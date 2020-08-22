Coronavirus vaccine ‘won’t be ready for second wave’ and ‘won’t solve problem’ – Latest News

Fears of an imminent second wave have escalated recently, with infection rates creeping up across Europe.

Professor Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at the University of Oxford, said vaccines won’t “solve the problem”.

Speaking on a Royal Society of Medicine webinar, he said: “My bet is that we will get a second wave, and the vaccines won’t get here in time to stop the second wave.

Prof Bell feels mass testing will be crucial in trying to curb the spread of the virus.

“My suspicion is the vaccines will work a bit, they won’t sterilise people, but they’ll take the edge off the disease, and they’ll definitely be worth using in a population.

“But then I suspect by Christmas or early in the new year, there may be more than one option for vaccines.

“And I’m not sure the new home testing is going to get there in time either, but it perhaps will take the edge off it.

He added: “But just to be crystal clear, it’s going to be a bumpy winter. There’s nothing I can see that’s going to make this an easy winter.”

“But they won’t… they’re not going to solve this problem. And by the way, the rest of the world is still going to have Covid going through the winter.”

“And we’ve got to maintain that trust if we’re going to make any vaccine programme successful.”

Prof Bell pointed out that people are “still sceptical” about vaccines, adding: “There’s a real issue of trust I think at the moment.

Speaking about testing and schools, Prof Bell said there is data which suggests that children are “pretty infectious” when they have the virus.

He said easy-to-access tests which are non-invasive will be a “real differentiator” in our ability to manage the disease.

“They’re usually asymptomatic and they’re quite infectious, so managing the disease in a school environment is going to be really important for the overall trace, trace and isolate programme,” he said.

“I think every school is going to want some capacity to do that, as will universities, as will boarding schools and independent schools,” Prof Bell added.