MPs coming to the Commons in future – with perhaps 100 being tasked to oversee essential legislation in a bid to reduce the risk of spread.

Former Cabinet minister David Gauke said he would be a ‘little bit nervous’ about being in the chamber for the Budget statement if he was still an MP, as it was ‘packed’.

‘It is an environment where I fear the worst in terms of passing on the Covid-19,’ he told Sky News.

A Tory MP told MailOnline today: ‘I was sat in the tea rooms with Nadine on Wednesday. You think, if she puts her hands on the table and then I put my hands on the table…

‘Then she was in Parliament giving a speech at the despatch box. Everyone needs to be tested, Boris needs to be tested. Jo Churchill was next to her in the chamber.’

The backbencher added: ‘Boris cannot help himself. He shakes hands with everyone. He is obviously trying to stop himself now.’

Ms Dorries met hundreds of people last week, including a large number of MPs, and attended a conference outside Westminster. On Thursday she attended a Downing Street event hosted by Mr Johnson to mark International Women’s Day.

She started feeling ill on Friday as she was signing a statutory instrument that declared coronavirus to be a ‘notifiable disease’, enabling companies to obtain insurance cover.

The health minister held the surgery in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency on Saturday.

Over the weekend she experienced the ‘classic symptoms’ of the disease – a dry cough, high temperature and ‘vice-like’ pain in her chest.

Ms Maskell said: ‘NHS111 have advised that I self-isolate as a result of a meeting I had with the Government’s Mental Health Minister last Thursday who has subsequently tested positive for Coronovirus.

‘Thankfully I am asymptomatic. It is so important that we all follow all public health advice.’

Another MP said grimly; ‘It won’t be long before most here have it.’

Her shock diagnosis came as:

Mrs Dorries, who is a mother of three, said: ‘I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus. As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home.

‘Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.

‘I would like to thank PHE and the wonderful NHS staff who have provided me with advice and support.’

She added on social media: ‘It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now. More worried about my 84-year-old mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone.’

Matt Hancock, who as Health Secretary is her boss, was last night understood to be fit and well and not showing any symptoms.

He tweeted last night: ‘Really sorry to hear Nadine has tested positive for coronavirus.

‘She has done the right thing by self isolating at home, and both NHS and PHE staff have been brilliant.

‘We all wish her well as she recovers.

‘I understand why people are worried about this disease.

‘We will do all we can to keep people safe, based on the best possible science.’

Mr Hancock’s sentiments were echoed by the shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth, who tweeted: ‘I send my very, very best wishes to @NadineDorries and absolutely endorse (what) @MattHancock is saying.

‘I know this is an extremely worrying time for our constituents.

‘Our NHS & PHE staff are doing us all proud in very challenging circumstances.’

The news will raise fears that Parliament may have to be closed or that restrictions will have to be placed on visitors.

A government source said: ‘As with everything, we are being guided by the science on this.

‘This will be treated like any other standard case.’

MPs lined up to offer their support last night after the news broke.

Mrs Dorries had been part of a team that drew up legislation to tackle coronavirus before she fell ill.

Officials are in the process of identifying all people she has been in contact with since contracting the virus, including MPs.

Any who have displayed similar symptoms will be tested.

Labour MP Angela Rayner said: ‘Whilst l almost never agree with Nadine Dorries on anything politically, I do wish her a speedy recovery against this wretched coronavirus.’

It was reported last week that plans were being considered to suspend Parliament for five months.

One source said there were potentially ‘650 superspreaders’ in the House of Commons because its MPs divide their time between Westminster and their seats.