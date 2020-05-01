Coronavirus UK: Related ‘inflammatory syndrome’ hits children

Health chiefs have vowed to investigate reports of a coronavirus-related inflammatory syndrome in children as a ‘matter of urgency’.

Doctors were this morning issued an alert about a sharp rise of infants being admitted to intensive care with a Kawasaki-like disease.

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said it is ‘entirely plausible’ this spike is linked to the Covid-19 outbreak.

NHS medical director Professor Stephen Powis has instructed his experts to drill down into the alarming numbers.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was ‘very worried’ by the flurry of symptoms displayed by children, who are among the least vulnerable to the effects of coronavirus.

In an alert sent to GPs, health chiefs at an NHS board in London said: ‘There is growing concern that a [COVID-19] related inflammatory syndrome is emerging in children in the UK.

‘Over the last three weeks there has been an apparent rise in the number of children of all ages presenting with a multi-system inflammatory state requiring intensive care across London and also in other regions of the UK.’

Speaking at the daily Downing Street press conference, Prof Stephen Powis, medical director for NHS England, said: ‘We have become aware in the last few days of reports of severe illness in children which might be a Kawasaki-like disease.

‘Both Chris (Whitty) and I are aware of that, and we have asked our experts, I have asked the national clinical director for children and young people to look into this as a matter of urgency.’

Children are not thought to be badly affected by COVID-19 – very few youngsters have died around the world since the pandemic began in December. Their apparent resilience to the disease has baffled doctors for weeks because they are often ‘super-spreaders’ of viral illnesses such as flu.

The children being seen with this syndrome often suffer from stomach pain, cardiac inflammation and ‘gastrointestinal symptoms’ – which could include vomiting and diarrhoea.

Prof Whitty added: ‘This is a very rare situation but I think it is entirely plausible that this is caused by this virus, at least in some cases.

‘Because we know that in adults who of course have much more disease than children do, big problems are caused by an inflammatory process and this looks rather like an inflammatory process, a rather different one.

‘Therefore, given that we have got a new presentation of this at a time with a new disease, the possibility – it is not a definite, we need to look for other causes as well – but the possibility that there is a link is certainly plausible.’

According to the alert, which was originally shared with GPs in north London, children affected display signs similar to toxic shock syndrome (TSS), a severe illness associated with infections, and have blood markers in line with severe Covid-19 in children.

Doctors have compared the mysterious complication to toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki disease which, combined, cause harmful internal swelling, fever and breathing problems – all hallmark signs of COVID-19.

But some of the children needing intensive care have tested negative for the coronavirus, further complicating the diagnosis and raising questions that another pathogen could be behind the condition.

Officials have yet to offer any clarity on what the symptoms are, despite pleas from paediatricians to paint a clearer picture so they can look out for them.

It is not clear how many children have had the inflammatory syndrome, nor whether any have died with it. It is also unclear how old the children have been .

But it is thought to have only affected a ‘handful’ of children so far, according to one prominent paediatrician who admitted the complication could be caused by another pathogen.

It comes amid reports that schools could begin reopening in June under plans for a ‘cautious’ easing of lockdown restrictions.

In other developments to Britain’s coronavirus crisis today:

The memo, which was sent out by an NHS group in London – thought to be the North Central London CCG – and tweeted by the Paediatric Intensive Care Society, said: ‘The cases have in common overlapping features of toxic shock syndrome and atypical Kawasaki disease with blood parameters consistent with severe COVID-19 in children.’

The alert told GPs to refer children with symptoms including abdominal pain as a ‘matter of urgency’.

The NHS still only lists a temperature and a new cough as the main symptoms of COVID-19, despite the World Health Organization saying it can cause diarrhoea and aches and pains and US officials saying it can cause patients to lose their sense of taste and smell.

If the condition turns out to be common, it could add a new element of danger to the coronavirus outbreak, which so far appears to be sparing children.

Only nine people under the age of 19 have died in England in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, out of a total of 18,420 reported by yesterday, April 26 – 0.05 per cent.

The deaths include 13-year-old Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab from Brixton, who passed away at King’s College Hospital in London at the end of March.

The reasons for low death rates in the young are unclear but scientists have suggested that the fact they’re more likely to have other serious illnesses and a lack of age-related lung damage may protect them.

