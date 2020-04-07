Coronavirus World Map: 1,210,956 Confirmed Cases; 204 Countries; 67,594 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 77
- One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: South Sudan.
- At a joint press conference and in a co-authored opinion piece, the WHO Director-General and IMF Managing Director reiterated the importance of saving lives and saving livelihoods and made it clear that the trade-off between saving lives or jobs is a false dilemma. The press conference remarks are here, and the op-ed here.
- Almost 90 percent of the world’s students are now affected by nationwide school closures –that’s more than 1.5 billion children and young people. Together with UNICEF and the International Publishers Association, the World Health Organization has launched the ‘Read the World’ children’s reading initiative. More information on this initiative can be found here. WHO has also published advice for parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic, available here.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 1,210,956 confirmed cases (77,200 new)
- 67,594 deaths (4,810 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 112,522 confirmed cases (1,126 new)
- 3,861 deaths (23 new)
European Region
- 655,339 confirmed cases (33,932 new)
- 49,479 deaths (3,063 new)
South-East Asia
- 8,828 confirmed cases (1,012 new)
- 344 deaths (42 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 74,347 confirmed cases (4,054 new)
- 3,976 deaths (182 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 352,592 confirmed cases (36,878 new)
- 9,680 deaths (1,493 new)
African Region
- 6,616 confirmed cases (198 new)
- 243 deaths (7 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 6, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|307318
|Spain
|130759
|Italy
|128948
|Germany
|95391
|China
|83005
|France
|69607
|Iran
|58226
|United Kingdom
|47810
|Turkey
|27069
|Switzerland
|21065
|Belgium
|19691
|Netherlands
|17851
|Canada
|13904
|Austria
|11983
|Portugal
|11278
|Republic of Korea
|10284
|Brazil
|10278
|Israel
|8018
|Sweden
|6830
|Australia
|5744
|Norway
|5640
|Russian Federation
|5389
|Ireland
|5111
|Czechia
|4587
|Chile
|4471
|Denmark
|4369
|Poland
|4102
|India
|4067
|Romania
|3864
|Malaysia
|3662
|Japan
|3654
|Ecuador
|3465
|Pakistan
|3277
|Philippines
|3246
|Luxembourg
|2804
|Saudi Arabia
|2463
|Indonesia
|2273
|Thailand
|2169
|Finland
|1927
|Serbia
|1908
|Mexico
|1890
|Panama
|1801
|United Arab Emirates
|1799
|Peru
|1746
|Greece
|1735
|South Africa
|1655
|Qatar
|1604
|Dominican Republic
|1488
|Iceland
|1486
|Argentina
|1451
|Colombia
|1406
|Ukraine
|1319
|Singapore
|1309
|Algeria
|1251
|Croatia
|1182
|Egypt
|1173
|Morocco
|1113
|Estonia
|1097
|Slovenia
|997
|Iraq
|961
|New Zealand
|911
|Republic of Moldova
|864
|Lithuania
|811
|Armenia
|746
|Hungary
|744
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Bahrain
|700
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|662
|Kazakhstan
|604
|Azerbaijan
|584
|Tunisia
|574
|Belarus
|562
|Kuwait
|556
|Cameroon
|555
|North Macedonia
|555
|Latvia
|533
|Bulgaria
|531
|Lebanon
|527
|Andorra
|523
|Slovakia
|485
|Puerto Rico
|452
|Cyprus
|446
|Costa Rica
|435
|Uruguay
|400
|Uzbekistan
|390
|Albania
|377
|Jordan
|345
|Réunion
|344
|Afghanistan
|337
|Oman
|331
|Cuba
|320
|Burkina Faso
|302
|Honduras
|268
|San Marino
|266
|Palestinian Territory
|246
|Côte d’Ivoire
|245
|Vietnam
|241
|Malta
|234
|Mauritius
|227
|Senegal
|222
|Kyrgyzstan
|216
|Nigeria
|210
|Ghana
|205
|Montenegro
|203
|Georgia
|188
|Faroe Islands
|181
|Sri Lanka
|176
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|161
|Bolivia
|157
|Jersey
|155
|Guernsey
|154
|Mayotte
|147
|Kosovo
|145
|Martinique
|145
|Niger
|144
|Venezuela
|144
|Kenya
|142
|Brunei Darussalam
|135
|Guadeloupe
|134
|Isle of Man
|127
|Cambodia
|114
|Guam
|112
|Guinea
|111
|Paraguay
|104
|Gibraltar
|103
|Trinidad and Tobago
|103
|Rwanda
|102
|Bangladesh
|88
|Liechtenstein
|78
|Madagascar
|77
|French Guiana
|66
|Aruba
|64
|El Salvador
|62
|Guatemala
|61
|Djibouti
|59
|Jamaica
|55
|Monaco
|52
|Barbados
|51
|Uganda
|48
|Congo
|45
|Togo
|44
|Ethiopia
|43
|United States Virgin Islands
|42
|French Polynesia
|41
|Mali
|39
|Zambia
|39
|Bermuda
|37
|Cayman Islands
|35
|Eritrea
|29
|Saint Martin
|29
|Bahamas
|28
|Guyana
|24
|Sint Maarten
|23
|Benin
|22
|United Republic of Tanzania
|22
|Gabon
|21
|Haiti
|21
|Myanmar
|21
|Maldives
|19
|Syrian Arab Republic
|19
|Guinea-Bissau
|18
|Libya
|18
|New Caledonia
|18
|Equatorial Guinea
|16
|Namibia
|16
|Angola
|14
|Mongolia
|14
|Saint Lucia
|14
|Liberia
|13
|Fiji
|12
|Grenada
|12
|Sudan
|12
|Curaçao
|11
|Dominica
|11
|Greenland
|11
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|11
|Mozambique
|10
|Seychelles
|10
|Suriname
|10
|Central African Republic
|9
|Chad
|9
|Eswatini
|9
|Nepal
|9
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|9
|Zimbabwe
|9
|Northern Mariana Islands
|8
|Antigua and Barbuda
|7
|Holy See
|7
|Somalia
|7
|Mauritania
|6
|Montserrat
|6
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Sierra Leone
|6
|Belize
|5
|Bhutan
|5
|Cabo Verde
|5
|Nicaragua
|5
|Turks and Caicos
|5
|Botswana
|4
|Gambia
|4
|Malawi
|4
|Anguilla
|3
|British Virgin Islands
|3
|Burundi
|3
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|3
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|2
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|2
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|South Sudan
|1
|Timor-Leste
|1
|Total
|1210956
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).