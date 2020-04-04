Coronavirus UK: What is the delay phase of the outbreak?

The British Government has moved to its second phase of its coronavirus action plan and will now attempt to delay an inevitable epidemic until the spring.

In a briefing today Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that everyone with a cough should take a week off work now the UK has moved into its ‘Delay’ stage.

Large gatherings will not be banned at this stage, schools won’t be closed and travel will not be stopped, Mr Johnson said.

But new measures have been introduced today after the number of confirmed cases soared to 596 and two more people died, bringing the total to 10.

The PM admitted the country now faces the ‘worst health crisis in a generation’ and his chief scientific adviser admitted up to 10,000 people in Britain may already be infected.

People who develop even minor symptoms similar to those of the coronavirus should self-isolate at home; over-70s are urged not to go on cruise ships; international school trips should be cancelled; and Mr Johnson admitted that officials are considering more drastic steps like cancelling large events.

Here’s what the announcement that the UK is now in its Delay stage means for the public:

Anyone who gets a new cough should stay at home in isolation for at least a week, Mr Johnson announced today.

The advice applies to people who have coughs, colds, flu or chest infections, regardless of whether they have travelled abroad or not.

Official guidance now says: ‘If you have symptoms of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), however mild, stay at home and do not leave your house for 7 days from when your symptoms started.

‘This action will help protect others in your community whilst you are infectious.’

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said the reason for mildly ill people being told to stay home is that they pose a big infection risk.

He said that people who get only weak symptoms may spread the virus to a lot of others because the coronavirus is most infectious during the first few days after someone first starts to feel unwell, potentially before they realise they could be seriously ill.

Worst-case scenario predictions suggest that up to one in five people could be off work at the peak of the epidemic.

The Government advice recommends people in self-isolation should: stay at least 2m (6.6ft) away from the people they live with; sleep alone if possible; ask friends and colleagues to drop off supplies; stay away from elderly people in particular.

People should not phone NHS 111 unless they need medical help – the NHS will no longer test everyone who is at risk of having the virus.

Entire households will soon be asked to stay at home in isolation together for at least a week if anybody they live with becomes ill with a cough or fever.

This is not currently the advice, but Mr Johnson said people should expect it to be announced in the coming days or weeks.

The Government has advised elderly people not to go on cruise ships.

The dangers of cruises was demonstrated by the disastrous quarantine attempt on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, on which around 700 people caught the coronavirus when it was moored off the coast of Yokohama, Japan.

At least four Britons on-board the ship were among the people who caught the virus on board, and one of them died.

Experts said the close quarters and shared living spaces of a cruise ship could contribute to the spread of the virus, which is known to survive on hard surfaces for up to 72 hours at a time and can spread in the air if people are within six feet of one another.

Schools should not take their students on trips abroad, Mr Johnson said.

Skiing trips to Italy during the February half-term are understood to be what has triggered the UK’s spiralling epidemic.

While hundreds or even thousands of children were on week-long breaks to the Alps, the Italian coronavirus crisis exploded and infected thousands of people, both residents and holidaymakers.

Many cases in the UK have been linked back to travellers returning from Italy.

The country is now off-limits to tourists, but similar situations are unfolding in other popular school trip destinations like France and Germany.

There is no particular risk to children – in fact they are believed to be at an extremely low risk of getting seriously ill with the coronavirus, and an almost non-existent risk of dying – but they may act as carriers, bringing the virus onto British soil and infecting the adults around them. Teachers and other chaperones are also a risk.

The Government has relaxed rules on statutory sick pay so that people who are ill, or are ordered to stay at home and self-isolate, get sick pay from the first day.

People who do not have salaried jobs should now be eligible for sick pay from the first day they have to take off sick – older rules stopped this kicking in until the fourth day.

Statutory sick pay is worth up to £94.25 per week and only applies to people who earn at least £118 per week.

Companies have been urged to offer this pay to people self-isolating with a mild coronavirus-like illness, as per the new Government instructions, without a doctor’s note.

The PM admitted officials are still considering bringing in a ban on large gatherings like theatre performances, sporting events and concerts.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said Scotland will start to advise against any events with more than 500 people starting from Monday.

Mr Johnson did not mention this in his briefing today but said the Government would keep an eye on developments and consider this in future.

Bans aren’t being brought in now because experts believe we are still at least 10 weeks away from the worst of the outbreak.

Bringing in dramatic measures too soon risks people getting bored of staying at home, raising the risk that they start to ignore the advice as the epidemic gets to its most dangerous point, Mr Johnson’s advisers said.