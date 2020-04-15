Coronavirus UK: Woman, 21, with no prior health conditions dies

A 21-year-old woman with no pre-existing medical conditions has died from the coronavirus, her family has said.

Chloe Middleton is thought to be the youngest victim in the UK to have no underlying medical conditions.

Her mother Diane Middleton posted a heartbreaking tribute to her daughter today on social media.

Writing on Facebook Mrs Middleton, who lives in Buckinghamshire said: ‘To all the people out there that thinks it’s just a virus please think again speaking from a personal experience this so called virus has taken the life of my 21 year old daughter.’

So far in the UK there have been 435 deaths from the virus and 8,277 confirmed cases.

Just days ago it was announced that an 18-year-old man had also died from the virus.

Yesterday NHS England said the victims were 33-years-old to 103-years old and all had underlying health problems.

The teenager from Coventry was thought to have had ‘significant underlying health issues’.

Tributes from across the UK poured in for the Chloe this afternoon, who is thought to have attended Wycombe Grange.

‘RIP Chloe’ is currently trending on Twitter and Facebook users have also come out in support for the family of the young woman.

Her aunt, Emily Mistry confirmed the youngster had ‘no underlying health conditions’.

She confirmed her niece had died of the virus and said the family is ‘shattered beyond belief’.

The reality of this virus is only just unfolding before our very eyes. Please, please adhere to government guidelines. DO YOUR BIT. Protect yourselves and protect others!! The virus isn’t spreading, PEOPLE are spreading the virus.

Life as we know it has changed dramatically but unless we all act now to protect ourselves and others, the longer this turmoil and anguish will go on….

Rest in peace Chloe. Until we meet again….’

Ms Middleton’s sister, Amy Louise Middleton, said her children ‘couldn’t have had a more loving, crazy nutcase for an auntie and we wouldn’t have had it any other way’.

She wrote: ‘She went above and beyond for me and was my best friend even though she had a habit of pinching my clothes, so many great memories that I’m so, so, so grateful we got to make and share and that will never be forgotten!

‘Her only concern in life was if she looked bloody bloated so please don’t take this virus lightly because you never know what’s around the corner … ‘

She added: ‘About time people took this seriously, before too many people end up in this devastating position!’

One tribute on Facebook read: ‘I can’t believe that this has happened… Absolutely devastating. All we can do now and spread awareness so that ALL people stay at home and protect not only themselves but others… A lot of strength to you & your family.’

Another Facebook user added: ‘So sorry to hear this. People in my area yesterday were in places. Like superdrug and boots which have been classified as stores that should stay open due to them selling medications and products to keep clean etc. However people are going in for false. Nails and lashes and fake tan. Where are they going to goto be dressed up? Idiots.’

Yesterday was Britain’s darkest day yet in the escalating COVID-19 crisis day. Eighty-seven infected patients in the UK died and 1,427 cases were recorded in the biggest daily rise.

Official figures show 8,399 Britons have now caught COVID-19 – but Government advisers suggest the true size of the outbreak is likely to be closer to 400,000 – 52 times bigger than figures show. The UK controversially only tests patients in hospital – meaning only a fraction of cases are spotted.

Health officials had originally suggested that only people with underlying health conditions were susceptible to the disease, but had said that anyone could catch it.