Coronavirus: Ventilators can be modified to help four patients

Ventilators can be modified to treat multiple coronavirus patients at once if the NHS is still short of the machines when the outbreak peaks, research suggests.

A US-study used a single ventilator to help four adults breathe at the same time for 12 hours by connecting a series of plastic tubes to the device.

Scientists were able to split the flow of oxygen four ways and redirect it into lung simulators using cheap tubes that are readily available in all hospitals.

The method could be used as a last resort by frontline medics if health services are overrun by coronavirus patients whose lungs have failed, researchers say.

British experts have told MailOnline the method may carry a risk of cross infection, but in a life or death situation ‘there was no debate’ about whether to use it.

It comes as the UK hurtles towards a full-blown outbreak with the NHS still critically short of ventilators.

The NHS currently has around 5,000 adult ventilators and 900 for children in critical care facilities.

It could need an additional 20,000 in a worst-case scenario, according to the Department of Health.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued an appeal to vehicle manufacturers to switch their production lines and help produce the life-saving machines.

The coronavirus outbreak has so far killed more than 100 people in the UK and infected over 2,500, officially. But health chiefs are only currently testing patients in hospital.

Experts say the true number of cases is likely more than 80,000 because many are self-isolating at home and haven’t been tested.

The 2006 study, by St John’s Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit, investigated whether ventilators could be quickly modified in the event of a disaster.

The research team, led by Dr Charlene Babcock, used standard ventilator plastic tubing to split the flow of air four ways from the device.

They found a single ventilator could be quickly modified to treat four adults weighing roughly 70kg (11 stone) for at least 12 hours.

The study was published in the journal Academic Emergency Medicine in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

But, as the coronavirus outbreak overwhelms hospitals around the world, Dr Babcock has uploaded a new tutorial on YouTube showing how the ventilators can be modified in this way.

In it, she shows how to connect tubes normally used for tracheotomies to modify the ventilators.

But the doctor admits the study was limited because it did not look at humans and instead used lung simulators.

Writing in the study, she says: ‘The chief limitation of this study is that it is a simulator study. Therefore, only successful physical ventilation could be demonstrated.

‘The presumption of equal ventilation to all four lung simulators presumed equal lung physiology.

‘A patient with asthma with greater resistance to ventilations may not receive equal ventilation with this system.’

Paul Hunter, an infectious diseases expert at the University of East Anglia, told MailOnline: ‘Normally I would worry about possible cross infection between the patients using the same device, but if it is a choice between certain death for half the patients and the possibility of a subsequent bacterial chest infection. I do not think there is any debate.’

Professor Mark Tooley FREng, a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, added: ‘I have never heard of ventilators being shared between multiple patients as the process of ventilation is very personal – the controls and sensors are set to satisfy an individual patient needs and wellbeing.

‘The risk of infection would also be high if used for seriously ill patients. In theory it could be possible, but it would be a very complex procedure, fraught with issues.

‘As far I as I can tell, it has only been done as a simulation, many years ago, and never on real-life patients.’

Experts have also warned there are a number of problems with Boris Johnson’s call to arms to manufacturers to start producing ventilators.

They say there are not enough fully qualified intensive care staff to operate the ventilators, which also require a host of supplementary pieces of kit to function.

And they said that it could take weeks, if not months, to ensure the equipment is manufactured to a professional standard and safe to roll out across the country.

Nicki Credland, chair of the British Association of Critical Care Nurses, told Nursing Times: ‘That’s an absolute guarantee – we simply do not have them. We will need to look at diluting our workforce to be able to manage the situation.

‘If you’re an intensive care patient who requires ventilation, you require a lot of other things as well as ventilation.

‘There appears not to be plans about where we’re going to get all of that extra kit or expertise from either.’

Dr Rinesh Parmar, chair of the Doctor’s Association UK, added: ‘Whilst NHS hospitals make emergency plans to create ITU [intensive treatment unit] beds and the government purchases more ventilators, the elephant in the room is the lack of highly trained intensive care nurses and doctors.

‘It is pointless acquiring new ventilators without enough highly trained staff to operate them.’

Dr Parmar added that securing more capacity in private hospitals could free up more space to treat coronavirus patients needing breathing assistance. But he warned there were still too few intensive care beds within these hospitals.

He added: ‘The systematic under-resourcing of the NHS and exodus of staff that the government has presided over has ultimately left the country with a severe lack of specialist intensive care nurses and doctors.’

Helen Meese, vice chair of biomedical engineering at the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, said there were several problems with using vehicle manufacturing firms to make the ventilators.

Dr Meese told the Health Service Journal: ‘Ventilation equipment, like all medical devices, is very strictly regulated to ensure patient safety.

‘We must be clear, that while many engineering companies and individuals have come forward to support this initiative, it will take several weeks, if not months, to ensure the right processes are in place to increase production of these precision parts.’