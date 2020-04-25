Coronavirus: why vitamin D is important in quarantine and what it is eaten with

Copyright holder illustration

The Health Authority of England recommended that vitamin D be taken daily in spring and summer while quarantine is ongoing.

Usually we get it in sufficient quantities, spending time outdoors, because it is produced when exposed areas of our skin are exposed to sunlight.

It is also called the “vitamin of the sun” and, along with some others, it helps our body fight infections, which is especially important during the current pandemic.

Who benefits from taking vitamin D?

Recommendations

Even before the start of the coronavirus epidemic, the British were advised to take 10 mcg of vitamin D daily in the winter months (October to March) or year-round if they did not spend enough time on the street.

However, in the current situation, when everyone is ordered to sit at home, a shortage of this important vitamin may begin to be felt more acutely.

English experts recommend taking vitamin D in tablets or capsules year-round:

if you are almost not on the street, for example, if you are forced to take care of your health condition (after heart surgery, transfer of serious diseases, etc.)

if you live in a nursing home

if you usually wear closed clothes when you go outside

People with dark skin can also get less “solar vitamin”, even if they regularly spend some time outdoors.

The authorities of Scotland and Wales issued the same recommendations.

“Unfortunately, as coronavirus continues to affect our lives, many of us spend very little time in the air,” says Sarah Stanner of the British Dietetic Foundation. “It’s very important to follow all the government’s recommendations and stay home, but at the same time many we are not getting enough sunlight, which means that we must ensure that the body does not have a lack of vitamin D “.

Why do we need vitamin D?

Vitamin D strengthens teeth, bones and muscles.

Its shortage in early childhood can cause rickets – underdevelopment of bones and skeleton deformity, and in adults – osteomalacia, softening of bones due to insufficient mineralization, the so-called “adult rickets”.

According to some studies, this vitamin helps us fight the common colds and flu, although there is no reliable evidence that vitamin D boosts immunity.

Some studies have linked low levels of vitamin D and seasonal depression. There is even evidence that a lack of this vitamin can affect the activity of the nervous system and mental health.

Can I take it in large doses?

This is not worth doing. Although vitamin D in the form of nutritional supplements is very harmless, but if taken daily and in plenty, it can be harmful in the long run.

Safe doses are as follows:

children aged 1 year to 10 years – no more than 50 mcg per day

infants up to 12 months – no more than 25 mcg per day

adults – no more than 100 mcg per day, and as part of dietary supplements – 10 mcg per day

In some cases, if a patient is diagnosed with vitamin D deficiency, the doctor may prescribe higher doses.

For certain diseases, such as kidney disease, vitamin D is not recommended.

Can it protect against coronavirus?

No, he can not. There is no evidence that this vitamin somehow protects against coronavirus infection.

Nevertheless, experts believe that during a pandemic, it is not useless.

Vitamin D supplements with vitamin D will improve the well-being of those who are deficient in the body.

Some experts see the relationship between a lack of vitamin D in the body and a more severe course of the disease, if infected with coronavirus. At the same time, such patients often have other reasons for complications, so it is still difficult to make an unambiguous conclusion.

Spanish and French doctors are currently conducting clinical trials to see if vitamin D helps patients with coronavirus infection.

As British medicine professor John Rhodes points out, vitamin D has anti-inflammatory properties.

In addition, as some studies show, it can somewhat suppress the body’s immune response to viruses.

This may be important for those seriously ill patients with coronavirus who have viral pneumonia of the lungs causing a cytokine storm – an acute immune system reaction. However, as Professor Rhodes points out, so far this relationship has been little studied.

D2 or D3 and how much does it need?

Vitamin D in the form of tablets or capsules, alone or as part of a multivitamin, is sold in pharmacies, supermarkets and health food stores. For babies, vitamin D comes in the form of drops.

Experts remind you that you do not have to buy immediately in stock so as not to create a shortage.

In most cases, on the packaging this vitamin is indicated as D2 or D3.

The difference is that D2 (ergocalciferol) is synthesized from plants, and D3 (cholecalciferol) is synthesized by ultraviolet radiation, that is, in the same way as it happens in our body.

Studies have shown that the form of D3 is more effective, so recommendations are more often inclined in its favor.

Is it enough in food?

Despite its name, vitamin D is actually a hormone that is responsible for the body’s absorption of calcium.

It is not found almost anywhere except in fatty fish and eggs, but under the influence of ultraviolet rays, our skin produces its own hormone from ordinary cholesterol.

Some manufacturers add synthesized vitamin to yogurt, breakfast cereal and margarine.

How to understand that it is missing?

“The need for sunlight in the summer months is very individual and depends on both the color of the skin and the amount of fat in the body, and how quickly the body builds the bone skeleton. This is a very complex process,” says medical historian Robert Bivney of the University of Warwick.

That is why it is necessary to determine whether you have enough vitamin D in your body, not by symptoms, but with a blood test.

Should I go to sunbathe?

It is impossible to get too much dose of vitamin D while sunbathing in the sun, but getting a burn is quite likely, so it’s important not to overdo it and protect your skin from burns with sunscreens or clothing.

What to do to children and pregnant women?

