Coronavirus UK: Death toll jumps to 55 from 35 in a DAY

Britain’s coronavirus death toll today jumped by 20 as health officials confirmed a total of 55 fatalities, with more than 1,500 patients who have been infected by the deadly contagion.

NHS England confirmed the new deaths across the country which included a 56-year-old – the youngest known victim. Wales also confirmed its first fatality in a 68-year-old man in Wrexham.

Another 171 cases have also been confirmed in the past 24 hours, a jump of 12 per cent on the day before, as the crisis that has left millions gripped with fear continues to deepen.

But Britain’s true coronavirus crisis is being masked because authorities are no longer testing everyone who may have the life-threatening disease.

Instead, officials are restricting tests to patients who are seriously ill or are already in hospital, meaning the daily updates are only a fraction of the actual scale of the UK’s worsening outbreak.

The controversial decision infuriated the World Health Organisation, who warned the pandemic – which has seen almost 180,000 cases worldwide – won’t be stopped unless officials find every infected patient.

Government experts admitted the true number of cases could be as high as 10,000 last Thursday, when just 596 patients had been diagnosed.

If that ratio has stayed the same, it would be there may now be at least 25,000 people already infected on British soil, where the virus has been spreading between humans for over a fortnight.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson plunged Britain into an extraordinary lockdown today, urging everyone in the country to stop all ‘non-essential’ contact with others and ordered a stamp down on mass gatherings.

The PM warned the coronavirus was now in a phase of rapid spread across the UK, with London seeing a particular surge, and it was time to take radical action to stop the already struggling NHS being crippled.

Anxious Brits are already battening down the hatches and working from home as Bristol, Nottingham and London – and the ‘ghost’ trains and deserted roads in and out of them – were eerily quiet this morning.

Stock markets took another hit today, as the FTSE 100 fell nearly 9 per cent – losing another £117billion of its value, despite global central banks slashing interest rates after one of the worst weeks in its history.

Revealing the first death in Wales, Dr Giri Shankar, of Public Health Wales, offered its ‘sincere condolences’ to family and friends affected by the unidentified man’s death.

The individual, who was in their sixties, passed away at Wrexham Maelor Hospital. Officials confirmed he had underlying health conditions but refused to reveal what they were.

Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust today also announced two patients had died over the weekend. Both were in their 80s and had underlying conditions. A care home resident in Shrewsbury also passed away after testing positive.

Wales’s regional breakdown shows Swansea has the most coronavirus cases, with 23. It is followed by 14 in Caerphilly, 14 in Newport and 11 apiece in Cardiff and Port Talbot.

The number of UK cases jumped by 12 per cent today – a rise of 171. Between Saturday and Sunday cases rose by 20 per cent, while they jumped 43 per cent from Friday to Saturday.

As the UK falls totally into the grip of the coronavirus crisis, millions of commuters were missing from trains and roads this morning after opting to work from home to protect themselves.

Some ‘ghost’ train service face being halted entirely as ministers warned there could be no point keeping them going as the crisis – expected to last until Spring 2021 – escalates.

Many workers based in London this morning snubbed public transport and a District Line tube had just a handful of passengers on what would usually be a packed train.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the number of train passengers had fallen by a fifth over the last week.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘The railways have definitely seen a big drop off … last week by about 18-20 per cent in the number of passengers and we’re working with them closely.’

This is while London Euston, a station that connects London to other areas of the country such as Birmingham , Glasgow and Chester was also quiet with just a handful of people roaming around outside.

Transport for London said it had seen a reduction of 19 per cent in people using Tube services and 10 per cent of buses compared to the same period last year.

The Government has not yet told businesses to close their offices and companies allowing their staff to work from home are doing so as a precaution in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

Despite many Brits working from home, thousands kept calm and carried on as usual this morning determined to continue their commute regardless of the deepening crisis.

It was revealed yesterday that over 70s could be forced to self-isolate and people who refuse to go into quarantine risk being thrown into jail or being slapped with a fine of up to £1,000.

The Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations 2020 says those suspected of infection could be held for up to 14 days in a secure hospital or other suitable location.

Anybody who tries to make an escape can be taken into custody before being returned to detention or isolation, the regulations state.

It comes as Boris Johnson will urge leading manufacturing companies including JCB and Dyson to help build the ventilators the needs to fight coronavirus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock yesterday revealed the health service only has 5,000 of the life-saving machines and will need ‘many times more than that’ to cope with the escalating crisis.

The Prime Minister was today facing mounting pressure for a dramatic escalation of the government’s coronavirus response, as ministers struggled to explain why there has yet to be a ban on big gatherings.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defended the UK’s limited action so far, saying it was ‘science led’ and accusing other countries of ‘populist’ measures that ‘don’t have the right impact’.

But he conceded that Britain will soon need the same tough steps, as it was only a ‘little behind’ neighbours such as France and Germany in the progress of the disease.

Fears over the impact of the coronavirus were laid bare today in a leaked Public Health England briefing warning that a ‘worst case’ scenario could see an epidemic last until spring next year.

The document, seen by The Guardian, also warned up to 7.9million people could be hospitalised and that up to 80 per cent of the population are ‘expected’ to be infected.

Dr Susan Hopkins, deputy director of PHE’s National Infection Service, said the government-run body had used reasonable worse-case scenario figures – the true outbreak could be much smaller.

More than 170,000 cases of the coronavirus have now been recorded worldwide, with more than 6,500 deaths confirmed across every single continent except Antarctica.

A Labour backbencher announced today that she had become the second British MP to contract coronavirus as another 16 self-isolated themselves.

Jarrow’s Kate Osborne made the announcement on Twitter. She followed Health Minister Nadine Dorries, 62, who is recovering at home after testing positive last week.

The Government has indicated that it wants the Commons to remain open with emergency legislation expected to be introduced on Thursday to give authorities more powers to deal with the pandemic.

The FTSE 100 plunged yet again today as it fell nearly 9 per cent – losing another £117billion of its value – despite global central banks slashing interest rates after one of the worst weeks in its history.

The index of Britain’s leading companies dropped 427 points or 8.7 per cent to 4,921 in the first 40 minutes after opening this morning as the coronavirus outbreak continues to intensify.

Meanwhile trading in shares was suspended on the US markets after the S&P 500 fell more than 8 per cent on market open and the Dow Jones lost almost 10 per cent of its value.

But by about 3pm today, the FTSE 100 was trading only 5 per cent or 270 points down at 5,096 – above below the psychologically-important barrier of 5,000.