Coronavirus UK: Could deaths be lower than feared?

Seven thousand people could still die of the coronavirus in the UK even though the country is in lockdown, according to scientists.

A paper by Imperial College London has predicted that if the country follows the same trajectory as China did, it could see between 4,700 and 7,100 deaths.

And the peak of the outbreak, which could see between 210 and 330 people die in a single day, could happen next Sunday on April 5, it predicted.

The study estimated that the true death figure would be around 5,700 – the figure is considerably lower than the 20,000 warned about in the doomsday scenario paper which convinced the Government to tighten up its efforts to stop the virus.

That claim, published by Professor Neil Ferguson, one of the Government’s leading COVID-19 advisers, warned that tens of thousands could die if people weren’t forced to stay at home.

A new projection from the same university, developed by engineer Professor Tom Pike, compared eight countries’ death rates to China’s after Beijing put the nation into shutdown.

It showed that up to 41,000 people could still die in the US, 60,000 in Spain, 32,000 in Italy and 23,000 in France.

It comes after another paper this week said countries around the world have averted disaster by sending their citizens into lockdown and that 40million could have died if they hadn’t.

More than a billion people worldwide are now in some form of lockdown as the number of confirmed coronavirus patients has soared past 500,000 – but the dramatic measures are saving millions of lives, said another study from Imperial.

It said that almost the entire world population – seven billion citizens – could have been infected if the virus was allowed to spread unchecked.

Just last week Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s chief scientific adviser, said that keeping the number of coronavirus deaths in the UK at ‘20,000 and below’ would be a ‘good outcome’ but still ‘horrible’.

The estimates in Professor Pike’s paper show that Italy could realistically have 28,000 deaths and Spain would have 46,000 fatalities – the highest in Europe.

The United States would have 28,000 deaths, Netherlands 6,000, Germany 4,000, France 18,000 and South Korea, 150.

The analysis in the paper, co-authored by Dr Vikas Saini, ‘suggests that early adoption of social distancing is more effective than delayed implementation, even of highly restrictive measures.’

It concludes ‘there may be a threshold of public health intervention beyond which a decline in death rates begins to occur.’

The data for the study was taken from the European Centre for Disease Control website on Tuesday March 24.

Answering questions about the new paper on Twitter, Professor Pike says the estimates are purely data driven and ‘there is no epidemiological modelling, or in fact any modelling, in our analysis.’

He also adds the projections in the paper will only be accurate if the UK continues on the same trajectory as China.

The team who worked on the study predicting seven billion people could have become infected said the lockdown method of containing the disease, which appears to have successfully stopped it in China, has been the world’s best hope.

Dr Patrick Walker, who worked on the paper, said: ‘Our findings suggest that all countries face a choice between intensive and costly measures to suppress transmission or risk health systems becoming rapidly overwhelmed.

‘However, our results highlight that rapid, decisive and collective action now will save millions of lives in the next year.’

Several measures have been taken including lockdowns around the world such as in the UK, several US states, India, Spain, Italy, France and China.

The study looked at what would have happened in an out-of-control ‘unmitigated scenario’ and said it could have left to huge loss of life.

Professor Azra Ghani added: ‘Acting early has the potential to reduce mortality by as much as 95 per cent, saving 38.7 million lives.

‘At the same time, consideration needs to be given to the broader impact of all measures that are put in place to ensure that those that are most vulnerable are protected from the wider health, social and economic impacts of such action.’

Britain’s coronavirus death toll today jumped to 578 after 113 more fatalities were confirmed across the home nations, making it the UK’s darkest day yet in the escalating outbreak – with a victim killed every 13 minutes.

Health officials also more than 2,100 new patients had tested positive for the life-threatening infection, meaning almost 12,000 cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded in Britain.

It comes after the UK yesterday posted 43 coronavirus deaths, sparking hope that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s unprecedented lockdown was working to control the ever-worsening crisis.

But officials changed the timings of how they counted deaths, with yesterday’s total only taking into account an eight-hour period. Today’s shocking figure represents a full 24-hour count.

The daily death count is not only a count from overnight – the toll can include fatalities hospitals have only just processed, for example patients whose post-mortems have just come back.

