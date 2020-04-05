Coronavirus World Map: 1,051,635 Confirmed Cases; 203 Countries; 56,985 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 75
- One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.
- As worldwide cases climb above 1 million and deaths over 50,000, Dr. Tedros stressed that the best way for countries to end restrictions and ease their economic effects was to attack the virus with an aggressive and comprehensive package of measures.
- WHO has released new technical guidance recommending universal access to public hand hygiene stations and making their use obligatory on entering and leaving any public or private commercial building and any public transport facility. It also recommends that healthcare facilities improve access to and practice of hand hygiene.
- WHO/Europe has received a €30 million contribution from the European Commission for 6 WHO European Region Member States –Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine –to meet immediate needs in their responses to COVID-19.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 1,051,635 confirmed cases (79,332 new)
- 56,985 deaths (6,664 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 110,362 confirmed cases (1,432 new)
- 3,809 deaths (49 new)
European Region
- 583,141 confirmed cases (41,333 new)
- 42,334 deaths (5,231 new)
South-East Asia
- 6,528 confirmed cases (647 new)
- 267 deaths (22 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 65,903 confirmed cases (3,667 new)
- 3,592 deaths (154 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 279,543 confirmed cases (32,070 new)
- 6,802 deaths (1,202 new)
African Region
- 5,446 confirmed cases (183 new)
- 170 deaths (6 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 4, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|241703
|Italy
|119827
|Spain
|117710
|Germany
|85778
|China
|82875
|France
|63536
|Iran
|53183
|United Kingdom
|38172
|Turkey
|20921
|Switzerland
|19706
|Belgium
|16770
|Netherlands
|15723
|Canada
|11732
|Austria
|11525
|Republic of Korea
|10156
|Portugal
|9886
|Brazil
|7910
|Israel
|7030
|Sweden
|6078
|Australia
|5454
|Norway
|5208
|Ireland
|4273
|Czechia
|4190
|Russian Federation
|4149
|Denmark
|3757
|Chile
|3737
|Poland
|3383
|Malaysia
|3333
|Romania
|3183
|Ecuador
|3163
|Philippines
|3018
|Japan
|2920
|Luxembourg
|2612
|Pakistan
|2450
|India
|2301
|Saudi Arabia
|2039
|Indonesia
|1986
|Thailand
|1978
|Finland
|1615
|Greece
|1613
|Mexico
|1510
|South Africa
|1505
|Dominican Republic
|1488
|Serbia
|1476
|Panama
|1475
|Peru
|1414
|Iceland
|1364
|Argentina
|1265
|United Arab Emirates
|1264
|Colombia
|1161
|Singapore
|1114
|Ukraine
|1096
|Croatia
|1079
|Qatar
|1075
|Algeria
|986
|Egypt
|985
|Estonia
|961
|Slovenia
|934
|Morocco
|844
|New Zealand
|824
|Iraq
|820
|Lithuania
|771
|Armenia
|736
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Hungary
|678
|Bahrain
|673
|Republic of Moldova
|591
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|586
|Lebanon
|508
|Tunisia
|495
|Latvia
|493
|Bulgaria
|485
|Kazakhstan
|460
|Slovakia
|460
|Azerbaijan
|443
|Andorra
|442
|North Macedonia
|430
|Kuwait
|417
|Costa Rica
|396
|Cyprus
|396
|Puerto Rico
|378
|Uruguay
|369
|Albania
|333
|Réunion
|321
|Jordan
|310
|Oman
|277
|Afghanistan
|270
|Cuba
|269
|Burkina Faso
|261
|Belarus
|254
|San Marino
|252
|Cameroon
|246
|Vietnam
|239
|Uzbekistan
|241
|Honduras
|222
|Senegal
|207
|Ghana
|204
|Côte d’Ivoire
|203
|Malta
|202
|Palestinian Territory
|193
|Nigeria
|190
|Mauritius
|186
|Faroe Islands
|179
|Montenegro
|160
|Georgia
|157
|Sri Lanka
|151
|Kyrgyzstan
|144
|Venezuela
|144
|Martinique
|138
|Brunei Darussalam
|134
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|134
|Bolivia
|132
|Kosovo
|132
|Guadeloupe
|130
|Mayotte
|128
|Kenya
|122
|Jersey
|118
|Cambodia
|114
|Guernsey
|114
|Isle of Man
|114
|Niger
|98
|Trinidad and Tobago
|97
|Gibraltar
|95
|Paraguay
|92
|Rwanda
|89
|Guam
|84
|Liechtenstein
|76
|Madagascar
|65
|Aruba
|62
|Bangladesh
|61
|French Guiana
|57
|Guinea
|52
|Monaco
|52
|Djibouti
|50
|Guatemala
|50
|Jamaica
|47
|El Salvador
|46
|Barbados
|45
|Uganda
|45
|Congo
|41
|French Polynesia
|39
|Togo
|39
|Zambia
|39
|United States Virgin Islands
|37
|Mali
|36
|Bermuda
|35
|Ethiopia
|35
|Cayman Islands
|28
|Saint Martin
|22
|Bahamas
|24
|Sint Maarten
|23
|Gabon
|21
|Eritrea
|20
|Myanmar
|20
|United Republic of Tanzania
|20
|Guyana
|19
|Maldives
|19
|Haiti
|18
|New Caledonia
|18
|Libya
|17
|Syrian Arab Republic
|16
|Equatorial Guinea
|15
|Guinea-Bissau
|15
|Mongolia
|14
|Benin
|13
|Namibia
|13
|Saint Lucia
|13
|Curaçao
|11
|Dominica
|11
|Angola
|10
|Greenland
|10
|Grenada
|10
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|10
|Mozambique
|10
|Seychelles
|10
|Sudan
|10
|Suriname
|10
|Eswatini
|9
|Zimbabwe
|9
|Central African Republic
|8
|Northern Mariana Islands
|8
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|8
|Antigua and Barbuda
|7
|Chad
|7
|Fiji
|7
|Holy See
|7
|Liberia
|7
|Somalia
|7
|Mauritania
|6
|Nepal
|6
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Bhutan
|5
|Cabo Verde
|5
|Montserrat
|5
|Nicaragua
|5
|Turks and Caicos
|5
|Botswana
|4
|Gambia
|4
|Anguilla
|3
|Belize
|3
|British Virgin Islands
|3
|Burundi
|3
|Malawi
|3
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|3
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|2
|Sierra Leone
|2
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|Timor-Leste
|1
|Total
|1051635
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).