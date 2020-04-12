Coronavirus UK: Death toll hits 1,415 with more than 20,000 cases

The coronavirus outbreak in the UK may finally be starting to slow after the daily death toll dropped for the second day in a row, with 180 new fatalities recorded overnight.

A total of 1,408 people in Britain have now died from the killer infection, while more than 22,000 cases have been officially diagnosed – but the true size of the outbreak remains a mystery because of the UK’s controversial policy to only test patients in hospital.

England recorded 159 new deaths in the last 24 hours, while Wales reported 14, Northern Ireland six and Scotland one.

It marks the first time the daily increase in deaths has fallen for two days straight, dropping from 209 on Sunday and 260 on Saturday – in what was Britain’s darkest day in the crisis yet.

But there are fears of a fresh spike in fatalities tomorrow because officials will count deaths outside of hospitals for the first time. Until now, the figures have not included people who succumbed to the virus before being admitted to hospital.

Meanwhile the number of confirmed cases in Britain appears to also be flattening, with just 2,619 new positive tests in the last 24 hours – an 8 per cent rise from yesterday’s daily increase of 2,433.

But experts predict the true number to be more than two million because of the Government’s decision to only test patients so ill they are admitted to hospital.

It came as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab stood in for the Prime Minister at Downing Street’s daily coronavirus conference tonight while the Prime Minister self-isolates after contracting the virus.

Mr Raab revealed ‘tens of thousands’ of stranded British travellers would be flown home under a £75million new partnership between the Government and airlines.

At the briefing, the Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance also said the number of people being admitted to hospital with coronavirus is going up ‘in a constant amount’.

But he assured the public the fact the NHS was seeing an additional 1,000 patients a day with coronavirus-related admissions was ‘not an acceleration’ and that the health service was coping.

It comes after Public Health England figures revealed the number of coronavirus tests carried out in the last 24 hours actually fell – despite Government promises to ramp up testing capacity. Some 8,278 swabs were carried out in the 24 hours to 9am yesterday, compared to 9,114 the previous day.

The confusion fuelled anger about the UK’s lacklustre approach to testing and raised questions over how Germany is managing to carry out more than 500,000 a week.

While the latest figures suggest the spread of the virus may be slowing in the UK, there ‘aren’t enough numbers in the UK’ to draw conclusions about the outbreak yet, according to Professor Michael Levitt, who accurately predicted the demise of China’s crisis after analysing the raw data.

Professor Neil Ferguson, a leading disease expert at Imperial College London, agreed that it was hard to say how Britain’s epidemic was progressing.

Speaking on Radio 4, Professor Ferguson said: ‘We think the epidemic is just about starting to slow in the UK right now… it is the result of the actions people have taken and governments have taken.’

He said the number of deaths was a reliable indicator of an outbreak, but gave the picture from two to three weeks ago.

‘In the UK we can see some early signs of slowing in some indicators,’ he said. ‘Less in deaths as deaths do lag by a long time… but if you look as the number of new hospital admissions per day for instance, that does seem to be slowing down a little bit now.’

Professor Ferguson stressed the rates of hospital admissions had ‘not yet plateaued’ but the rate of increase looked to be slowing. He also said the epidemic was spreading at different rates in different parts of the country.

‘It is quite clear across the country, the epidemic is in different stages in different parts of the country. In central London it could be as many as three per cent to five per cent of the population has been infected – maybe more in individual hot spots. In the country as a whole in the UK, maybe two per cent or three per cent.’

The latest figures from the Department of Health and Social Care are the only official statistics available for the whole of the country.

They are updated every 24 hours and allow the public to see the day-on-day change, as well as whether the rate is increasing or slowing down.

But it does not give us a real-time snapshot of the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK, nor is it an accurate reflection of exactly where the UK is in the ‘curve’ of the outbreak.

There are a number of reasons for this. First, the numbers that are published each day include deaths that have occurred day, if not weeks earlier.

The list of deaths announced by NHS England in its bulletin of March 29 included deaths that were recorded as taking place as far back as March 16.

A death is only included in the figures once families of the victim have been informed.

So the day-on-day change in the official death figures is not moving in step with how many coronavirus-related deaths are taking place in real time.

Secondly, deaths being included in the official total are focused on those that have taken place in hospitals in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

These provide the most immediate sources of data for the Department of Health, and which are then used for the daily updates.

NHS England, for instance, publishes a daily breakdown of coronavirus-related deaths in England by NHS Trust. Deaths that have occurred in the wider community are not included.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) publishes weekly provisional figures on the total number of deaths registered in England and Wales, including the wider community, as well as whether the underlying cause of death is a respiratory disease.

But there is a lag in these figures of about 11 days – the latest ONS bulletin, published on March 24, had numbers up to the week ending March 13.

These figures are also based on when a death is registered, not when it occurred.

A third reason the official death figures do not give a real-time snapshot of where we are in the ‘curve’ of the outbreak is due to the amount of time that can pass between somebody contracting the virus and them losing their life through a coronavirus-related death.