Government scientists have admitted there is likely to be 1,000 infected patients for every death recorded in Britain – suggesting the true toll is in the region of 600,000.

Number 10 has faced fierce criticism for its controversial policy to only test patients in hospital, meaning only a fraction of cases are being spotted and leaving the true scale of the UK’s outbreak a mystery.

The latest statistics came as Rishi Sunak finally announced a coronavirus bailout for millions of self-employed workers as the Chancellor unveiled plans to hand them cash payments of up to £2,500 a month.

A week after announcing a massive rescue package for employees, the Chancellor announced support for taxi drivers, musicians, gig economy workers and freelancers.

Saying he knew people were ‘worrying about their jobs and incomes’, Mr Sunak said: ‘You have not been forgotten.’

But at a press conference in Downing Street he also delivered a stark warning that the government ‘will not be able to protect every single job or save every single business’ as the deadly disease brings the economy grinding to a halt.

The UK’s death toll jump came as police set up road blocks to stop cars and demand journey details with one force even sending up a drone to chase dog walkers, ramblers and ‘lycra lout’ cyclists.

Derbyshire Police’s drone unit has taken the extraordinary step of using one its unmanned aircraft to swoop on people flouting the travel ban – while on Tyneside Northumbria Police broke up a football match because only two people can gather together for the next three weeks.

North Yorkshire Police said it will now be using unannounced checkpoints to stop vehicles and order drivers to divulge details of their journeys with Devon doing the same as the Home Office announced new sweeping powers for officers to help them break up public gatherings.

Those powers include the ‘last resort’ ability to force people to go home if they fail to listen to police direction or take notice of a £60 fine.

Police patrols have also started to stop train passengers in Swansea to make sure their travel is ‘essential’.

The use of travel checks sparked fierce criticism from civil liberties groups with police officers now seemingly being tasked with deciding how important someone’s journey is amid reports of dog walkers being told to go home after driving to a public space for exercise and of builders being stopped from driving to a job.

Experts have said the enforcement will divert officers from investigating some crimes, but forces including the Met insist it can form part of their usual patrol duties.

The row over police lockdown powers came as Mr Sunak set out a package of support for self-employed workers.

But his announcement of a self-employed income support scheme prompted immediate questions about hundreds of thousands of people who will miss out and why the scheme will not be operational before June.

The package offers taxable grants of 80 per cent of average monthly profits, calculated over the last three years, and worth up to £2,500 a month.

However, those who have more than £50,000 in annual trading profits – amounting to 200,000 people – will not be eligible.

Officials have calculated from tax records that 3.8million will be entitled to the payouts, with the typical award likely to be £940 a month. The total costs are estimated at £3billion a month.

Even with the latest spending announcement by the Chancellor he warned the government will not be able to save every job and businesses.

‘Despite these extraordinary steps there will be challenging times ahead,’ he said during the now daily government press conference at 10 Downing Street.

‘We will not be able to protect every single job or save every single business.’

Mr Sunak said: ‘The scheme I have announced today is fair.

‘It is targeted at those who need it the most and crucially it is deliverable and it provides an unprecedented level of support for self-employed people.’

He said: ‘These last 10 days have shaken our country and economy as never before.

‘In the last two weeks we have put aside ideology and orthodoxy to mobilise the full power and resources of the British state.

‘We have done so in the pursuit of a single goal: To protect people’s health and economic security.

‘By supporting public services like our NHS, backing businesses and protecting people’s jobs and incomes.

‘What we have done will I believe stand as one of the most significant economic interventions at any point in the history of the British state and by any government anywhere in the world.’

Mr Sunak admitted the very recently self-employed will not be included in the scheme and must look for welfare support.

He said: ‘For those who are very recently self-employed, we cannot operate a scheme like this, there’s too much complexity both operationally and fraud risk with that, so we would have to say to those people please look at the extra support we’ve put into the welfare system to help you at this time.

‘But, as I’ve said, this covers the vast, vast majority of people.’

Treasury sources said 5.75million people fill in a self-assessment tax return.

Of those 1.7million earn less than half their income through self-employment.

A further 200,000 earn too much to be eligible for today’s package. The other 3.8million will be able to access the support.