Coronavirus UK: Contact tracing app to start trials this week

Trials of the contact-tracing app the NHS will use to help Britain come out of coronavirus lockdown will begin on the Isle of Wight this week.

The app, which will monitor whether someone has been close to a person diagnosed with COVID-19, is a vital part of the Government’s ‘test, track and trace’ approach.

It will form a crucial element of the ‘trace’ phase of moving the country out of lockdown by helping to establish the networks of people which surround each person who gets diagnosed with the virus.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced a trial will start on the self-contained island, home to 140,000 people, this week. Civil servants will be able to download the app from today and the public later in the week, before it is set to be extended to the British public in the coming weeks.

The app will use bluetooth to map where someone has been and who they have had close contact with – defined as being within six-and-a-half feet (2m) for 15 minutes or more.

If someone they had recently been close to is diagnosed with the coronavirus, this will be registered in an NHS database and the app user will receive a notification warning them and advising them to self-isolate.

This will be combined with efforts to test tens of thousands of people every day and to roll out widespread at-home antibody testing to find out who has already had the illness and recovered, helping authorities to track where the virus is spreading.

There are concerns that not enough people will download the app for it to work. Experts say around half the population should use it if it’s to be effective – some 35million people.

And the app, made by NHSX, the digital department of the health service, has raised concerns because people’s information will be uploaded to a Government database.

Technology developed by Google and Apple, however, has managed to achieve the same set-up containing data within someone’s own phone, giving them greater privacy and control over information about where they’ve been and with whom.

The app is not yet available for download – Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to announce more details about it later this afternoon.

Mr Shapps described smartphone apps for tracing the spread of coronavirus as the ‘best possible way to help the NHS’.

He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: ‘The idea is that we will encourage as many people to take this up as possible.

‘This is going to be a huge national effort and we need, for this to work, 50 per cent to 60 per cent of people to be using this app.

‘Not everybody has a smartphone and I appreciate that for various reasons not everybody will download it but it will be the best possible way to help the NHS.’

Public sector workers n the Isle of Wight are expected to be the first to be offered the app today, while it will be made available to the wider public as the week goes on, Politico reports.

Downloading and using the app will be voluntary but officials hope huge numbers of people will be persuaded to take part in the hope of lifting movement restrictions.

Mr Shapps added: ‘This is a fantastic way to be able to ensure that we are able to really keep a lid on this going forward and that we don’t get that second wave.’

The app will be trialled on the island because it is a small, self-contained community which is easier to control.

It will be easier for officials to get a clear idea of what proportion of the population has downloaded the app, and also to stop people moving in and out of the community without being noticed – there is no bridge or tunnel between the Isle and mainland Britain.

This will, it is hoped, make spotting and isolating cases or clusters a faster and cleaner process.

But privacy concerns have been raised about the way the app works.

Dr Michael Veale, a lecturer in digital rights at University College London, said on BBC Radio 4 this morning: ‘One thing people need to do is have deep trust that this data will not be misused or that the system will not turn slowly into something that starts to identify people more individually.’

The NHSX app focuses on a centralised approach in which any interactions between people are recorded by the phone and then, if someone is flagged as a coronavirus patient, sent back to a server run by the NHS.

It will be anonymised and people will be listed as numbers or codes, rather than names or addresses.

If someone is either diagnosed with COVID-19 or completes a checklist of symptoms, the NHS database will then receive a full list of all the codes that have come into close contact with their phone.

The phones linked to those codes will then receive an alert telling them that they have been close to someone who is now believed to have COVID-19. They will probably be told to self-isolate.

NHSX chief executive Matthew Gould confirmed the app will collect no specific personal data from users, instead relying on the anonymous keys assigned to each app user which could not be linked back to them.

He said: ‘The app is designed so you don’t have to give it your personal details to use it – it does ask for the first half of your postcode but only that.

‘You can use it without giving any other personal details at all – it doesn’t know who you are, it doesn’t know who you’ve been near, it doesn’t know where you’ve been.’

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which has helped with the app’s development, said privacy-preserving gateways had been built into the system so that all app data would be kept separate from other NHS data and to prevent individuals from being identified.

But experts say this level of data collection on a person’s movements is fraught with hazards.

It is possible that if the data was hacked, one of the codes – each person’s identifying code remains the same over time – could be linked to a person if the hacker could pinpoint the code and person in the same place. This could then be used to track them repeatedly as their bluetooth checked in in other places.