This means that any steps taken to limit the spread of the virus, such as social distancing or lockdowns, take time to show up in the number of deaths.

Asked about whether the current daily death tolls being released were all deaths or just those from hospitals, where tests are available, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told MailOnline: ‘The death figures are for those deaths which sadly take place in hospitals in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

‘From tomorrow, the Office for National Statistics will be publishing weekly data from death registrations, which would include people who die in the community.’

Regarding how a ‘community’ death would be classified as having been from coronavirus he added: ‘It will be necessary for a medical professional to be satisfied that one of the contributory factors to a death was coronavirus in order for it to be registered in that way.’

A study published in The Lancet on March 12 based on data reported in Wuhan, China, found that the median average time from the onset of coronavirus symptoms to admission to an intensive care unit (ICU) is about 10 days.

A separate study by the Intensive Care National Audit and Research Centre, based on cases in England, Wales and Northern Ireland up to March 26, found that of a sample of 165 patients treated in ICUs where an outcome was report-ed, 79 (48 per cent) had died and 86 (52 per cent) had been discharged.

Those who had died had spent a median average of four days in an ICU from admission to death.

These factors – the onset of symptoms and the time it takes for a patient to die while in hospital – adds further to the lag in the death statistics.

And it means that we are likely to have to wait at least a couple of weeks to get a clear idea of whether the recent measures introduced in the UK to ‘flatten the curve’ of virus-related deaths have had an impact.

On the back of the latest figures, leading experts said Britain’s coronavirus outbreak looks to be slowing down.

Professor Neil Ferguson claims to have detected ‘early signs’ that the spread of the life-threatening infection was being curbed by the draconian measure, with the rate of increase in hospital admissions easing.

But Professor Ferguson – one of the authors of a bleak Imperial College London report that convinced Downing Street to ramp up its efforts to stop the crisis after warning that 250,000 Brits could die under a controversial plan to build-up ‘herd immunity’ – warned deaths are still likely to rise sharply as they lag two or three weeks behind the new infections.

He also suggested that up to three per cent of the UK – around two million people – might already have been infected, and said the figure could be as high as five per cent in London.

The slight glimmer of optimism emerged after Boris Johnson delivered a rallying cry for Britain to work together, thanking everyone who was contributing in a video from his quarantine bunker in Downing Street.

But deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries has warned that Britons should not expect a return to ‘normal life’ for six months, and possibly longer.

A Nobel Prize-winning scientist from Stanford University today also claimed that the coronavirus outbreaks in New York City and Italy were burning out.

Professor Michael Levitt, who accurately predicted the demise of China’s crisis after analysing the raw data, added Spain’s outbreak also looks to be slowing – but added there ‘aren’t enough numbers’ to say the same for the UK.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, leading epidemiologist Professor Ferguson said: ‘We think the epidemic is just about starting to slow in the UK right now… it is the result of the actions people have taken and governments have taken.’

He said the number of deaths was a reliable indicator of an outbreak, but gave you the picture from two to three weeks ago.

‘In the UK we can see some early signs of slowing in some indicators – less in deaths as deaths do lag by a long time…

‘But if you look as the number of new hospital admissions per day for instance, that does seem to be slowing down a little bit now.’

Professor Ferguson stressed the rates of hospital admissions had ‘not yet plateaued’ but the rate of increase looked to be slowing.

He said antibody tests, currently in final stages of validation, would be ‘critical’ to the understanding of the epidemic, adding they would ‘hopefully’ be available in days.

Dr Harries told a Downing Street press conference last night that people should not be viewing the coronavirus crisis as something that will blow over soon.

She said it will not be clear whether the ‘social distancing’ lockdown is working for another two or three weeks – after Easter – with deaths set to rise further.

But even if the draconian restrictions do succeed in ‘squashing’ the peak of the outbreak, reverting to a ‘normal way of life’ immediately would probably lead to a disastrous new spike in infections.

Stanford University’s Professor Levitt said the crisis in Italy, Spain and the worst-affected parts of the US was ‘turning’, whereas in the UK it was continuing to get worse.

He added: ‘New York City, which everyone is so sad about, is turning. It’s passed its midpoint.

‘Its [outbreak] is no longer accelerating, it’s put the brakes on. New York is on the mend.

‘In the UK, there aren’t enough numbers and too many separate outbreaks.

‘Italy has turned the corner, Switzerland has turned the corner. We hope, but we’re not sure yet, that Spain has also joined this select club of people who have passed the midpoint’.

It comes as a health minister promised the Government was ‘ramping up’ its capacity to test health and social care staff to get ahead of the crisis.

Helen Whately sparked confusion when she said the UK now had the capacity to do 10,000 tests a day – although at the weekend around 7,000 a day were actually carried out.

