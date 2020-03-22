Coronavirus UK: Death toll hits 137, youngest fatality is 47

Britain’s coronavirus death toll has today risen to 144 as the number of cases surpassed 3,200, Scotland’s fatality toll doubled overnight and Northern Ireland confirmed its first victim of the life-threatening infection.

Officials announced 40 more deaths, the highest daily fatality count recorded on British soil since the crisis began to rapidly spiral out of control last week.

The new deaths include a 47-year-old – the second youngest British victim. MailOnline understands the patient was a woman from the Midlands, who had high blood pressure and another underlying health condition.

Scotland announced earlier this afternoon three more deaths, taking its overall toll to six. Two deaths have already been recorded in Wales.

UK authorities today confirmed 643 patients had been struck down with COVID-19 overnight, taking the infection toll past 3,200. Six-hundred and seventy-six new cases were recorded yesterday.

Health officials fear thousands more will die from the life-threatening infection, as the ever-worsening situation in the UK continues to escalate at an alarming speed.

Only a handful of coronavirus victims have already been identified, including the UK’s youngest – a 45-year-old with motor neurone disease. Father-of-two Craig Ruston, of Kettering, Northamptonshire, died on March 16, his heartbroken wife confirmed in a deeply moving social media post.

Other named victims include a ‘typical jolly Irishman’ who died on St Patrick’s Day, a 88-year-old churchgoer and a 59-year-old police officer from Sheffield.

In other developments to the outbreak today:

Almost 2,700 COVID-19 cases have now been recorded across the UK, with a third of them in London – the epicentre of Britain’s crisis.

England has yet to record its cases today – but hundreds more are expected, which would take the UK’s infection toll past 3,000.

However, officials are masking the true size of the outbreak by only testing patients in hospital – and not the thousands self-isolating at home with tell-tale symptoms.

Government advisers say the best estimate they currently have is there are 1,000 cases for every one death – suggesting there could be almost 140,000 cases.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today confirmed three more deaths, taking the country’s toll to six.

She revealed deaths had doubled as she spoke to MSPs at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood, the Scottish houses of parliament.

Ms Sturgeon sent her condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and added that 39 more patients had tested positive.

Figures show 266 cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded in Scotland – but Ms Sturgeon admitted the figure was ‘likely to be an underestimate’.

Northern Ireland today confirmed its first death – officials described the patient as ‘elderly’ and said they had an ‘underlying medical condition’.

The country’s Health Minister Robin Swann expressed his ‘deep sadness’ at the death.

‘I would once again appeal to everyone to play their part in fighting the spread of this virus,’ he said.

Northern Ireland has yet to confirm any more cases today – yesterday it announced 68 patients had been struck down across the country.

Public Health Wales revealed the country has not recorded any deaths overnight – two patients have already succumbed to the life-threatening virus.

Dr Robin Howe, PHW’s incident director for COVID-19, also declared a spike in cases, with 170 patients now known to have caught the virus.

London has emerged as the worst-hit area of the UK and has three times more cases of the coronavirus than any other region, according to official statistics.

More than 900 cases have already been confirmed in the capital, with the boroughs of Southwark, Westminster and Lambeth the worst affected.

In comparison, fewer than 300 people have been struck down in the second worst hit region, the South East.

London makes up more than a third of the UK’s infection toll, which has already seen 2,626 cases confirmed by health officials.

It comes as Boris Johnson today said the capital – home to almost 9million people – will not face being locked down this week, after fears had been growing that travel around and in or out of the city would be stopped.

Despite London being the epicentre of the UK’s escalating crisis, the worst affected single authority in England is Hampshire.

London has been described as the ‘superspreader city’ and the engine of the UK’s coronavirus outbreak after the total number of deaths doubled from 16 to 33 in 24 hours yesterday – it is now 37.

Southwark, Westminster, Lambeth, Wandsworth and Kensington and Chelsea are among the 10 hardest hit areas in the UK, each reporting more than 50 cases.

Outside of the capital, the rural counties of Hampshire (77 cases), Hertfordshire (50), and Surrey (39) are facing growing clusters. They are all within South East England, which has so far reported 18 COVID-19 deaths.

A large number of authorities have recorded fewer than 10 cases, including Wiltshire, Bradford, and the London suburbs of Kingston and Richmond.

Just four authorities – Middlesbrough, North East Lincolnshire, Rutland and Telford and Wrekin – have yet to record their first case.

Despite its status as the centre of the UK’s crisis, London will not be cut off from the rest of the country, but it could face a tougher lockdown within days.

Downing Street insisted there is ‘zero’ prospect’ of trains in and out of the capital being axed and said there are ‘no plans’ to shut down the London Underground, although services have been pared back.

The PM’s spokesman also insisted it is ‘not true’ that only one person from each household will be allowed to leave their homes.

