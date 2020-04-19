Coronavirus UK: NHS could scrap ALL organ transplants

Health chiefs are considering scrapping thousands of life-saving organ transplants in days because of a lack of ICU beds and fears patients might catch coronavirus.

NHS Blood and Transplant has already written to hospitals asking that they cut the number of potential donors by almost 50 per cent.

But as the COVID-19 continues to overwhelm intensive care units up and down the country, NHS bosses said cancelling all transplants ‘may only be days away.’

Almost 4,500 of the procedures were carried out in the UK last year. The most common organ transplanted was a kidney, followed by liver, heart and lungs.

England has 23 transplant centres, with an additional five in the Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Most kidney patients can survive without a transplant and survive on dialysis, but patients in ‘end stage’ liver failure will die without an urgent transplant.

The outlook for heart and lung patients needing a transplant is as a little brighter as they can often, but not always, be kept alive by a variety of support devices.

Some transplant units have already made their own decision and stopped operations ahead of what might be a national co-ordinated decision by bosses at NHS Blood and Transplant.

Transplant doctors say it is becoming increasingly difficult to carry on as normal during the coronavirus crisis.

Reasons given so far include a lack of intensive care beds staff shortages and a fear that newly transplanted patients might become infected with the virus in hospital.

Transplant patients have compromised immune systems, putting them at risk of serious complications and death from the virus.

In many transplant centres, patients who have received a new organ share the same intensive care unit as other sick patients.

At present many transplant centres are only offering new organs in life and death situations.

Non urgent transplants – such as kidney transplants – are, in many cases, already being cancelled.

A spokesman NHS Blood and Transplant said: ‘Lung transplant centres are only taking urgent and super urgent patients at this time. Two units have suspended their transplant programmes as they don’t have any patients in these categories on the waiting list.

The NHS Blood and Transplant spokesman added: ‘A complete cessation of activity is not, now, universally supported by the clinical community, but we also acknowledge that this time may only be days away.’

‘Transplant teams will also talk to patients awaiting a transplant operation and balance their need for a transplant against the additional challenges of being immuno-suppressed at this time and the challenges being faced within the NHS at this moment.’

The decision to stop an organ donation and transplantation programme is down to local health chiefs and hospitals.

But the national crisis may well lead to a co-ordinated shut down of transplant surgery.

A heart transplant surgeon – who asked not to be named – was in tears at the prospect.

He said: ‘We have this wonderful operation that has saved thousands of lives in this country. Now we are faced with condemning patients to death.

‘We already lose several hundred patients a year because of a shortage or organs.Now we face lose patients we could have saved.’

A spokeswoman for the charity Kidney Care UK said: ‘Deceased donations have more or less completely stopped to protect the resources of the health service and to protect people themselves.

‘It’ll be hard for people on the waiting list. We have heard from people who are obviously very upset and saddened but they understand why the decision has been taken’.

Oxford University Hospitals Trust, a major transplant centre, added ‘We have taken the difficult decision to temporarily suspend transplant programmes, with the exception of the kidney programme for patients that do not require ICU beds.’

The trust said the move was in part to protect the ‘safety’ of their patients waiting for transplants.

Public Health England has said organ recipients are in the ‘shielding’ group of people who are at high-risk from covid-19.