Coronavirus UK: World Health Organisation praises policy change

The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised Boris Johnson for finally ramping up the UK’s coronavirus response after the Prime Minister announced a series of draconian measures.

WHO had previously slammed Mr Johnson for being slow to react to the escalating crisis after other European countries went into full lockdown to halt its spread.

But in a dramatic u-turn, the Prime Minister yesterday announced people should stop socialising, work from home, avoid travelling and that entire households should quarantine if one family members falls ill.

WHO’s Dr David Nabarro said Mr Johnson’s sudden shift in strategy was ‘absolutely right’, even if the social distancing measures were distressing.

So far the coronavirus outbreak has claimed the lives of 55 people in the UK and infected more than 1,500.

The draconian measures will be in force for a ‘prolonged period’ which could stretch into months, according to ministers.

Dr Nabarro, part of the WHO’s special envoy for coronavirus, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning: ‘As it became clear how quickly the virus has been advancing in other European countries a shift in position was absolutely right.

‘I’m really pleased this has happened. And I would like to stress that in every other country positions are having to be shifted as we know more about the outbreak.

‘We are just dealing with something that’s so new with so many things we don’t know that we have to be prepared for a change in tack from time to time even though it’s distressing.’

But Dr Nabarro stressed the need for further testing so plans on tackling the coronavirus can be formed.

He added: ‘I think it’s right that there is more testing made available that’s because it helps all of us to understand much more precisely how the outbreak is advancing.

‘This virus is an unseen enemy and the only way it presents itself is when a person is ill and if we’ve got more understanding of where the virus is going and how is affected it makes it easier for us to plan our lives and to organise ourselves.’

A report today by leading scientists who are advising the Government said the Prime Minister’s social distancing measures may stay in place for 18 months or more.

The Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team predicted that 260,000 people could have died if the Government hadn’t changed tack yesterday and tightened its rules.

It said British officials had only realised the danger ‘in the last few days’ after watching the situation in Italy spiral out of control and overwhelm hospitals – around 2,200 people have now died there and there are 28,000 confirmed infections.

This inspired a dramatic ramp-up of UK policy and Mr Johnson announced a move to war-footing to try and stop the outbreak.

The switch-up was an admission that officials’ original plans to control and slow an outbreak – to ‘flatten the curve’ – had been too ambitious.

The new measures could need to stay in place for around 18 months until a vaccine becomes available, the Imperial College London researchers said.

If no action at all had been taken against the coronavirus, it would have claimed 510,000 lives.

Had the Government stuck with their strategy of controlling the spread with limited measures such as home isolation for those with symptoms this number would be roughly halved to 260,000.

If the strictest possible measures are introduced – including school closures and mandatory home quarantine – the number of deaths over a two-year period will fall below 20,000, the scientists said.

Professor Neil Ferguson, lead author of the study, said: ‘Instead of talking about hundreds of thousands of deaths, there still will be a significant health impact that we’ll be talking about. Hopefully, tens of thousands… maybe, depending on how early we are, just a few thousands.’

The scientists emphasised there will be no end in sight to the measures until a vaccine is created.

Professor Azra Ghani, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology from the virus modelling team, warned: ‘We have explored a scenario where these measures stayed in place for five months, which is what is taking us through to the summer.

‘We haven’t found any way, at least in our understanding of this so far, that we can ever release these methods until some other intervention can be put in place.

‘So really, we are essentially waiting for a vaccine. A vaccine is not five months away. We know it’s at least 12 to 18 months away. So we will have difficult choices to make.’

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, said that social lockdown in Britain over coronavirus could last for a prolonged period.

He said: ‘This is going to be a marathon, not a sprint… People should be thinking of minimum of weeks to months and depending how it goes it could be longer. It is really important people realise they are in for the long haul on this.’

The Government brought forward the much stricter restrictions after it was stung by criticism that it was not moving as fast as other countries.

Ministers have been shocked by figures that suggest the UK will suffer more deaths than the current modelling had predicted.

Initially, Mr Johnson resisted pressure to bring in ‘social distancing’ for fear that people would grow fatigued and abandon the practice just as the virus began to peak.

Yesterday’s measures went far further than previous advice, though they remain voluntary, so pubs are not required to shut, and people are not being ordered to stay at home.

The Prime Minister said it was unlikely that curfews and criminal sanctions could be introduced in the near future to enforce this – but added that all measures are under review. He said the UK already has extensive powers to deal with potential breaches of orders. He told the press conference: ‘Most people would accept we are already a mature and liberal democracy where people understand very clearly the advice that is being given to them.’

The Imperial College London study revealed that had Ministers continued to follow their relatively limited ‘mitigation’ strategy, around 11,000 patients would have needed intensive care at any one time, more than double NHS capacity.

The stricter measures could keep the number of patients in intensive care below 5,000, they said.

The report said vaccination was the ‘only exit strategy’ from the draconian measures announced yesterday. Modelling by the scientists says that school and university closures will be necessary to keep deaths to a minimum.

‘A minimum policy for effective suppression is therefore population-wide social distancing, combined with home isolation of cases and school and university closure,’ it says. ‘To avoid a rebound in transmission, these policies will need to be maintained until large stocks of vaccine are available – which could be 18 months or more.’

The research also revealed that around a quarter of over-70s who contract the virus end up in hospital. Four in ten of these need critical care.