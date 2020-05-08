Coronavirus: why do some people last for weeks?

Image caption

David talked with his little daughter through the window in the living room for several weeks.



The world of David Harris has shrunk to the size of a living room.

Seven weeks ago, he developed symptoms of Covid-19. He says it was like a lot of flu.

Then the 42-year-old British architect-freelancer was the first to self-isolate in his house in Bristol with his wife and little daughter.

After two weeks, he felt better, but after another two, to Harris’s surprise, the symptoms returned.

“It was some kind of mini-saga with the return of symptoms, I did not expect this at all,” he says.

“The second wave was much stronger – the same flu symptoms, but with shortness of breath, because of which I was sure that I had a coronavirus. Then, for two weeks, it seemed to me, I was recovering,” he says.

“And then, on the seventh week, the symptoms returned. I started the third wave. Fortunately, they were not so strong, but still significant,” says David Harris.

Deciding that it was better not to take risks, David continued his isolation. He did not leave the living room of his house, changed clothes only when he went out to take a shower, ate and slept alone.

David’s wife brought Millie’s 10-month-old daughter to the living room window and showed her to her husband so they could “chat” through the glass.

The illness exhausted David. He did not understand what would happen to him next.

“The most difficult thing is to decide when to seek help. I did not want to waste time with the National Health Service because it is obvious that there are people who are harder than me,” he says.

“But I didn’t want to be in a situation where at the most dangerous moment you do not decide to ask for help, and then because you didn’t do it on time, something bad happens,” he says.

“When the symptoms returned for the first time, when I got worse for the first time, it was pretty scary. I didn’t understand if this was all over. It’s pretty scary when you get worse, and you thought you were recovering.”

“Screaming in agony”

49-year-old Felicity, a resident of London, first felt the symptoms of Covid-19 six weeks ago. But, like David, her illness was difficult.

“The hardest thing was to overcome the first ten days of a serious illness, think that you are recovering, and then face even more severe symptoms,” she says.

Image caption

Felicity’s symptoms did not stop for six weeks



“In the fifth week of illness, my partner was forced to call an ambulance – my stomach hurt so much that I just screamed in agony,” she says.

Promotions

“It was very difficult to understand – are these the consequences of the virus? Is this the response of the immune system? Inflammation? Before the infection, I had no problems with my stomach, but the fifth week was just awful,” she says.

Coronavirus: UK-based Covid-19 proliferation tracking app raises criticism

Coronavirus: vets worry about anthropoid apes and quarantine them

Felicity for a long time could not get rid of the symptoms, and weeks of illness tired her.

“I spent a huge amount of time in bed restoring my strength. All of this experience — the illness and the attempts to recover — was psychologically stunning,” she says.

Neither Felicity nor David were tested for Covid-19, but doctors told them that in all likelihood it was a coronavirus. The couple was also assured that now they can no longer infect anyone.

Most get well soon

The problem is that we don’t know much about coronavirus. Scientists do not understand, for example, why some patients have symptoms that last only a few days, while others, physically strong people, do not stop for weeks.

Philip Gotthard, consultant at the London Clinic for Tropical Diseases, emphasizes that the vast majority of those infected recover relatively quickly and completely.

“Someone doesn’t have a cough for a long time. Some patients experience severe fatigue, exhaustion. This breakdown can last from three to six weeks,” he says.

“This is a lot of stress, especially for young and healthy people who are not used to it. For them, slow and uneven recovery from the disease is a shock,” the doctor notes.

“But this effect also happens with other diseases, when patients recover from an acute form of infection. Their condition worsens and improves, they have good and bad days,” he says.

King Spector, an epidemiologist at King’s College London, said that data collected using the Covid Symptom Study special application indicates that those infected with coronavirus begin to recover on average 12 days later.

“But we also see a large number of people whose symptoms last much longer, in some cases more than 30 days,” he says.

“We are exploring new data using artificial intelligence. Soon we will learn to determine which combination of symptoms and risk factors leads to such a duration of symptoms,” he says.

Today, both David and Felicity are recovering. As they hope, finally.

But Covid-19 is a virus that appeared just a few months ago. He continues to present us with extremely unpleasant surprises.