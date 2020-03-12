Coronavirus: UK’s second death may be hospital patient in 80s

A hospital patient in his 80s with underlying health conditions is feared to have become Britain’s second coronavirus death.

The unnamed man is thought to have died from the killer virus last night at Milton Keynes University Hospital last night.

He had tested positive for the bug once already but the NHS must carry out further tests to confirm the case and rule out a false positive, MailOnline understands.

Fellow patients and hospital staff on his ward have been isolated this morning and a deep clean has been carried out.

It comes after a child at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

Health officials are now tracking down anyone who had been in contact with the patient and will test them for the highly contagious illness.

The man has tested positive once for coronavirus, but a patient must have three positive results for it to be considered accurate.

Today services at MK Hospital are running as normal. The hospital has been contacted for comment.

If tests show the man did have coronavirus it would make him the second person to be killed by the illness.

The first death, a woman in her 70s who also had long-term health troubles, was recorded on Thursday at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

Latest figures show there have been 163 cases in the UK out of nearly 21,000 people tested.

The elderly and those with chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease are believed to be the most vulnerable from the virus.

The latest death comes just days after the NHS started testing thousands of intensive care patients for COVID-19 amid fears it is already spreading through NHS wards.

In a dramatic ramping up of efforts to detect the virus, hospitals were ordered to test any seriously ill patient with a cough or breathing difficulties.

Medics were told to screen patients even if they had not been abroad or had any contact with anyone from high-risk countries.

It comes after reports a child at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital tested positive for coronavirus.

The youngster was admitted to the hospital yesterday and has was today diagnosed with the virus, a source revealed.

A member of staff, who wants to remain anonymous, said he had been sent home from work yesterday afternoon after the child tested positive for the disease.

At least one other child, thought to be a secondary school pupil in Devon, has caught the illness. The boy tested positive last week along with their mother after a holiday in Italy.

A member of staff at Alder Hey had told the Liverpool Echo: ‘We have just been sent home from Alder Hey because one of the children has got coronavirus.

‘We have not been in contact with the child and we are getting paid.’

A spokesperson at the hospital told the BBC they did not believe the child was the first in the UK to be diagnosed with the virus.

The staff member confirmed that three workers in total had been sent home as a result. In a statement this afternoon, Liverpool City Council revealed that two residents in the city have tested positive for the potentially deadly virus.

It comes after it was revealed half of Britain’s coronavirus patients are being treated at home amid mounting fears the NHS does not have enough beds to cope with the outbreak.

Forty-five people with mild forms of the killer virus – nearly half of the 99 Britons currently suffering from the illness – are caring for themselves in their bedrooms and being supported by daily calls with health officials.

Although there have been a total of 116 cases in the country so far, 17 have recovered. Those who have been sent home have been told to lock themselves away from their own family and scrub down shared surfaces in bathrooms and kitchens.

The NHS’s move towards ‘home monitoring’ of those with the disease wherever possible is another acknowledgement that officials are bracing themselves for a surge in cases.

Just hours before the policy shift last night, England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty admitted half of coronavirus cases in the UK are likely to occur over just three weeks and the NHS does not have enough beds to cope with them.

But the new guidance now puts Britain at odds with European Centre for Disease Control guidelines which state patients must be separated from the public and isolated in hospital in the first stages of an epidemic.

The government – whose chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance today admitted the world is unlikely to get a vaccine in time for the outbreak – is also ‘looking at’ possibly isolating entire households as part of its four-stage ‘battle plan’ if the crisis continues to escalate and cases become more widespread.

Speaking on BBC Question Time last night, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told coronavirus patients caring for themselves at home to shut themselves away in their room and avoid their loved ones.

He said: ‘People should try to self-isolate from their families, not only go home, try not to go out shopping, definitely don’t use public transport, but within your own home you should also try to self-isolate.’

Mr Hancock added that, as the father of three children, he understood that ‘can be difficult and some people have caring responsibilities’, but people should try to keep to themselves as much as possible.

As coronavirus fears take hold in the UK now that 116 people her have been diagnosed and the virus is known to be spreading inside the UK, anxious Britons have resorted to wearing gas masks and blankets on public transport in desperate attempts to protect themselves.

Meanwhile, supermarkets up and down the country have again been left bare amid rushes to stockpile household goods such as hand soap, nappies and dried foods like pasta and rice.

Despite the panic surrounding the virus the government has urged people not to bulk buy products, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock vowing that supermarkets would not run out of food and Prime Minister Boris Johnson claiming that it was ‘business as usual’ after the first confirmed death of a UK patient with the virus.

But customers don’t seem to be taking much notice of the reassurances and bosses at online supermarket Ocado told customers they would have to place orders early due to a ‘higher than usual demand’.

Mr Hancock claimed the Government was ‘working with the supermarkets’ to make sure that people who are told to self-isolate – who must stay at home for at least two weeks – will be able to get regular food deliveries. The Competition & Markets Authority yesterday warned that firms taking advantage of the panic by hiking prices of could be prosecuted or fined.

Customers at a Costco in south London are now being ‘disinfected’ at the front door as coronavirus fears continue to grip Britain after a woman in her 70s last night became the first patient to die in the UK.

Shoppers ‘lined up obediently’ at the Croydon store’s entrance yesterday before being stopped by a staff member to be sprayed with a ‘disinfectant-like liquid’, the person who filmed the incident told MailOnline. Costco today denied the claims, saying only trolley handles were sprayed – not customers.