According to the NHS memo, cases of this inflammatory syndrome have only started to appear in the past three weeks – this may be because it is slow to develop or so rare that it has only become noticeable in the peak of the UK’s epidemic.

A paediatrician at St Mary’s Hospital in the capital, Dr Elizabeth Whittaker, said on Twitter that medics in other countries had reported the same illness.

Dr Whittaker said: ‘Our Italian and Spanish colleagues also report it.

‘Numbers are small but significant. We want primary care/A&E to be vigilant so those affected are in the right place to get appropriate supportive care if needed.’

But Dr Michael Griksaitis, a paediatrician at the University Hospitals Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, said: ‘If it’s COVID-19 or not is to be seen.’

But he added: ‘It is a phenomena paediatric intensive care units [are] seeing across [the] UK at the moment, and I also hear from other international centres.’

Another paediatrician – Dr Damian Roland – admitted that he had ‘no idea’ what ‘blood parameters consistent with severe COVID-19’ meant.

Dr Roland, chair of the Paediatric Emergency Research in the UK and Ireland, said it implied all children with abdominal pain are at risk.

He tweeted: ‘This is not based on any evidence and I hope they amend [the] alert as soon as possible.’

Dr Colin Dunkley, a paediatrician at the Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, replied to the PICS tweet: ‘Anything more specific you can say?’

He asked for officials to clarify the specific symptoms children had, as well as if they had any kind of rash or fever – two signs of Kawasaki disease.

Kawasaki disease is a condition that causes inflammation in the walls of the blood vessels and affects mostly children under five years old.

The inflammation can weaken or damage the coronary arteries, which supply the heart with blood. This can lead to aneurysms, heart attacks or heart failure.

Symptoms include a fever, a rash, swollen hands and feet, redness in the whites of the eyes and swollen lymph glands in the throat.

Twitter users asked for health chiefs to be more precise about the new inflammatory condition, questioning exactly how common it is among children.

Others parents were concerned about the symptoms of their children, including one mother who asked if she should be worried about her five-year-old’s stomach pain.

NHS England did not reveal if any children had died of the inflammatory condition, nor did it say if it had been seen since the start of Britain’s outbreak.

Professor Simon Kenny, NHS national clinical director for children and young people, said: ‘Thankfully Kawasaki-like diseases are very rare, as currently are serious complications in children related to COVID-19.

‘But it is important that clinicians are made aware of any potential emerging links so that they are able to give children and young people the right care fast.

‘The advice to parents remains the same: if you are worried about your child for whatever reason, contact NHS 111 or your family doctor for urgent advice, or 999 in an emergency, and if a professional tells you to go to hospital, please go to hospital.’

Professor Russell Viner, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, said: ‘We already know that a very small number of children can become severely ill with COVID-19 but this is very rare.

‘Evidence from throughout the world shows us that children appear to be the part of the population least affected by this infection.

‘New diseases may present in ways that surprise us, and clinicians need to be made aware of any emerging evidence of particular symptoms or of underlying conditions which could make a patient more vulnerable to the virus.’

NHS England did not comment on how common the condition was – but one expert said there had only been a ‘handful’ of cases.

Professor Adilia Warris, paediatric infectious diseases specialist at the University of Exeter, said it could be caused by COVID-19 or another unknown pathogen.

She said a ‘multi-system inflammatory state’ was the production of cytokines, known as a cytokine storm – the overreaction of the body’s immune system.

In a storm, the proteins start to attack healthy tissue, which can cause blood vessels to leak and lead to low blood pressure.

A statement on the Paediatric Intensive Care Society’s website reassured parents that they didn’t need to panic and said the guidance was for doctors.

It read: ‘Over the weekend, PICS members received an email alert from NHS England highlighting a small rise in the number of cases of critically ill children presenting with an unusual clinical picture.

‘Many of these children had tested positive for COVID-19, while some had not…

‘It is important to highlight that, both in the UK and in other countries, there have still been very few cases of critically unwell children with COVID-19 admitted to paediatric intensive care units.

‘However, an early case report relating to COVID-19 presenting as Kawasaki syndrome has been published recently, and PICS is aware of a small number of children nationally who appear to fit the clinical picture described in the NHS England alert.’