However, the nine million inhabitants of the capital are set for tighter restrictions on their movements – with signs the government will urge people to stay at home unless it is absolutely essential.

Contingency plans are believed to be in place for police to guard shops and helicopters to airdrop food, although sources insisted that is not happening at this stage in the unfolding crisis.

Camp beds and food stocks were seen being moved into Downing Street today, in more evidence that Boris Johnson and his aides are bunkering down for the situation to escalate.

The PM fueled speculation about the fate of the capital last night by vowing he will not hesitate to go ‘further and faster’ to control the spread of the deadly virus.

He said ‘ruthless’ enforcement of so-called social distancing measures – such as working from home and avoiding social gatherings in pubs, cinemas and restaurants – was needed.

Health minister Nadine Dorries has vented her fury at images of still-busy bars and cafes in the capital, tweeting: ‘This is not social distancing, it is irresponsible behaviour and the price to pay for such selfishness will be severe for us all.’

The father-of-two, 45, with motor neurone disease, a 59-year-old police officer and an 88-year-old churchgoer: The victims claimed by coronavirus as Northern Ireland records its first death

Britain’s youngest coronavirus victim was named on March 17 as a 45-year-old father-of-two who had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Craig Ruston, of Kettering, Northamptonshire, is the UK’s youngest victim. His wife confirmed his death in a deeply moving social media post.

Sally Ruston wrote on Mr Ruston’s blog: ‘My Amazing Craig passed away yesterday [March 16] morning at 6.20am.

‘We are truly heartbroken … Last Tuesday he was taken unwell and we have since spent the last 6 days in isolation.

‘Craig’s chest infection was confirmed as Covid-19. How dare that take Craig who was already facing this (MND), the most vile and evil of diseases.’

Mr Ruston – an avid fan of Sir David Attenborough – was a shoe designer who had previously worked for Dr Martens, Hunter Boots and Fred Perry.

He started a blog titled ‘Me and My MND’ after his motor neurone diagnosis in 2018, the Northamptonshire Telegraph reported.

A heartbroken wife paid tribute to her ‘life partner and soul mate’ husband whose death was announced on March 15.

Police officer Nick Matthews, a 59-year-old father-of-two – who had underlying health conditions – died in Bristol Royal Infirmary.

The 59-year-old’s wife Mary wrote in a tribute on Facebook: ‘I lost my life partner and soul mate but most of all my best friend.

Mr and Mrs Matthews had recently returned from a holiday in Fuerteventura, flying out on February 22 and coming back on February 29.

In his last Facebook post, Mr Matthews described celebrating his birthday on the popular tourist hotspot.

Mr Matthews retired from his work as a police officer 10 years ago after suffering a heart attack.

Many paid tribute to him on Facebook, with one describing him as a ‘true Avon and Somerset Police legend’.

An 88-year-old man who died from the coronavirus after initially testing negative for the illness was named as Darrell Blakeley.

Mr Blakeley, from Middleton in Greater Manchester, collapsed on the floor of his home on March 3.

When the father-of-one was first tested for the virus at North Manchester General Hospital the result came back negative.

However, after he had received treatment for sepsis for several days, doctors tested him for Covid-19 again. The result came back positive and he died on March 13 in an isolation unit.

Before his collapse, he had spent time in a restaurant with people who had returned from a skiing holiday in Italy. But it is unclear whether he contracted the virus from them or from the hospital.

His daughter-in-law, Allie Crewe, said it was a ‘difficult and tragic death’ for the family.

Mr Blakeley attended St Michael’s Church in Middleton for 50 years.

Grandfather-of-four Leonard Gibson, 78, died in Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital, South Yorkshire, on March 17

His devastated family called for others to take the condition seriously and said they regret not questioning whether he had the virus sooner.

Daughters, Lisa Broughton, 50, and Michelle Lenton, 51 took the brave decision to speak out due to the fears over the speed at which coronavirus is now spreading.

Mr Gibson, who lived in sheltered accommodation in Oughtibridge, near Sheffield, had been prescribed antibiotics for a chest infection after feeling unwell for a few days before he was eventually admitted to hospital.

The symptoms that the grandfather, who had the lung disease chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), was exhibiting were initially thought to be connected to his condition.

However his daughter, NHS worker Lisa, from nearby Catcliffe, said she regrets not questioning the possibility that her father had Covid-19 and urged other families to voice their concerns ‘before it is too late’.

Mr Gibson, who had 12 siblings, was born in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, and relocated to South Yorkshire to work when he was 26.

He spent a number of years at Orgreave cooking plant and brought up his family in Woodhouse, Sheffield.

He returned to Ireland when his marriage ended before moving back to Sheffield two years ago to be closer to his daughters.

Lisa said her father was a ‘kind, loving, generous, crazy and fun loving’ who would be remembered by his friends and all those at his sheltered housing complex as ‘a jolly Irish man who made everyone smile’.