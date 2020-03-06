Coronavirus: UK is most relaxed, least likely to take precautions

British people are among the most relaxed people in the world about the threat of coronavirus – but are also the least likely to take precautions.

The virus has already infected 90 Britons and England’s chief medical officer has warned an epidemic on UK soil is now ‘highly likely’.

But a YouGov survey of 21,000 people in ten countries put Britain last both in public fear and likelihood of taking steps to limit the risk of getting the virus, such as washing hands.

Just 5 per cent of people in the UK said they were ‘very scared’ by coronavirus, while a further 19 per cent were ‘somewhat scared’ – both figures are lower than any other country polled.

And as many as 44 per cent of British people said they are ‘not very scared’ about the infection threat, with 26 per cent saying they are not scared at all.

Indonesians showed the most fear, with 81 per cent of people either very scared or somewhat scared – even though there have only been two cases in the country, with no deaths so far.

Unsurprisingly, people in Asian countries – where the outbreak has been the most severe – were the most concerned overall

But despite the fact that there have been more than 80,000 cases and nearly 3,000 deaths in China – where the virus originated – the country ranked sixth in the top ten list.

Just 26 per cent of Chinese people are very scared about the virus, with a further 40 per cent somewhat scared.

Second on the list was Malaysia, with 44 per cent very scared. There have been 50 confirmed cases in the country. This was followed by people in the Philippines, Hong Kong and Thailand.

In seventh and eighth are Taiwan and Singapore.

The US came in ninth and was the only other country besides Britain where less than half of people were worried. Just 8 per cent were very scared, with a further 25 per cent somewhat scared.

Matthew Smith of YouGov said: ‘Majorities in all Asian countries and regions have started avoiding crowded places. In China, where quarantine measures are strictest, 85 per cent say they are avoiding places where they might run into large numbers of people. This figure is 83 per cent in Hong Kong. But even in the rest of the region, where governments have not placed such measures on the public, most people (67-76 per cent) are avoiding crowds.’

But in Britain, only 14 per cent of people said they are avoiding crowds.

And just 35 per cent of British people said they had improved their personal hygiene, such as by washing their hands.

The figure for people in Hong Kong was 89 per cent and 84 per cent in China.

And official guidance about face masks being pointless appears to have cut through to ordinary people, with just 1 per cent of Britons saying they use them.

Ninety per cent of people in Hong Kong are using masks, however.

Just 14 per cent of British people said they are avoiding touching objects in public, such as by pressing buttons in lifts with objects rather than their fingers.

By contrast, 70 per cent of Chinese people and 63 per cent of those in Hong Kong are being more careful with what they touch.

The poll was conducted between February 28 and March 1.

But the survey comes after photos from around the country showed how some Britons were stripping supermarket shelves of essentials.

Shops including Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Waitrose were looking increasingly desolate as people stockpiled household goods.

Pictures show empty aisles as sections for hand soap and disinfectant, nappies and baby wipes as well as dried goods such as pasta and rice are cleared.

Supermarkets have told of how they are putting plans in place to cope with the unprecedented demand – as the number of cases is expected to rise.

Firms have ramped up production and are working at ‘full capacity’ to ensure shelves can be re-stocked as analysts predict retailers ‘will keep the country fed.’

Retailers are even considering rationing household essentials such as toilet paper in response to panic buying, with some shoppers spending £900 online.

It comes as the new chief of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey warned yesterday that businesses will need a bailout from government to get over the crisis.

And Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned yesterday that people’s lives may have to be put on hold for up to three months to fight the deadly virus.

In the worst case scenario, schools could be shut, millions could be forced to work from home and people could be asked to stop eating out, going to the pub or shopping in a bid to keep them away from others.

Official disaster projections suggest as many as half a million people could die if the disease isn’t controlled, but evidence from China – where the outbreak is now slowing down – suggests the real figure would be only a fraction of this.

Professor Whitty told Sky News: ‘I think it is… almost certain there will be more cases in the UK, probably a lot more cases as the Prime Minister laid out, and we would expect some deaths, yes.’

The Prime Minister also announced statutory sick pay will be available to workers staying at home with possible coronavirus infections from the first day of illness instead of the fourth, amid fears employees may not get paid if they take time off.