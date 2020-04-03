Coronavirus UK: Charts show lockdowns DO restrict spread

Shocking charts show how the UK Government could prevent hundreds or even thousands of deaths by taking dramatic action now to fight the killer coronavirus and ‘flatten the curve’ of its spiralling epidemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson today decided not to move forward in Britain’s fight against COVID-19, declining to close schools, send people home from work or ban large gatherings.

But he is coming under intense scrutiny for refusing to budge – one frustrated scientist warned: ‘Now is the time for the UK government to ban large gatherings, ask people to stop non-essential travel, recommend employers shift to home working and ramp up the response.’

Official advice currently doesn’t go much further than telling citizens to wash their hands even though the UK now has more cases than China did when Wuhan’s 11million people were forced into lockdown.

Scientists and critics are urging the Government to do more to prolong an inevitable surge in cases, saying that a spike of infections could cripple the NHS but spreading the cases over a longer period of time would ‘flatten the curve’ and make it easier for the nation to cope.

An analysis of statistics has shown that areas that acted fast have slashed their death rates by up to eight times compared to those who react after the virus has taken hold.

In South Korea, for example, an area home to 2.5million people was put into lockdown when just 204 people had been diagnosed and one had died. The country now has a death rate of just 0.8 per cent despite more than 7,800 cases.

But in Italy, large-scale lockdowns were not brought in until Sunday, March 8, by which time it had more than 5,800 patients. There are now almost 12,500 and 827 deaths – a death rate of 6.6 per cent.

In the Spanish Flu pandemic in the US in 1918, Philadelphia, PA, had a ‘spiked’ death rate of more than 250 per 100,000 people because it took two weeks to stop public gatherings, whereas St Louis, Missouri, brought them in straight away and kept its ‘flattened’ death rate below 60 per 100,000.

UK officials are reportedly even hoping that the outbreak – which they’ve admitted will infect thousands of people – will go through so many healthy people without killing them that the country will start to build up herd immunity to protect the vulnerable, who must be kept safe during the worst of the outbreak.

Tomas Pueyo, a Silicon Valley businessman, has created a series of graphs using official data from China and the US and warned trends in the worst-hit countries suggest the killer infection is ‘coming at exponential speed’.

He said preparation is key and the statistics show that places that have taken dramatic action early on in their outbreaks are the ones with the lowest death rates.

Professor Martin Hibberd, from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said: ‘The UK response has clearly not been sufficient, as numbers are continuing to climb and we are at risk of following the trajectory of other European countries.

‘If the aim is simply to delay the peak of the outbreak till the summer, then perhaps the UK response is enough.

‘However, WHO is challenging the world to do more and we know from China that aggressive curtailment policies can work to reduce numbers.’

Countries close to England have now started to make major moves to try and protect themselves from the fast-escalating crisis.

Ireland today announced it would close all schools, despite having fewer than 50 cases; the US will ban all non-American travellers coming into the country from Europe’s free movement zone; and even Scotland announced it will advise against gatherings larger than 500 people from Monday.

Professor Devi Sridhar, from the University of Edinburgh, said: ‘Now is the time for the UK government to ban large gatherings, ask people to stop non-essential travel, recommend employers shift to home working and ramp up the response.

‘The curve can be shifted (like South Korea and Singapore) but only with government action.’

South Korea was well-prepared for its outbreak, which has been one of the worst in the world, and put two large areas into lockdown – Daegu and Cheongdo – as soon as cases started to spiral after a ‘super-spreader’ triggered an outbreak in a church.

As a result, the nation has one of the lowest death rates of any country with a severe outbreak.

As well as South Korea, Chinese provinces outside of Hubei, set a good example of how lockdowns can reduce deaths.

Combined they are expected to have a death rate of around 0.9 per cent when their cases are resolved, according to Mr Pueyo.

Most of China was quickly thrown into complete lockdown after the virus exploded in Wuhan and areas outside of the ground zero Hubei province have considerably lower death rates, and far lower numbers of cases.

Italy, however, did not begin a major lockdown until last week, when it already had more than 5,000 patients to deal with, and in January had even stopped testing people with symptoms.

