Coronavirus: Workers in hazmat suits disinfect London tower block

Coronavirus fears are mounting in London after cleaners wearing hazmat suits were pictured disinfecting a 37-storey tower block where a resident with a fever was escorted from in an ambulance.

Workers in protective suits were sent to One The Elephant yesterday morning, after the UK’s ninth case of the SARS-2 virus – a Chinese woman who took an Uber to A&E at Lewisham Hospital – was recorded the night before.

Several Chinese students are thought to live in the exclusive tower block, which has 254 apartments including luxurious flats overlooking the capital, as well as its own leisure centre and a rooftop garden.

Residents claim to have been left in the dark about why the lobby was being cleaned by men in hazmat suits and face masks. The suspected patient is thought to be a Chinese student who recently arrived from China.

It comes after it was revealed today that one of Britain’s nine confirmed coronavirus cases attended a Westminster bus conference at the QEII Centre on February 6, just a stone’s throw from Parliament.

The virus-carrier was reportedly one of 250 delegates at the UK Bus Summit, whose star speaker was Boris Johnson’s Buses Minister, Baroness Vere of Norbiton, who posed with an all-electric bus outside the QEII Centre.

Other developments in the coronavirus outbreak today include:

The Telegraph reports the resident, who health officials won’t identify because of patient confidentiality, was isolated in a communal area of the building while waiting for an ambulance.

One Chinese student, who lives in the tower, told the newspaper: ‘The front desk said that someone had a fever and an ambulance was called to see if they are alright. I’m not sure of who they were.’

And fellow resident, 21-year-old student Yen Chen, added: ‘I have seen two people with masks on wearing isolation suits cleaning the lobby floor for the moment since this morning.’

She believed the cleaners were using anti-bacterial spray – but admitted she had not heard anything from the building operators about the suspected case. One of her friends has been gripped by the fears and barely leaves his room.

A source told MailOnline the student was taken to hospital yesterday morning, and added: ‘The man was taken away in an ambulance by medics wearing protective clothing.

‘He is a Chinese student who is about 28 years old. He has recently come from China. Medical staff has since carried out a deep clean of his apartment. And now it is business as usual at the apartment block.’

It comes after it was revealed one of Britain’s nine virus-carriers was one of 250 delegates at the UK Bus Summit at the QEII Centre. The coronavirus patient who attended the conference was not the Chinese woman, the UK’s ninth case.

MailOnline understands the infected person was actually one of three patients in Brighton whose identities haven’t yet been revealed. The other three in the seaside city include ‘super-spreader’ Steve Walsh, and two doctors.

The patient’s presence in central London at a packed conference will spark fears among the hundreds of people there from the transport industry amid growing public anxiety about the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Doctors have warned London’s status as a transport hub could exacerbate the spread of the highly contagious illness which can survive on door knobs and train handrails for hours and spreads via people’s breath.

The summit’s speakers included Baroness Vere, who posed with an all-electric bus outside the QEII Centre, which is around 100 yards from Westminster Underground Station.

Also in attendance were David Brown, chief executive of bus company Go-Ahead, Nottingham South MP Lilian Greenwood and Gareth Powell, head of Transport for London’s bus network.

All attendees at the UK Bus Summit have been emailed warning them that someone at the summit had the killer disease, according to the Financial Times.

Attached was a letter from Public Health England (PHE) telling anyone who develops flu-like symptoms to self-isolate at home and call the NHS’ 111 helpline.

The email said: ‘While the degree of contact you may have had with the case at the summit is unlikely to have been significant, we are taking a precautionary approach and informing you.’

Dr Yimmy Chow, consultant in health protection at PHE, said: ‘One of our main priorities has been to identify any people who we think have been in close contact with confirmed cases of coronavirus to provide public health advice, as they may be at slightly increased risk of catching the virus.

‘While the degree of contact conference delegates may have had with the case is unlikely to have been significant, we have taken a precautionary approach and informed them of the situation.’

This morning Heathrow Airport was plunged into chaos this morning with ‘eight’ planes put on lockdown on the runway over fears passengers on board had coronavirus.

Travellers on the United Airlines Flight 901 from San Francisco were told by the captain to stay in their seats after landing because someone might have the deadly virus.

Andy West, from Henley-on-Thames, told MailOnline said they were told they could be on the runway for a while because ‘seven other planes’ also had suspected cases.

He revealed staff on the flight took the passenger to the back of the plane without wearing any protective gear or face masks and waited for health officials to come.

Passengers were made to fill out health forms before being allowed to leave 25 minutes later and were not told if anyone on the plane had the virus.