The NHS is now facing questions as to why it needs to develop the app in this manner when other countries are plumping for the more privacy-centric approach.

Google and Apple have managed to develop software which serves the same function but in a way that contains all the necessary data inside someone’s phone and doesn’t need a server. Other countries including Germany and Switzerland are using this approach.

Because no movement or tracking information is stored on a central server, it would be invisible to Google, Apple and the NHS and there would be nothing to hack.

That technology works by exchanging a digital ‘token’ with every phone someone comes within Bluetooth range of over a fixed period.

If one person develops symptoms of the coronavirus or tests positive, they will be able to enter this information into the app.

The phone will then send out a notification to all the devices they have exchanged tokens with during the infection window, to make people aware they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The process is confined to the individual’s handset and the scope of the information sent to the NHS is strictly limited.

Experts fear that the system could be used to label people as infected or at-risk in a way that other people would be able to see, meaning they could face discrimination.

Dr Veale said: ‘We’ve seen in China the traffic light system of red, yellow, green – “are you suitable to come into this building or come into work” – and a centralised system is really just a few steps away from creating those kind of persistent identifiers that allow you to make that kind of approach.

‘Whereas a decentralised system really does proximity tracing and does not do more than that. People can trust that technically.’

With the NHS’s approach, people will have to trust the health service and therefore the Government, will their personal information.

‘In the Apple and Google approach… you don’t need to trust Apple and Google with your data because it never leaves your device,’ Dr Veale added.

‘It removes the need to have an identifiable central database of any sort whatsoever. This is being used in Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Estonia and also in Ireland.’

The app will form a crucial part of the Government’s three-point ‘test, track and trace’ plan for helping the country to recover from its current crisis.

This will work by officials closely watching where and when new cases and outbreaks of the virus appear and isolating people to stamp them out.

First, anyone who is suspected of having the virus will be tested – there are still currently limits on who can get a test, but these are expected to be lifted by the time the country moves out of lockdown.

If someone tests positive, they will be told to self-isolate as long as they are otherwise healthy and don’t need hospital treatment.

Their households will have to isolate with them and then Government ‘contact tracers’ will work to establish a social network around the patient.

This will involve working out everyone who has come into close enough contact with the patient that they are at risk of having been infected with COVID-19.

All the people in that social network will then also be told to self-isolate until they can be sure they’re virus free, or until they are diagnosed with a test. If they test positive, the same contact tracing procedure will begin for them.

The app will be a vital part of this contact tracing effort, because it will be able to alert people who the patient may have put at risk without them knowing – at a shop or doctor’s surgery, for example.

Cybersecurity experts and human rights experts are also concerned about ‘mission creep’ in which the app starts off with one purpose but then officials decide to use its data for something else.

Professor Mark Ryan, a computer security lecturer at the University of Birmingham, said: ‘Everyone agrees that proximity tracing is a vital part of combating COVID and ending the lockdown.

‘However, we have to be sure that proximity tracing technology does not lead to unfettered surveillance of people’s movements and activities.

‘To this end, we call upon the government to publish open source code of the apps and server processes that will be used.

‘Remember that, unlike the cases of surveillance to combat terrorism or other crime, there is no requirement of secrecy in what strategies and technologies are being used against COVID.’

Information collected by the app will also give the Government insight into where the virus is spreading.

As officials continue to track the virus in future, they will have to try to work out how many people who have had COVID-19 in the past and recovered.

The roll-out of ‘immunity passports’ is being considered by ministers as part of the government’s attempts to get Britain back to work after the coronavirus lockdown is eased.

Ministers are believed to be in talks with tech firms about developing a form of digital identification which would verify who someone is and show whether they have been tested for the disease.

The passports could either be based on antigen testing which shows if someone currently has coronavirus or on antibody testing which shows if someone has had it.

The digital documents would show if someone has tested negative on an antigen test or if they have shown to have some resistance to coronavirus after an antibody test, demonstrating to an employer they are safe to re-enter the workplace.

Such a scheme could be a game-changer for ministers as they try to figure out how to kickstart the UK economy.

But the World Health Organization has warned against these immunity passports because scientists are not sure whether people actually become immune after illness.

In a statement the WHO said: ‘There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.’

Boris Johnson is expected to unveil his lockdown exit strategy in an address to the nation on Sunday, having delayed the announcement from Thursday as frantic work continues in Whitehall.

Today it emerged that reduced hot-desking, the closure of office lifts and canteens, and putting tape on the floor to mark where people should stand are all likely to be proposed by the government under plans to restore office working.