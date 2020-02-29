Coronavirus WhatsApp chain letters! (Beware of these tips)

My classmate’s uncle and niece have a master’s degree and work at Shenzhen Hospital. He is brought to Wuhan to examine the pneumonia virus. He called me and asked me to tell my friends: if you have a runny nose and a sputum in your cold, you cannot have a new type of coronavirus pneumonia because coronavirus pneumonia is a dry cough without a runny nose. It is the easiest way to describe this disease. Please tell your friends that if you have more medical information, they will have a greater awareness of identification and prevention.

This Wuhan virus is not heat-resistant and kills at a temperature of 26-27 degrees. Therefore, drink more hot water. To be protected, you can tell your friends and relatives to drink more hot water. Get out in the sun. Lately it has been very pleasant to drink cold and hot water. This is not a cure and is good for the body. Drinking warm water is effective for all viruses. Don’t try to drink with ice, remember!

Coronavirus doctor’s tip:

1. It is quite large (the cell is about 400 to 500 nm in diameter), so it should be able to filter any normal mask (not just the N95 function). However, if an infected person sneezes in front of you, it takes 3 meters (about 10 feet) for it to fall to the ground and blow up.

2. The virus survives at least 12 hours if it falls on the metal surface. Therefore, if you come into contact with a metal surface, wash your hands thoroughly with soap.

3. The virus can remain active in the substance for 6-12 hours. Regular detergent should kill the virus. For winter clothes that don’t need to be washed daily, you can put them under the sun to kill the virus.

About symptoms of pneumonia caused by coronavirus:

1. This first neck becomes infected so that the neck has a dry throat sensation that lasts for 3 to 4 days

2. The virus then gets into the nasal fluid and drips into the trachea and lungs, causing pneumonia. This process takes 5 to 6 days.

3. Pneumonia is associated with high fever and difficulty breathing. A stuffy nose is not like the normal way. You will feel like you are drowning in the water. If you feel this way, it is important to see a doctor immediately.

About prevention:

1. The most common way to get infected is to touch public things. Therefore, you should wash your hands frequently. The virus can only live on your hands for 5-10 minutes, but this can happen frequently in 5-10 minutes (you can rub your eyes or unwittingly touch your nose).

2. In addition to washing your hands frequently, you can gargle with Betadine and a Throat Gargle to remove or minimize germs while you are still in the throat (before dripping into your lungs).

Guys, be very careful and drink a lot of water.

Delivery as received