‘Within the next three weeks we expect to get to 25,000 tests a day,’ she told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

‘The really important thing about that – the effort to test NHS and social care staff – is that we can prioritise the testing to parts of the health and care system where we have particular staff shortages so that we can help by testing people so that we can identify if they are negative so they would no longer need to isolate and they can go back to work.’

Ms Whately said that work was going on to develop an antibody test which would show whether people have had the coronavirus.

‘I am not going to confirm when that is going to arrive. Work has been going on to bring that forwards because that will be really helpful to our battle against coronavirus,’ she said.

She said that more than 170 million items of personal protective equipment had been delivered to health and social care organisations, but acknowledged that there had been delays in getting it to staff.

‘I know that there have been delays in getting that to the front line in some places but the reality is it has been a huge challenge getting stock out,’ she said.

Meanwhile, there has been almost a 50 per cent rise in just a few days in the number of people being treated for coronavirus in England’s hospitals, according to new figures.

Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, said on Friday that more than 6,200 patients were in hospital with Covid-19.

But on Monday, he said this figure had jumped to more than 9,000.

It comes as 1,408 people are now confirmed to have died in UK hospitals after testing positive for Covid-19, as of 5pm on Sunday. This is up 180 from the 1,228 the day before.

Earlier the head of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) said around one in four NHS doctors are off work sick or in isolation. Public Health England (PHE) also announced that almost 11,000 coronavirus tests a day can now be carried out.

It comes as Dominic Raab today unveiled a massive £75 million repatriation plan to bring home ‘tens of thousands’ of Britons stranded abroad because of the coronavirus crisis.

The Foreign Secretary said the UK government will now step in to provide ‘special charter flights’ from parts of the world where commercial flights are no longer in operation.

The government has struck a partnership deal with British Airways, Easyjet, Jet2 and other airlines to provide the planes for the effort.

Speaking at the government’s daily coronavirus press conference in 10 Downing Street, Mr Raab said: ‘Under the arrangements that we are putting in place we will target flights from a range of priority countries, starting this week.’

However, Mr Raab said in countries where commercial flights are still in operation, the instruction is still for Britons to buy tickets home ‘as soon as possible’.

‘Where commercial routes remain an option, airlines will be responsible for getting passengers home,’ he said.

‘That means offering alternative flights at little to no cost where routes have been cancelled.’

He also told airlines they must allow passengers to change tickets, including between carriers, as he told travellers: ‘For those still in those countries where commercial options are still available, don’t wait, don’t run the risk of getting stranded, the airlines are standing by to help you, please book your tickets as soon as possible.

‘Where commercial flights are no longer running the government will provide the necessary financial support for special charter flights to bring UK nationals back home.

‘Once special charter flights have been arranged we will promote them through the government’s travel advice and by the British embassy or high commission in the relevant country.’

Mr Raab said the £75m being made available by the government will be used to ‘support those flights and the airlines in order to keep the cost down and affordable for those seeking to return to the UK’.

Hundreds of thousands of Britons are stranded abroad and are scrambling to return to the UK, including 6,000 who are marooned in New Zealand with thousands more trapped in Peru.

The government advised against all non-essential foreign travel on March 17 before then urging all UK residents abroad to return home as soon as possible on March 23.

However, many people have found it difficult, if not impossible, to buy commercial plane tickets after widespread flight cancellations while many of those who have found tickets have faced steep prices.

Mr Raab said that a Foreign Office helpline set up to deal with traveller questions normally receives about 1,000 calls a day but last Tuesday the number of calls hit an all time record at 15,000.

He said that as a result the government had increased resources at the call centre to make sure questions got answered as he tried to reassure worried families.

‘For those stranded or for families nervously awaiting news and wanting to see their loved ones return home, we are doing everything we can,’ he said.

‘We have improved our advice and boosted the call centre so travellers get better and swifter information.

‘We have put in place this arrangement with the airlines so that we can reach more British citizens in vulnerable circumstances abroad where commercial flights aren’t running and we are working intensively round the clock with all of our partner countries and governments around the world to keep open the airports, the ports and the flights to bring people home.

‘We have not faced an international challenge quite like this before but together we are going to rise to it and of course here at home we can all support our NHS by continuing to follow the guidance to stay at home, protect our NHS and save lives.’

The government’s repatriation efforts will be prioritised to help the most vulnerable passengers get home, with special flights expected to initially focus on areas with the largest numbers of British travellers.

New Zealand has imposed one of the strictest lockdowns of any country to battle the deadly disease, and has grounded international flights, leaving thousands of Brits, including doctors and nurses, desperate to get home.

Mr Raab had already called Winston Peters, New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister, to ask for assistance in getting Brits home.

The Foreign Secretary’s announcement comes after two repatriation flights carrying British passengers from Peru landed at Heathrow Airport.

The British Airways flights left Lima on Sunday and landed in London this morning.

The Foreign Office has not said how many passengers were on board, but said two more flights will leave Peru on Monday, arriving in the UK tomorrow.

The repatriation flights were arranged by the Foreign Office in partnership with British Airways to rescue more than 1,000 stranded Britons.