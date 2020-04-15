Coronavirus UK: Death toll hits 435, with 8227 diagnosed cases

Britain’s coronavirus outbreak continued to spiral out of control today as six more patients died in Scotland, five in Wales and four in Northern Ireland – taking the UK’s death toll to 437.

Scotland only announced two deaths yesterday, while Wales confirmed just one. Both countries have now had 22 coronavirus victims.

Northern Ireland this afternoon announced two more fatalities as well as two last night, meaning 15 more deaths have been announced since yesterday’s figure of 422. England has yet to update its coronavirus daily figures.

Yesterday was Britain’s darkest day yet in the escalating COVID-19 crisis day. Eighty-seven infected patients in the UK died and 1,427 cases were recorded in the biggest daily rise.

All three of the countries that have recorded new case counts today – Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – have posted record-breaking figures. England’s figure has yet to be declared.

Welsh health officials confirmed 150 more cases of the life-threatening infection, while Scotland and Northern Ireland announced 135 and 37 new infections, respectively.

Official figures show 8,399 Britons have now caught COVID-19 – but Government advisers suggest the true size of the outbreak is likely to be closer to 400,000 – 52 times bigger than figures show. The UK controversially only tests patients in hospital – meaning only a fraction of cases are spotted.

It comes after it was revealed today that Prince Charles, 71, has caught the coronavirus and is in self-isolation on the Balmoral estate in Scotland with his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Scotland’s six latest deaths come as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon voiced her concerns about the rapidly rising numbers of coronavirus patients.

Speaking at a press conference at in Edinburgh, she said there were 51 people in intensive care who have either been diagnosed with the killer virus or are suspected to have it.

The country currently has 584 recorded cases, but Health Secretary Jeane Freeman believes the true number affected could be more than 2,500.

Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the novel coronavirus outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: ‘150 new cases have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 628, although the true number of cases is likely to be higher.

‘Five further deaths have been reported to us of people who had tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the number of deaths in Wales to 22.’

Vaughan Gething, Wales’s health minister, fears Wales will suffer the most in the UK because of its older population.

He said today: ‘My bigger concern is actually that we potentially have a larger impact in Wales because Wales compared to other UK nations is typically older, sicker with more health challenges and poorer.’

Currently The Aneurin Bevan health board has the highest number of confirmed cases at 309. Cardiff and the Vale follows with 125 confirmed cases.

The names of the hospitals in which the latest COVID-19 patients lost their lives has not been revealed by either Wales or Scotland.

The overall UK death toll will become clearer this afternoon, following the largest jump in deaths in a single day yesterday.

Fatalities have risen almost six-fold in the space of a week, with just 71 deaths recorded last Tuesday.

Madrid and London are facing worse coronavirus outbreaks than Lombardy in Italy with deaths doubling every two days, according to analysis of figures.

The number of fatalities in certain cities is fast outstripping the average mortality rate for even the countries they are in.

In London, deaths double every two days, a day faster than the average across Britain, the research by the Financial Times shows. But New York’s mortality rate could be set to outpace every city.

Almost 1,500 people were recorded as COVID-19 positive yesterday. But some academics believe almost half of the country’s population could already be infected.

A controversial Oxford study posed the theory that the virus was circulating in the UK by mid-January, around two weeks before the first reported case and a month before the first reported death.

Government officials are running of the model that for every one death, there is 1,000 people with coronavirus, which would mean there are 40,000 people either suffering with or carrying the virus.

The massive difference between officials’ on-record estimates and the number of cases confirmed by the Department of Health has prompted scrutiny of the government’s testing regime.

Until mass testing is conducted, estimations are the government’s choice of measuring the epidemic, for which they have been blasted for continuously.

Today the shocking revelation that Prince Charles has coronavirus has rocked Britain.

A spokesman for Clarence House, Charles’ official home in London, said Charles has ‘mild symptoms’ that started over the weekend.

He had fallen ill after meeting coronavirus-stricken Prince Albert of Monaco, who tested positive five days ago after he sat opposite the Prince of Wales at a WaterAid event in London on March 10.

But Charles’ spokesman said it was impossible to say where he caught it from because of the large number of public engagements he has carried out in ‘recent weeks’.

A royal source said Charles’ doctor’s most conservative estimate was that the prince was contagious on March 13 – 24 hours after he last saw his mother.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman has said: ‘Her Majesty remains in good health. The Queen is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare’.

MailOnline has plotted the prince’s movement over the past fortnight – the incubation period for coronavirus – finding that he attended at least six public engagements meeting hundreds of people including a string of Britain’s biggest stars at his annual Prince’s Trust awards.

The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus, the Clarence House spokesperson said.

‘In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing,’ they added.

In other news today, NHS medics working across the UK fighting the coronavirus pandemic could be forced to ‘quit the profession’ they love if the government fails to provide adequate personal protective equipment (PPE).

Many health professionals are being forced to wear the ‘same scrubs for the entire day’ and say they feel ‘abandoned’ by the government due to the lack of PPE they have been given.

One NHS worker identified only as Lorraine, revealed her manager had sent staff a message the day before asking them to share masks, as well as filters.

‘Now filters have got bacteria in them, masks have got bacteria in them, these things do not get sterilised like you would your operating equipment,’ she said.

At King College Hospital in south London, where coronavirus patients are being treated, a woman in her twenties killed herself at work, it was claimed today.

The woman is believed to have worked on an intensive care ward. She was found unresponsive at the hospital before police were called at 5.36pm on Monday, officers said. Medics battled to save her but she later died.