Heathrow refused to confirm or deny this morning’s events and said it was one for Public Health England, which has yet to update MailOnline on the situation.

But a statement from United Airlines confirmed its plane had been put on lockdown.

It read: ‘Our team at London Heathrow Airport is providing assistance related to United flight 901 (San Francisco-London Heathrow) today, following reports of an individual becoming unwell on board.

‘The safety of our customers and employees is our highest priority and we continue to work closely with local authorities.’

London has been on red alert for more coronavirus cases after the capital’s first confirmed patient took herself to A&E in an Uber on Sunday and walked into a public area of Lewisham Hospital – going against strict advice to stay at home and ring NHS 111.

Two healthcare workers who came into contact with the Chinese woman at the hospital have been told to self-isolate and the taxi driver’s account has been temporarily suspended.

The woman, who contracted coronavirus in China, ‘self-presented’ at Lewisham Hospital before being sent home to await the results of tests.

She was rushed to St Thomas’s on Wednesday after her test results returned positive. She is believed to live with family in London and thought to be in her late 20s or early 30s.

Official advice from PHE states that anyone who suspects they have coronavirus should stay at home, call NHS 111 and await transport to the nearest hospital assessment pod.

The Chinese patient was the first case in London and doctors are worried that the disease’s emergence in the capital will lead to it spreading quickly.

Amid fears of the virus in the capital, people have been avoiding London’s Chinatown in Soho.

The normally-bustling tourist hotspot were eerily deserted last night, with restaurants left empty just weeks after Chinese new Year.

Doctors warned the London Underground could be a hotbed for the virus, which can survive on handrails for hours and spreads via people’s breath.

Dr Robin Thompson, an expert in mathematical epidemiology at Oxford University, said: ‘In general, if an initial case is in a densely populated area, then the risk of sustained person-to-person transmission following is higher. This is exacerbated by the fact that London is a transport hub, and the Underground could provide a network to spread the virus quickly.’

Yesterday morning paramedics in hazmat suits turned up to a flat in Paddington, central London, after a patient reported symptoms. Video footage shows a man in a black hoodie walking into an ambulance at 9.45am with two staff members in full body gowns.

One of the medics was said to have told bystanders there was ‘a confirmed case in the building’ and asked if people could refrain from taking pictures.

Elsewhere, two GP surgeries were closed after patients with suspicious symptoms turned up unannounced.

The Ritchie Street Health Centre in Islington, north London, posted a message on its website stating it would be closed until today ‘due to the coronavirus’.

However it has emerged that no patients or staff at the practice have tested positive for the virus – and it remains unclear why management took the decision to shut.

NHS officials say the move may have been precautionary after a patient was tested for the virus after turning up at the practice with symptoms.

The Ferns Medical Practice in Farnham, Surrey, said that it was undertaking a deep clean after a patient had come in after visiting ‘one of the affected coronavirus areas’.

Some 2,512 people in Britain have been tested since last month. Patients with suspected coronavirus have swabs taken of their nose and throat which are sent to one of 12 labs across the UK.

Results usually come back within 48 hours – although they can be turned around in 24 hours – and the NHS can test a maximum of 1,000 patients in a day.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said officials were hoping to delay the spread of the coronavirus in this country until the summer.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘Delay is the next stage of what we need to do because if we are going to get an outbreak in the UK – this is an if, not a when – but if we do, putting it back in time into the summer period, away from winter pressures on the NHS, buying us a bit more time to understand the virus better… is a big advantage.’

He added that while it was ‘highly likely’ the UK would see more cases, the disease could be ‘dampened’ as the weather got warmer.

The head of the NHS, Simon Stevens, said that to contain the spread many more patients would need to self-isolate at home if they had suspicious symptoms.

Praising the coronavirus evacuees who left the Wirral yesterday after 14 days of isolation, he said the Arrowe Park Hospital ‘guests’ had ‘set an important example, recognising that over the coming weeks many more of us may need to self-isolate at home for a period to reduce this virus’s spread’.

The developments come as a parents of a baby in Brighton fear he may have the coronavirus after he was treated by one of the infected GPs in the city.

At least two doctors in Brighton are known to have caught the bug while on holiday with ‘super-spreader’ businessman, Steve Walsh, who caught it in Singapore.

The eight-month-old has ‘all the symptoms’ associated with the virus, including a boiling temperature, coughing fits, runny nose and extreme fatigue, according to his mother Stephanie Adlam.

She says her terrified family say they are living ‘in hell’ because James’ four-year-old sister may also have been exposed.

James, who has blood defect haemophilia and a long-term lung condition, is now in isolation at home.

