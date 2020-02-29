Coronavirus WhatsApp chain letters! (Beware of these tips)

The chain letters, which are mostly sent via WhatsApp, are again about the corona virus. The inside information is said to come directly from China. This information explains how to recognize the virus and how to protect yourself from it. What makes the chain letters dangerous in this way are the tips of a doctor, because these could take people seriously, even though they are wrong! The reason is that these chain letters are miserable translations. In addition, these chain letters could not be proven and proven.
Chain letter 1: My classmate’s uncle and niece have a master’s degree and work in Shenzhen Hospital.
My classmate’s uncle and niece have a master’s degree and work at Shenzhen Hospital. He is brought to Wuhan to examine the pneumonia virus. He called me and asked me to tell my friends: if you have a runny nose and a sputum in your cold, you cannot have a new type of coronavirus pneumonia because coronavirus pneumonia is a dry cough without a runny nose. It is the easiest way to describe this disease. Please tell your friends that if you have more medical information, they will have a greater awareness of identification and prevention.
This Wuhan virus is not heat-resistant and kills at a temperature of 26-27 degrees. Therefore, drink more hot water. To be protected, you can tell your friends and relatives to drink more hot water. Get out in the sun. Lately it has been very pleasant to drink cold and hot water. This is not a cure and is good for the body. Drinking warm water is effective for all viruses. Don’t try to drink with ice, remember!
Coronavirus doctor’s tip:
1. It is quite large (the cell is about 400 to 500 nm in diameter), so it should be able to filter any normal mask (not just the N95 function). However, if an infected person sneezes in front of you, it takes 3 meters (about 10 feet) for it to fall to the ground and blow up.
2. The virus survives at least 12 hours if it falls on the metal surface. Therefore, if you come into contact with a metal surface, wash your hands thoroughly with soap.
3. The virus can remain active in the substance for 6-12 hours. Regular detergent should kill the virus. For winter clothes that don’t need to be washed daily, you can put them under the sun to kill the virus.
About symptoms of pneumonia caused by coronavirus:
1. This first neck becomes infected so that the neck has a dry throat sensation that lasts for 3 to 4 days
2. The virus then gets into the nasal fluid and drips into the trachea and lungs, causing pneumonia. This process takes 5 to 6 days.
3. Pneumonia is associated with high fever and difficulty breathing. A stuffy nose is not like the normal way. You will feel like you are drowning in the water. If you feel this way, it is important to see a doctor immediately.
About prevention:
1. The most common way to get infected is to touch public things. Therefore, you should wash your hands frequently. The virus can only live on your hands for 5-10 minutes, but this can happen frequently in 5-10 minutes (you can rub your eyes or unwittingly touch your nose).
2. In addition to washing your hands frequently, you can gargle with Betadine and a Throat Gargle to remove or minimize germs while you are still in the throat (before dripping into your lungs).
Guys, be very careful and drink a lot of water.
General information about this virus!
What is a corona virus?
It is a large family of viruses. The best known are the SARS coronavirus (SARS-CoV), detected in 2003, the MERS coronavirus (MERS-CoV), detected in 2012. Now in 2020 a new type of coronavirus was detected in China in 2020, 2019-CoV.
What do corona viruses do?
Depending on the type, they cause mild colds to severe illnesses with breathing difficulties, high fever, pneumonia with possibly fatal outcome.
How can you get infected?
»Animal – animal
»Animal – human
»Human – human
The infection occurs via droplet infection, e.g. B. cough, sneeze. However, it is significantly lower than that of the flu.
How long is the incubation period? (Period between infection and onset of the disease)
2 – 14 days
What are the symptoms?
»Common corona viruses: mild to asymptomatic
»Novel corona virus: i.a. Fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing.
»Severe course: pneumonia, acute, severe respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, possibly death.
How is therapy done?
only symptomatic, such as antipyretic, etc.
Is there a vaccine?
No
How can you protect yourself?
»Avoid contact with sick people
»Wash hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water
»When coughing / sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, do not use your hands.
»A face mask protects little or not at all
How high is the risk of infection for us?
There is a certain risk from long-distance travel. However, travel connections to the Wuhan region, in which most cases are still registered, have meanwhile been discontinued
How is the virus detected?
Among others from sputum (sputum when coughing), throat swab, EDTA blood
More articles on corona virus can be found here.