Coronavirus UK: Death toll jumps to 578 with 11,658 cases

Britain’s coronavirus death toll today jumped to 578 after 113 more fatalities were confirmed across the home nations, making it the UK’s darkest day yet in the escalating outbreak – with a victim killed every 13 minutes.

Health officials also announced more than 2,100 new patients had tested positive for the life-threatening infection, meaning almost 12,000 cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded in Britain.

It comes after the UK yesterday posted 43 coronavirus deaths, sparking hope that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s unprecedented lockdown was working to control the ever-worsening crisis.

But officials changed the timings of how they counted deaths, with yesterday’s total only taking into account an eight-hour period. Today’s shocking figure represents a full 24-hour count.

The daily death count is not only a count from overnight – the toll can include fatalities hospitals have only just processed, for example patients whose post-mortems have just come back.

Government scientists have admitted there is likely to be 1,000 infected patients for every death recorded in Britain – suggesting the true toll is in the region of 600,000.

Number 10 has faced fierce criticism for its controversial policy to only test patients in hospital, meaning only a fraction of cases are being spotted and leaving the true scale of the UK’s outbreak a mystery.

The latest statistics came as Rishi Sunak finally announced a coronavirus bailout for millions of self-employed workers as the Chancellor unveiled plans to hand them cash payments of up to £2,500 a month.

A week after announcing a massive rescue package for employees, the Chancellor announced support for taxi drivers, musicians, gig economy workers and freelancers.

Saying he knew people were ‘worrying about their jobs and incomes’, Mr Sunak said: ‘You have not been forgotten.’

But at a press conference in Downing Street he also delivered a stark warning that the government ‘will not be able to protect every single job or save every single business’ as the deadly disease brings the economy grinding to a halt.

The UK’s death toll jump came as police set up road blocks to stop cars and demand journey details with one force even sending up a drone to chase dog walkers, ramblers and ‘lycra lout’ cyclists.

Derbyshire Police’s drone unit has taken the extraordinary step of using one its unmanned aircraft to swoop on people flouting the travel ban – while on Tyneside Northumbria Police broke up a football match because only two people can gather together for the next three weeks.

North Yorkshire Police said it will now be using unannounced checkpoints to stop vehicles and order drivers to divulge details of their journeys with Devon doing the same as the Home Office announced new sweeping powers for officers to help them break up public gatherings.

Those powers include the ‘last resort’ ability to force people to go home if they fail to listen to police direction or take notice of a £60 fine.

Police patrols have also started to stop train passengers in Swansea to make sure their travel is ‘essential’.

The use of travel checks sparked fierce criticism from civil liberties groups with police officers now seemingly being tasked with deciding how important someone’s journey is amid reports of dog walkers being told to go home after driving to a public space for exercise and of builders being stopped from driving to a job.

Experts have said the enforcement will divert officers from investigating some crimes, but forces including the Met insist it can form part of their usual patrol duties.

The row over police lockdown powers came as Mr Sunak set out a package of support for self-employed workers.

But his announcement of a self-employed income support scheme prompted immediate questions about hundreds of thousands of people who will miss out and why the scheme will not be operational before June.

The package offers taxable grants of 80 per cent of average monthly profits, calculated over the last three years, and worth up to £2,500 a month.

However, those who have more than £50,000 in annual trading profits – amounting to 200,000 people – will not be eligible.

Officials have calculated from tax records that 3.8million will be entitled to the payouts, with the typical award likely to be £940 a month. The total costs are estimated at £3billion a month.

Even with the latest spending announcement by the Chancellor he warned the government will not be able to save every job and businesses.

‘Despite these extraordinary steps there will be challenging times ahead,’ he said during the now daily government press conference at 10 Downing Street.

‘We will not be able to protect every single job or save every single business.’

Mr Sunak said: ‘The scheme I have announced today is fair.

‘It is targeted at those who need it the most and crucially it is deliverable and it provides an unprecedented level of support for self-employed people.’

He said: ‘These last 10 days have shaken our country and economy as never before.

‘In the last two weeks we have put aside ideology and orthodoxy to mobilise the full power and resources of the British state.

‘We have done so in the pursuit of a single goal: To protect people’s health and economic security.

‘By supporting public services like our NHS, backing businesses and protecting people’s jobs and incomes.

‘What we have done will I believe stand as one of the most significant economic interventions at any point in the history of the British state and by any government anywhere in the world.’

Mr Sunak admitted the very recently self-employed will not be included in the scheme and must look for welfare support.

He said: ‘For those who are very recently self-employed, we cannot operate a scheme like this, there’s too much complexity both operationally and fraud risk with that, so we would have to say to those people please look at the extra support we’ve put into the welfare system to help you at this time.

‘But, as I’ve said, this covers the vast, vast majority of people.’

Treasury sources said 5.75million people fill in a self-assessment tax return.

Of those 1.7million earn less than half their income through self-employment.

A further 200,000 earn too much to be eligible for today’s package. The other 3.8million will be able to access the support.

The unveiling of tougher police powers to deal with group gatherings had earlier dominated the day.

Nicola Sturgeon appeared to pre-empt the Home Office’s official announcement on police powers as she set out her plans for police in Scotland at lunchtime which will see people who refuse to adhere to the ban on groups ‘made to return home’.

It is not the first time the Scottish First Minister has acted before the UK government on a coronavirus issue after she did the same on banning large gatherings to ease pressure on emergency services and on school closures.

Members of the public have been urged by Andy Cooke, the chief constable of Merseyside Police, to report large gatherings as the authorities move to enforce the Prime Ministers ‘stay at home’ message.

Mr Cooke said he would ‘expect’ people to report large groups but not to bother officers if it is ‘two or three people stood at the end of the road’.

The apparent need for the new police powers to break up gatherings has been illustrated by reports of officers being called to friends having barbecues, house parties and games of football.

It came as a new poll conducted for ITV’s Peston programme suggested almost six million people across the UK are continuing to go about their daily lives as normal amid fears spring sunshine could tempt even more to flout the rules.

In other developments, young and healthy people have been urged to stay away from supermarkets and make meals from food in their cupboards as demand for groceries and household goods surges during the coronavirus lockdown.

Britons have hoarded food worth £1 billion during the past fortnight as a result of panic buying – despite assurances from the government and industry that there is still plenty in the supply chain.

The CEO of Tesco is encouraging shoppers who are fit and healthy to use stores in order to free-up delivery slots for online orders to the elderly and vulnerable.

But the boss of Ocado told people to ‘make their meals work’, adding: ‘The first thing is ‘don’t panic’. There isn’t going to be no food tomorrow. Nobody will starve.’

NHS England national medical director Stephen Powis accused panic buyers of depriving healthcare staff of the food supplies they need, adding: ‘Frankly we should all be ashamed.’

Consumers shifted online as they feared supermarkets could become breeding grounds for the virus, after panic-buyers stripped shelves bare, stockpiling everything from pasta to toilet paper and paracetamol.

But the move has now led to home delivery slots being largely unavailable until mid April.

Ocado has been operating at full capacity during the crisis and said yesterday it had around ten times more demand for its services than it did before the outbreak began.

Online orders are now limited to one per week per customer, while some items have also been limited to just two per person.

Chief executive of the online delivery service, Lord Stuart Rose, urged consumers to act rationally as he revealed Britons had hoarded an extra £1billion worth of food over the past couple of weeks.