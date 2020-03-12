Coronavirus UK: Man in his 80s is SIXTH to die from infection

A man in his early 80s who had underlying health conditions has become the UK’s sixth coronavirus victim, after officials announced 50 more patients in Britain have caught the killer infection.

NHS bosses confirmed the man – who hasn’t been identified but is feared to have been infected on British soil – died last night at the Watford General Hospital.

His death comes after leading experts today warned Britain – which now has 373 cases – may be heading straight for a coronavirus crisis like the one which has crippled Italy.

In an unprecedented decision to contain the outbreak which has infected almost 10,000 people, Italy last night put all of its 60million people into lockdown and banned movement between cities.

Scientists tracking the UK’s outbreak, which has risen eight-fold in the space of a week, have warned the situation is quickly following the same trajectory as Italy’s and could peak within a fortnight.

It comes as thousands of furious Brits have today been left stranded after BA and Jet2 cancelled all flights to and from Italy until April because of the crisis – Ryanair will all scrap its flights.

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England said: ‘I am sorry to confirm a sixth patient in England who tested positive for COVID-19 has sadly died.

‘I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected.

‘The patient, who was being treated by West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust, was in their eighties and had underlying health conditions.’

Professor Whitty added: ‘It appears the virus was acquired in the UK and full contact tracing has begun.’

A West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust spokesperson said: ‘The patient, who died in the evening of March 9, was in his early 80s and had underlying health conditions.

‘His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.’

Health chiefs yesterday confirmed two patients – one in London and one in the West Midlands – had died from the killer coronavirus in the UK.

MailOnline understands the fifth victim was a man in his 70s who was ‘very unwell’. He passed away at St Helier Hospital in Sutton, south London.

His death came after Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the fourth death – a woman in her 70s at the Royal Wolverhampton Hospital.

She also had several other underlying conditions and officials confirmed she caught the illness in the UK.

The other three deaths are a man in his 60s in Manchester, a woman in her 70s in Reading and a man in his 80s in Milton Keynes.

England’s deputy chief medical officer, Dr Jenny Harries, today predicted ‘many thousands of people’ would get COVID-19 – the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Her stark warning came after a University College London biology professor said the trajectory of the epidemic in the UK is so far roughly comparable to the one in Northern Italy.

Official figures show the number of cases in Italy rocketed from just three on February 21 to at least 9,172 today. In the UK, the toll has jumped from nine to 321 in the same time frame.

After cases of the virus started to spring up in skiing resorts in the country’s Alpine north, entire regions including Milan, Venice and Lake Como were put into quarantine.

The rest of the country has followed suit – citizens face jail time if they try to travel around the country, schools have been closed and the Serie A professional football league has been called off.

A senior Italian health official, who oversees the intensive care units in Lombardy – the northern Italian region that has been battered by the crisis, said the crisis was ‘like a bomb that exploded’.

Fears of a similar outbreak are growing in the UK. Bestselling British author and former doctor, Adam Kay, warned in a tweet about the crisis in Italy: ‘This is us in a fortnight’.

The UK has so far not taken any dramatic measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which officials yesterday saying they still believe they can stop it.

Ryanair, British Airways and Jet2 have today cancelled hundreds of flights to and from Italy until April at the earliest and easyJet has also grounded most of its services leaving thousands of customers stranded.

BA has axed its 60 flights a day to cities including Milan, Venice and Rome while Jet2 has gone even further and cancelled all its Italian trips for almost six weeks until April 26.

Ryanair today announced it had cancelled all flights from March 14 until April 9, but has told thousands of Brits trapped in Italy they can switch their return flight to come home before Saturday.

EasyJet has stopped the majority of its flights to northern Italy but planes will still fly from southern cities such as Rome and Naples despite a blanket travel ban imposed by the Italian government.

Thousands of Brits are believed to be stuck in Italy because of airline cancellations, including Leah Washington, the young woman who lost her leg in the Alton Towers Smiler rollercoaster disaster of 2015.

Jess Nicholls, 43, an enterprise change consultant, said today she felt ‘dumped’ by BA after it notified her by email that her flight from Rome to London would be cancelled.

She was seeking an ‘acknowledgement that they just stranded loads of passengers when they said they would get us home’.

Ms Nicholls said: ‘Their website was down, their call centres are overloaded and we got an email after midnight saying our flight was cancelled. It’s putting more passengers in danger.’

Most flights to Italy from Heathrow, Stansted and Gatwick have been grounded at the last minute today – but others are still flowing into the country without checks, MailOnline can reveal.

Many British travellers returning home from Italy today admitted they had no idea the Government was now demanding they go into quarantine for 14 days as soon as they land in the UK.

It comes as fears were sparked today that hundreds of vulnerable patients may have been infected after an infected surgeon ‘failed to self isolate’.

The senior surgeon at Liverpool’s Aintree University Hospital contracted the virus on a family skiing holiday in northern Italy in late February and went back to work as normal last week.

The father operated on scores of people with a range of chronic conditions including cancer while infected with the fiercely contagious illness. He normally treats up to 400 patients a week.

It comes as Great Ormond Street hospital cancelled surgery for children with serious heart problems for two weeks after one of its ‘health professionals’ tested positive.

The world-famous children’s hospital in London is suspending all heart operations and transplants on youngsters until March 23 following the diagnosis.

Patients with underlying health problems are most at risk of suffering deadly complications from the virus due to their weakened immune systems.

MailOnline can also reveal that suspected coronavirus patients are not being tested unless they have travelled abroad despite the disease spreading rapidly between people in the UK.

Britons with symptoms of the killer virus are being turned away when they contact NHS 111 unless they’ve been to high-risk countries like Italy or China.

It has sparked fears hundreds of infections are being missed and the true toll could be far higher. Health chiefs have been accused of ‘being in denial’ about community spread and ‘leaving people to die’.

When users visit the NHS 111 website they are asked 10 questions about their travel history, including whether they’ve been to coronavirus hotspots such as Italy, Iran, China or South Korea.

They are then quizzed about whether they have knowingly come into contact with someone who has travelled to regions with outbreaks.

Finally users have to input their symptoms. But regardless of their answer, they are told: ‘As you have not been to an area with a serious outbreak and have not been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, you don’t need to speak to 111.

‘But you can use 111 online to check symptoms not related to coronavirus and find out what to do next.’

Dozens of ‘scared’ Britons who were turned away by the online service blasted it as ‘rigid’.

Sam Butler, from Fleet, Hampshire, who is in his 70s and suffers from heart and kidney problems, said: ‘I’m scared and angry. I’ve got the worst flu I’ve ever had (despite flu jab), and it’s unlike any flu I’ve had before.

‘It fits the description of COVID exactly, but NHS111 says it isn’t, because I haven’t been abroad.’

Sam Freedman, a former senior policy adviser at the Department for Education, said: ‘Unfortunately I have a cough and a fever. Turns out I can’t get a test because I haven’t been to any affected countries or come into contact with a known case.

‘Even though I have been through an airport and to a concert. This seems a major flaw in the testing system to say the least. I am self-isolating for the time being. If I do have it it doesn’t seem to be a serious case. Not yet anyway.’

Kishan Rajdev, a doctor in Birmingham, said ‘rigid’ NHS 111 criteria were likely meaning thousands of cases were going unreported.