The family were taken to Worthing A&E by paramedics in full hazmat suits on Wednesday for tests. They are anxiously waiting the results which come back today.

The boy’s father said: ‘My little boy has haemophilia and a lung condition, so he’s already poorly.

‘My ex-partner took him in to get checked out last Tuesday. We took him back yesterday morning, and as we arrived home at about 1pm we got a call from Worthing A&E.

‘They said both my son and his mum had been in direct contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus, and told us to stay at home.’

He said both his children have ‘flu-like symptoms, everything associated with the virus’.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said earlier this week that the coronavirus outbreak is a ‘serious and imminent’ threat to the British public.

Makeshift coronavirus isolation ‘pods’ have emerged at hospitals across England as the country is on high alert for new cases of the illness.

The NHS has ordered all hospitals to set up the isolation booths so they can send people there if they are suspected to have SARS-CoV-2.

Pictures show rusty portable cabins and windowless shipping containers being used for the purpose on the grounds outside of hospitals’ main buildings or in car parks.

Health service bosses said there must be facilities in place to keep suspected patients away from the general public while they’re assessed over the phone by medics.

Hospitals in London, Hartlepool, Stevenage, Preston, Blackpool, Eastbourne, Brighton and Bournemouth have been seen with the pods outside.

A letter sent from NHS England to hospital directors two weeks ago instructed them all to have the pods up and running by Friday, February 7.

It said: ‘As part of managing care in Emergency Departments, trusts are being asked to organise a ‘Coronavirus Priority Assessment Pod’, which will mean people with symptoms indicative of infection will get quick assessment, while other patients also continue to get appropriate care.’

The letter said the pod must have a phone which is available 24 hours a day so worried patients can speak to a specialist response team at any time.

There must also be clear signs and posters directing people the the pod so they don’t have to come into contact with staff – people will not be allowed to just wander into the pods but must be referred there first.

Overnight, China reported another sharp rise in the number of people infected with the killer disease.

The National Health Commission said 121 more deaths were recorded yesterday, as well as 5,090 new confirmed cases.

The number of reported cases has been rising more quickly after the hardest-hit province changed its method of counting them.

There are now almost 64,000 confirmed cases in mainland China, of which 1,380 have died, according to the national body.

Hubei province is now including cases based on a physician’s diagnosis and before they have been confirmed by lab tests.

The acceleration in the number of cases does not necessarily represent a sudden surge in new infections of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Paul Hunter, a professor of health protection at the University of East Anglia, said: ‘I suspect but can’t be certain that the underlying trend is still downwards.

‘It almost certainly does not mean that there has been a resurgence of the epidemic overnight.’

The sharp rises is thought to have been caused by a change in the way doctors in Hubei – the province at the centre of the outbreak – are diagnosing the virus.

Officials decided that people who have virus symptoms, plus a CT scan showing chest infection, are now being counted as confirmed cases.

Cases were previously only being confirmed using specialized testing kits in a laboratory.

But authorities have had to switch to the broader diagnostic tools because they are running out of the kits and hundreds of patients are going untested.

It raises the prospect that deaths and infections could have been much higher if medics were using this method all along.

And it could mean that going forward, more cases will be reported every day in the Chinese province.

The official death toll now sits at 1,380 after China reported 121 new patients had been killed by the virus overnight.

This sparked confusion as it was reported on Thursday that 1,370 people succumbed to the illness.

Coronavirus has killed six health workers in China and infected more than 1,700 since the outbreak began, Beijing said today.

Shortages of masks and protective gear have sparked a crisis for medical staff as they deal with more than 60,000 cases of the deadly virus.

Zeng Yixin, vice minister of China’s national health commission, said today that 1,102 of the 1,716 infected health workers caught the virus in the city of Wuhan.

Another 400 were infected elsewhere in Hubei province, the region at the centre of the outbreak which is under drastic quarantine measures.

Chinese authorities have scrambled to deploy protective gear to Wuhan’s hospitals where doctors and nurses have been overwhelmed by the outbreak.

Many doctors in Wuhan have had to see patients without proper masks, having to re-use the same equipment when it should be changed regularly.

One doctor at a community clinic in Wuhan said he and at least 16 other colleagues were showing symptoms similar to the virus, including lung infections and coughing.

The risks to medical staff were highlighted last Friday when Li Wenliang, a doctor who had been reprimanded for trying to raise the alarm about the virus, died of the Covid-19 disease.

His death unleashed an outpouring of public anger on Chinese social media, with academics in Wuhan writing an open letter demanding reform and free speech.