Coronavirus UK: Pregnant women to stay indoors for three months

Pregnant women in the UK will be told they have to stay at home for three months from the weekend because they are among the most vulnerable to coronavirus.

The Government have added mothers-to-be to the list of most ‘at risk’ people for the first time along with the elderly and those with health conditions.

Officials said the measure was ‘for precaution’ because it is too early to say whether COVID-19 poses a significant threat to expectant mothers.

Generally pregnant women are more likely to catch an infection than women who are not pregnant.

However, England’s chief doctor has previously said he does not think pregnant women should start worrying about passing coronavirus to their babies.

There is currently no clinical evidence to suggest that the virus can be transmitted via the womb or through breast milk.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the new COVID-19 prevention advice at a televised briefing this afternoon.

Among his recommendations were for particularly vulnerable people to stay indoors for 12 weeks.

The ‘period of shielding’ has been implemented at a time where there will be maximum protection, coinciding with the peak of the disease.

He said: ‘In a few days time, by this coming weekend it will be necessary to go further and to ensure that those with the most serious health conditions are largely shielded from social contact for around 12 weeks.

‘Again, the reason for doing this in the next few days rather than earlier or later is that this is going to be very disruptive for people who have such conditions.

‘This advice about avoiding all social contact is particularly important for people over 70, for pregnant women and for those with some health conditions.’

England’s chief medical doctor Professor Chris Whitty said extending the advice to pregnant women was a precaution.

He said: ‘The group of people who we would want to take this advice particularly seriously are older people above 70, people who in adult life would normally be advised to have the flu vaccination, so these are people with chronic diseases such as chronic heart disease or chronic kidney disease, and also – as a precautionary measure because we are early in our understanding and we want to be sure – women who are pregnant.

‘Those are the groups we want to take particular care to minimise their social contact which of course will have very significant risks for them.’

Social media users expressed their confusion over the measures to ‘protect’ pregnant women.

One questioned why the Government’s latest advice was in stark contrast to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, who recently reassured pregnant women they were only likely to get mild symptoms.

Another asked: ‘How does this isolation work when you have hospital appointments every two weeks? Gov simply not providing key details. It’s not good enough.’