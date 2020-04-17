Coronavirus UK: Stop stockpiling medication, pharmacists plead

Pharmacists have pleaded with the public to stop stockpiling medication amid the coronavirus panic.

Pharmacies have reported being flooded with orders, with some stores in Northern Ireland seeing a four-fold spike compared to usual.

As the possibility of a nationwide lockdown looms, Britons have been prompted to ask their GPs for more medication than usual in case they can’t go out.

Millions of Britons with health conditions have been instructed to ‘shield’ themselves from society, avoiding pick-ups of medicine or food shopping.

GPs have been criticised for giving into panicked patients by doling out three-month long prescriptions, which goes against NHS guidelines.

Officials have said there is plenty of required drugs to meet demand, but if people stockpile, this could quickly change.

Northern Ireland’s Chief Pharmaceutical Officer Cathy Harrison told the Northern Ireland Health Committee the coronavirus has not caused a shortage.

She added that the general medicine supply chain is flowing across the UK – despite reports of shortages.

Ms Harrison said: ‘However, the demand from the public for prescription medicines has been tremendous.

‘In Northern Ireland some of our pharmacies are reporting more than four times the volume of prescription items.

‘Unfortunately, the messages around stockpiling and over-ordering have not totally got through to the public.

‘I would really like to make a plea to people that there is no need to over-order and there’s no need to stockpile medicines, that we’ve got to keep that medicine supply chain flowing.

‘Unfortunately, there are always pressures in the supply chain and at the moment I envisage short term pressures caused by this incredible spike in demand.

‘We can take action to address particular concerns but in general the supply chain is flowing but it does rely very much on everyone playing their part, not over ordering or stockpiling medicines of any type.’

Ms Harrison revealed that GPs have ordered double the amount of paper to print their prescriptions.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, trade body Community Pharmacy Scotland (CPS) says some pharmacies are temporarily closing to deal with a backlog of orders.

Barry Chapman, a pharmacist at the Omnicare Pharmacy Springwell in Edinburgh, told the BBC that demand for medicine was ‘unprecedented’.

Mr Chapman said: ‘We have been extremely busy since the GPs started to restrict access and I know that strain is replicated across the country.

‘We are already having staff reporting symptoms and having to isolate, but we’re all working as hard as we can.’

Amanda Rae, head of policy and development at CPS, said ‘Our main message to people is to order what you need, the supply chain is holding up well and there is no need to stockpile.

‘We obviously understand the anxiety some patients have but, similar to the situation facing the supermarkets, there is enough to go around if people just order what they usually do and are not tempted to order earlier than usual, or get additional quantities.’

Patients are told to only order a repeat prescription when they have between seven and ten days’ worth of medication left.

And NHS England guidance says GPs should not start give out prescriptions for rolling months.

However, Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, says family doctors are going against this advice.

She told MailOnline: ‘Patients want their medication for a longer period which is difficult to manage.

‘The reason why they are asking for it now is because they fear they will be in isolation or their surgery will close. That is why people are getting nervous about it.

‘The NHS England advice to GPs is that prescription durations should not be extended during this difficult period with COVID-19.

‘Some practices are prescribing three monthly prescriptions for medicines such as for example insulin and inhalers and this leads to shortages in pharmacies because pharmacists legally will need to supply what is stated on the prescription.

‘Advice from NHS England is to not do several months in advance, and we need to keep to that advice to avoid shortages and to reassure the public we are still here.’

The chief of the association, which represents over 2,000 pharmacies in the UK, said more patients are flocking to the stores because their GP practices are turning them away and only taking appointments over the phone.

‘Because of some practices being closed, patients are coming to pharmacies for other health related issues, and so we find that it’s becoming really really busy for a lot of pharmacists,’ Ms Hannbeck said.

The General Pharmaceutical Council, the regulator for pharmacists in Great Britain, has begun contacting retired or former pharmacists to return to work, according to Pharmacy Magazine.

More than 4,100 pharmacists and 3,000 technicians who have left the register in the past three years are being asked if they want to re-register and help tackle the pandemic.

It follows the NHS calling upon former doctors, nurses and other medics to come back and aid extremely stretched services.

Ms Harrison said there are around 200 recently retired pharmacists that could return to the register in Northern Ireland.

Efforts to bolster the workforce will first be focused on retired pharmacists before moving to recently graduated pharmacists and students in their final year at university.

Ms Harrison said they are not considering introducing mandatory measures as they have received a ‘great’ response from pharmacists who want to help.

The committee also heard that community pharmacies are being supported in helping with the delivery of prescriptions to those who need it the most.

‘The advice for everyone is, where possible ask a family member, a friend or a neighbour to collect your prescriptions for you,’ Ms Harrison added.

‘Then in extreme situations when people have no other help at all the pharmacies would be in a position to deliver, but we really have to preserve those services for the people who are most in need for deliveries.’

The spike in prescription orders follows the government advice to stay indoors if you have a health condition – for which the majority will be taking medication.

Up to 1.5million people in England have been identified by the NHS as being at higher risk and will soon receive a letter for more advice to tell them how to protect themselves.

It will tell them to avoid any face-to-face contact, which includes going out for shopping, leisure or travel, undoubtedly leaving many wondering how they will get their food or medication.

It is hoped that family, friends and neighbours will support people by dropping off food or prescription drugs on doorsteps.

Officials have said that ‘hubs’ are being developed around the country to ensure that people are getting what they need.

The prospect of Boris Johnson imposing a rigid clampdown on the UK had already driven shoppers to clear the supermarket shelves of drugs like paracetamol and cold and flu remedies.

All over the four nations, photos showed bare shelves where over-the-counter medication is usually stacked.

Paracetamol is listed by the NHS as the best drug to take to self-medicate if you have coronavirus to relieve symptoms.

Fears of global drug shortages were also raised at the beginning of March when countries in Asia restricted the export of drug ingredients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

China and India are both countries are key links in the world’s pharmaceutical supply chain, providing drugs including paracetamol, ibuprofen and medicine for blood pressure, diabetes and arthritis.

Democratic Unionist Party MLA Pam Cameron warned the public to act responsibly amid the chaos and heed health experts’ advice.

The deputy chair of the health committee said: ‘Now is not the time for complacency or ignoring warnings.

‘The virus is like nothing this generation has ever faced before, and its devastating consequences are there for all to see from China, Iran, Italy and other parts of the world.

‘We’re living in extraordinary times and we must all act responsibly to get through this together.’