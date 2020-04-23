Coronavirus UK: NHS data suggests death rate peaked on 8 April

Britain’s coronavirus crisis may have peaked more than a week ago, official figures show amid growing pressure for social restrictions to be eased.

Updated NHS data shows April 8 was the most lethal day in the outbreak, with 771 patients dying in hospitals in England after being diagnosed with the virus.

That number plummeted by more than 100 to 653 on April 9 and then appeared to fall again to 606 the following day.

But the NHS England figures are not finalised for after April 9 because of a delay in hospital recording, meaning the true picture is still unclear.

The data is valuable for understanding the crisis because it tracks when a COVID-19 death actually occurred, not when it was reported.

A lag in the way fatalities are recorded mean it can take days or even weeks for a death to be included in the overall tally, which stands at 12,868.

Tests and postmortems need to confirm the cause of death was coronavirus before the Government can officially announce it.

The data needs to be treated with caution because it is revised and changed every day and does not include deaths in care homes and the wider community.

But it adds weight to the theory the country is flattening the curve. World-leading researchers projected deaths would peak on April 13.

England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty last night said he believed the worst of the crisis was behind us.

The latest NHS England figures were published by NHS England on April 15 and cover the period up to 5pm on April 14.

They show that last Wednesday (April 8) had the highest coronavirus deaths in hospitals in a single day, with 771 patients succumbing to the illness. On April 9, fatalities dropped by more than 100 to 653.

The figures also suggest that just 113 coronavirus-related deaths occurred on April 14, with 399 deaths on April 13, 540 on April 12 and 637 on April 11.

The NHS says the figures on these dates are only preliminary and are likely to change.

To give an idea of just how much delay there can be in aggregating the figures, there were 121 deaths recorded for April 11 in Monday’s bulletin.

This number was then revised upwards to 443 in the figures on April 13, then to 575 on April 14, and finally to 637 in April 15’s bulletin.

But there is an overall downward trend which sparks hope that lockdown is halting the outbreak.

The good news comes after Professor Whitty sparked hope for millions of Britons last night when he said he believed the crisis ‘had flattened out’.

Discussing the coronavirus crisis in Downing Street last night, Professor Whitty said: ‘On the issue of the peak, our view is that it is probably reaching the peak overall and that is what the flattening shows.

‘I think it is important, and I am saying this because new data will come out presumably tomorrow, my expectation would be that the number of deaths may well go up because there has been after every weekend we see a dip over the weekend and for the two days afterwards and then an increase as we catch up with the numbers.

‘After a long four day weekend there may well be a bounce up tomorrow. I think it is very important we don’t get to the point where we say, look at the numbers of deaths that means we have passed the peak.

‘But we do all think that this has flattened out. Sadly we do think that high numbers of deaths will continue, certainly for a short while on from where we are at the moment.

‘So I think at the moment we are not yet at the point where we can say confidently and safely this is now past the peak and we can start thinking very much about the next phases.’

And modelling by world-leading data analysts suggests the UK’s death toll has also peaked and the curve is flattening,.

Scientists from Washington University have predicted Britain’s deadliest day to be on April 13.

Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) team last week predicted 66,000 COVID-19 deaths for the UK by August.

The academics have now readjusted their model to say the death toll is likely to be closer to the 23,000 mark – a similar figure was used by Number 10’s top scientists.

The team projected the daily fatality count would be the highest on April 13 with 1,156 victims. But the true figure ended up being significantly less.

And the scientists estimated that April 14 would be the busiest day in swamped hospitals, with the most numbers of hospital beds and ventilators needed.

Yesterday NHS England announced 651 more COVID-19 deaths, including an unidentified 20-year-old who had no known underlying health condition. Another 110 were declared in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Because the four governments all record their own data at different times the daily statistics do not line up – and the Department of Health tally is slightly lower than the true official picture.

Scotland yesterday announced 84 more deaths, Wales 60 and Northern Ireland six – a total of 150. It means the true number of deaths in the UK is at least 12,958 – not the 12,868 figure provided by the Department of Health.

The Department of Health announced 778 victims on Tuesday, which was an eight per cent jump day-on-day – 717 were declared on Monday.

Scientists have repeatedly warned the death toll will not peak until after the cases have because it can take weeks for a coronavirus patient to succumb to the infection.

Government advisers have cautioned against pinning too much hope to the death numbers provided each day because they date back up to two weeks and do not represent the situation on the day they’re published.