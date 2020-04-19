Coronavirus: UK deaths occurring every TWO MINUTES

The coronavirus is killing one Briton every two minutes – and Birmingham is the epicentre of the UK’s crisis, figures show.

The darkest day of the UK’s outbreak yesterday saw a further 786 deaths reported, bringing the total to 6,159.

However, the outbreak seems to be slowing, with the lowest number of new cases diagnosed yesterday.

Figures show the NHS trust with the most victims in England is University Hospitals Birmingham, followed by several trusts in London.

The hospital body has already recorded 263 deaths, 37 of which were included in yesterday’s record toll.

Birmingham has also consistently had the most coronavirus cases throughout the outbreak, in comparison to other local authorities.

Almost 1,400 of the UK’s total 55,242 cases have been in Birmingham, higher than any singular London borough. At the other end of the scale, Rutland has recorded just six cases.

The sharp increase in deaths reported yesterday – up from 439 on Monday and 621 on Sunday – suggests the outbreak has not yet burned out.

It means a British person dies of the disease every two minutes, based on yesterday’s figures. The virus began spreading in the UK in February.

In comparison, heart attacks cause a death every three minutes in the UK, and stroke one every five minutes, according to charities.

The figures come as the UK Government face questions about how the escalating crisis will be managed in the absence of the Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson has been in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital since Monday night, admitted after concerns his coronavirus symptoms weren’t subsiding.

Downing Street say Mr Johnson is ‘stable and in good spirits’ and has not been on a ventilator, amid fears that would be the likely scenario.

The hospital is one of two run by Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, which has so far reported 47 deaths.

It is a fraction of the 183 reported at London North West University Trust, which runs four hospitals and is the worst hit body in the capital.

But a Birmingham NHS trust has recorded the most, with 263 deaths from COVID-19 – the disease caused by the coronavirus.

UHB trust runs Good Hope Hospital, Heartlands Hospital, Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham and Solihull Hospital.

King’s College Hospital Trust has recorded the third-highest number of deaths (163), followed by Royal Free London (151).

In fact, of the 20 trusts in England reporting the most COVID-19 deaths, seven of them are in the capital London.

Some 202 people in London were included in the daily death toll yesterday. Many of those may have died in the days prior because of a lag in recording.

The Midlands accounts for one fifth of all deaths in England – 1,196 deaths of 5,655. London is in front, with 1,706.

The capital is nearing almost 13,400 infections in total, which would explain why so many of London’s hospitals are counting high fatalities.

But when England is broken down into authorities, none of the 32 boroughs of London have as many cases as Birmingham.

The boroughs of Southwark, Lambeth and Croydon are the hardest-hit, with 710, 698 and 689 cases, respectively. In comparison, Birmingham has recorded 1,372.

New diagnoses in Surrey and Hampshire have climbed at speed over the course of the UK’s outbreak. Both authorities now have around 1,000 cases each.

At the lower end of the league, with 30 to 40 cases, is Kingston upon Hull, Hartlepool and Isle of Wight.

Rutland has had a light escape so far. There have been six cases recorded in the small English authority, after it remained virus-free for weeks.

The UK’s top scientist yesterday offered the public a glimmer of hope that the strict coronavirus shutdown is having an impact.

Sir Patrick Vallance said that the sharp fall in newly diagnosed cases, from a peak of 5,903 on Sunday, suggested the curve may finally be flattening.

But both the chief scientific adviser and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for the PM, were cautiously optimistic.

It will be another week before experts know for sure whether the battle is being won, and said it is vital now, more than ever, that everyone continues to follow rules on staying at home and social distancing.

Separate figures released show that almost five per cent of all deaths in England and Wales may have been as a result of coronavirus.

Of all deaths in the week up to March 27, 539 death certificates mentioned coronavirus, which is 4.8 per cent, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That’s risen from one per cent of deaths the week before.