Because of this it has been brought to its knees by the worst outbreak outside of China – more than 12,000 people have caught the virus and at least 827 have died, meaning it has the world’s highest death rate (6.6 per cent).

Mr Pueyo said his research had showed ‘countries that are overwhelmed will have a fatality rate between ~3%-5%’. The true fatality rate, which will become clear when China’s outbreak ends, is believed to be around 2-3 per cent.

His research is based on official government case counts from around the world, statistics from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and information published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Governments around the world – particularly in Western Europe – are battling to contain fast-spreading outbreaks.

Cases outside of China, where the outbreak began in December, have risen 13-fold in the space of a fortnight due to spiralling crises in Italy, Spain, Germany, France and elsewhere in Europe.

Spain and France, in particular, have escalated dramatically this week, now totalling more than 4,500 cases between them. Madrid alone has more than twice as many cases than the UK.

Mr Pueyo said countries should have taken more heed of what happened in China and how the country halted its own devastating outbreak, which appears to be starting to come to an end.

‘South Korea, Italy and Iran had a full month to learn, but didn’t, he wrote on Medium. ‘They started the same exponential growth [as] Hubei and passed every Chinese region before the end of February.’

Other countries have arguably had even longer than those three nations, but many are not taking the drastic but necessary lockdown measures until it’s too late, Mr Pueyo argued.

Ireland has today announced all schools and colleges will be closed to stop the virus spreading – the country has only had 43 confirmed cases and one death so far but Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced the fast-moving measure today.

Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump said people will no longer be allowed to fly into the US from the European Union unless they are an American citizen or a close relative.

A statement from the US Department of Homeland Security added: ‘While these new travel restrictions will be disruptive to some travelers, this decisive action is needed to protect the American public from further exposure to the potentially deadly coronavirus.’

Dr David Halpern, head of the UK’s Behavioural Insights Team dubbed Britain’s ‘Nudge Unit’ who reports directly to Mr Johnson, has suggested the 500,000 people in UK care homes or with respiratory conditions could be the only people protected.

He has suggested the virus can be beaten by letting it spread through healthy people to kill it off rather than a nationwide lockdown that could allow coronavirus to rise again later in the year.

Dr Halpern revealed ministers are considering a policy of keeping high-risk groups such as the elderly or those with underlying health conditions isolated in care homes or in their own homes over the coming months.

He said: ‘There’s going to be a point, assuming the epidemic flows and grows as it will do, where you want to cocoon, to protect those at-risk groups so they don’t catch the disease.

‘By the time they come out of their cocooning, herd immunity has been achieved in the rest of the population’.

Herd immunity is a situation in which a population of people is protected from a disease because so many of them are unaffected by it that it cannot spread.

To cause an outbreak a disease-causing bacteria or virus must have a continuous supply of potential victims who are not immune to it – this pool of people gets smaller as the illness spreads further.

Deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries was asked on the BBC if ‘pretty much everyone will get it eventually’.

‘The thing about a new virus is, of course, nobody has antibodies ready-made to it. This virus is having a field day, the desire will be to infect as many people as it can,’ she said.

Dr Harries said it was possible that ‘up to 80 per cent of the population’ could contract the virus, but added that it was a ‘very high estimate’.

Experts have caveated calls for more action with a warning that taking drastic action too soon also has its drawbacks.

Any measures that are taken will have to be sustained for a number of weeks for them to work, and there is a risk that using up options too soon means the outbreak could come after, causing extra disruption.

Officials must be sure that they take the biggest steps just before a tipping point at which the epidemic spirals out of control. Italy appears to have missed its chance.

Dr Mike Turner, director of science at the research charity the Wellcome Trust, said: ‘There is an incredibly difficult balancing act going on. Being too slow to react has potentially dangerous consequences.

‘Over-reacting is also potentially dangerous, though for different reasons.

‘And the core difficulty is that we are still learning about this virus and what is similar to things we know about other coronaviruses and things that are different.

‘There is limited evidence that closing schools and postponing sporting fixtures makes much material difference.

‘Each country is making the best call they can on such issues with limited information and there is no ‘correct’ answer here. Even if there were, a ‘correct’ answer today may not be tomorrow because events are changing so rapidly.’