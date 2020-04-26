Coronavirus UK: Lancet editor slams government ‘disinformation’

11 SHARES Share Tweet

The editor of The Lancet has accused Number 10 of ‘deliberately rewriting history in its ongoing COVID-19 disinformation campaign’.

Dr Richard Horton slammed the Government for trying to defend its lack of action while the coronavirus spiralled out of control in the UK.

He said: ‘The fact is that minsters/scientific advisers failed to understand what was happening in China, despite evidence.’

His damning comments, posted on Twitter, come after he was dragged into a row between Downing Street and the media on Sunday evening.

Downing Street refuted that there was ‘scientific consensus’ that a pandemic was imminent, nodding to tweets from Dr Horton in January which urged caution about calling it a ‘killer virus’.

Dr Horton furiously rejected claims that he played down the threat of the virus, and instead said he had sounded the alarm on multiple occasions.

Dr Horton linked to tweets he penned in January that warned humans could spread the virus between each other and that there was a lack of ICU beds to cope with a pandemic.

He published grave concerns from China – where the virus began in December 2019 – warning other governments to act quickly.

The Lancet’s journal of the same name is among the world’s oldest, having a global impact second only to The New England Journal of Medicine.

Its monthly release usually covers topics such as diabetes and HIV, but has recently been pushing out research on COVID-19.

Dr Horton’s profusely denies Downing Street’s claim there was a lack of scientific consensus that the world was heading towards a pandemic.

It was one of Downing Street’s many arguments put across in an unusual 2,000-word statement on Sunday evening defending that actions of the Government.

The blogpost was sparked by a newspaper article in the Sunday Times, described by No 10 as ‘plainly untrue’ and ‘ridiculous’.

The foreword said the article was ‘a series of falsehoods and errors’ and claimed that its article ‘actively misrepresents the enormous amount of work which was going on in government at the earliest stages of the coronavirus outbreak’.

The article, published on April 19, accused Boris Johnson of ‘sleepwalking into disaster’ in the early stages of the pandemic.

It pointed out that Mr Johnson missed five key COBRA meetings as the COVID-19 crisis gathered pace, that No 10 ‘played down the looming threat’ from Coronavirus and displayed an ‘almost nonchalant attitude…for more than a month.’

The article sparked furious debate that the UK ‘lost a crucial five weeks’ to tackle the threat posed by the coronavirus.

Its long list of allegations included that the Government had brushed aside the threat of the virus despite an alarming study published in Dr Horton’s The Lancet on January 24.

The Chinese study ‘assessed the lethal potential of the virus, for the first time suggesting it was comparable to the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, which killed up to 50million people’.

But Health Secretary Matt Hancock the same day ‘breezily told reporters the risk to the UK public was “low”.’

In response, Downing Street said: ‘The editor of the Lancet, on exactly the same day – 23 January – called for “caution” and accused the media of ‘escalating anxiety by talking of a “killer virus” and “growing fears”.

‘He wrote: “In truth, from what we currently know, 2019-nCoV has moderate transmissibility and relatively low pathogenicity. There is no reason to foster panic with exaggerated language”.

‘The Sunday Times is suggesting that there was a scientific consensus around the fact that this was going to be a pandemic – that is plainly untrue.’

Now, Dr Horton has stepped in to point out that, on numerous occasions, he pointed to evidence a pandemic was imminent – one which would cripple the UK.

In his view, No 10 are trying to ‘rewrite history’ in their rebuttal of the Sunday Times article while defending the actions they took.

Dr Horton admitted: ‘My Jan 24 tweet called for caution in UK media reporting’ – in which he said there was ‘no reason to foster panic’ about the virus.

‘It was followed by a series of tweets drawing attention to the dangers of this new disease,’ Dr Horton said.

These included a study of a family in China who were infected with the virus, indicating it can spread between humans, and the first breakdown of characteristics of people sick with the disease COVID-19.

On January 25, Dr Horton ‘drew attention to the issue of ICU capacity and asked why there was no discussion of this urgent clinical challenge’.

And on January 26, he tweeted that ‘the needle is moving towards the affirmative’ to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.