Coronavirus UK: Symptoms tracker suggests 6.6MILLION cases

An app tracking people’s coronavirus symptoms in their own homes has revealed that more than 6.6million people in the UK could have had the infection already.

The COVID Symptom Tracker, created by scientists at King’s College London, was downloaded around 650,000 times in the first 24 hours after it launched on Tuesday.

By today it had been signed up to by 1.25million people and has become the third most popular download in the UK’s App Store, with some 50,000 new users per hour.

Analysis of the first 650,000 users found that 10 per cent of them have had the symptoms of the coronavirus, which causes fever, coughing and tiredness.

Health authorities in the UK aren’t testing anyone for the virus unless they’re in hospital so the app could be one of the clearest pictures of how many people are ill.

If its infection rate of one in every 10 people is applied to the UK’s population of 66million, that could mean 6.6m or more have already had the illness which has sent the world into hiding.

The early results from the app come amid a row in Britain over a lack of widespread testing and demand that NHS workers, at the least, are tested regularly to make sure they are safe to work.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his scientific advisers are adamant that widely available tests are on their way to the public once their accuracy has been tested.

‘Our first analysis showed we’re picking up roughly that one in 10 have the classical symptoms,’ app developer Professor Tim Spector told The Telegraph.

He said he believed there were 65,000 infected patients just among those who were using the app.

The official number of people with the disease in the UK is just 9,529, by comparison.

Tests are currently being rationed to hospital patients and those who become critically ill, so it is impossible to know the true scale of the infection.

Chief scientific adviser to the Government, Sir Patrick Vallance, has suggested that 1,000 cases per death may be a reasonable way of estimating the true scale of the infection.

The UK’s death toll is 465, according to the latest data, suggesting 465,000 people could be ill.

Professor Spector said there was no truly accurate way of knowing, adding: ‘At the moment there is no alternative system.

‘I would have expected an NHS or Government version [of the app], but there isn’t one.

‘This could really help NHS planning, so you could see sports where there are lots of infections rather than just waiting for bombs to fall.’

He said that he was amazed by how many people had signed up for the app already and that the number of users was likely to be more than a million by today, Thursday.

And although doing research this way is likely to be biased – people will be more inclined to download the app if they think they’ve got the coronavirus – Professor Spector said the sheer number of people involved makes it more reliable.

The app has been developed by the King’s College researchers along with staff at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Hospitals in London and health technology company, ZOE, which was founded by Professor Spector.

Currently, people must be aged 18 and over and have a smartphone to use the app, but a desktop version will be launched soon, the developers say.

Responses on the app are revealing that large numbers of people are reporting symptoms thought to be less common.

Professor Spector told the Telegraph that many reported losing their sense of taste, for example.

The app works by taking basic personal information from people – their age, postcode and height and weight, for example – and then asking coronavirus specific questions.

These include whether they have a cough, a high temperature, feel tired or are struggling to breathe.

And it also asks whether users have any other health conditions such as asthma, which can raise the risk of someone becoming seriously ill if they catch the virus.

The wide range of symptoms that people who are infected seem to show is another thing that makes the infection difficult to track.

Scientists in China said that up to 80 per cent of all infections caused such a mild illness that people were likely never to get diagnosed.

The most common effect of the COVID-19 viral infection is a fever, which happens in 87.9 per cent of all patients who get symptoms, according to the World Health Organization.

After this, people commonly suffer a dry cough (67.7 per cent), fatigue or exhaustion (38.1 per cent), mucous production (33.4 per cent) or shortness of breath (18.6 per cent).

Less common symptoms include sore throat (13.9 per cent), headache (13.6 per cent), muscle pain (14.8 per cent), chills (11.4 per cent), feeling sick or vomiting (5 per cent), a blocked nose (4.8 per cent) and diarrhoea (3.7 per cent).

Officials in the UK have promised to ramp up coronavirus testing in the country and PM Boris Johnson pledged the number of daily tests would be hiked from 5,000 to 25,000.

There were reports yesterday that antibody tests – which can tell if someone has ever had the infection – would be available on the high street within days.

But the chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, cut down the claims and said officials were still testing how well the tests worked.

Speaking at a briefing in Downing Street yesterday he said: ‘The thing we would like to do next which would certainly make a difference less to the disease but definitely to the NHS is being able to test NHS and other critical workers who are self isolating who currently are not being tested because we do not have sufficient testing.

‘This is a global problem because basically every country is wanting this new test which for a disease which wasn’t actually being tested for anywhere three months ago so everybody wants this and there is a global shortage and that is a bottleneck for us.

‘But the next priority is to get critical workers back to work or to say to them you have got this.

‘We definitely would like that not to fight the disease but to support the NHS.

In terms of tests for people who currently have the virus, Professor Whitty defended the government’s decision to stop doing routine tests for those with symptoms.

‘When that ceased to be a sensible policy we moved onto testing people in intensive care and in hospitals and we have sufficient tests for that. At the moment the system for that is working fine and is being scaled up,’ he said.

‘That side of testing is in place and is working well. So if a patient gets as far as a hospital we are confident on the testing and the scale up.’

He said ‘once we have more testing than we need for that capacity then we want to go out to test a much wider range of people with mild symptoms’.

‘Some people are already having it as part of our surveillance system but we would obviously like to go wider.’

He added: ‘Our bottle neck is largely global shortages which we are obviously doing our level best to free up because it would make it a lot better for us to be able to test health care workers and know for sure.’

Professor Whitty said there were shortages along many supply chains in the production of tests because ‘every country in the world is simultaneously wanting this new thing’. He added: ‘It’s not that there is no testing going on, what we need, clearly, is to be able to scale it up.’

The World Health Organization and other experts have been warning that mass checks are crucial for keeping the spread of the killer disease under control.

Countries like South Korea and China have been praised for their wide-scale testing regimes, which seem to have helped limit cases.

However, the UK shelved efforts to test everyone with symptoms earlier this month, when the response moved into a ‘delay’ phase.