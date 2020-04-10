Coronavirus World Map: 1,353,361 Confirmed Cases; 206 Countries; 73,639 Deaths

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 8

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 8, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 79

One new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: Saint Pierre and Miquelon.

WHO has published a guidance document on the rational use of personal protective equipment (PPE) in healthcare and home care settings, as well as during the handling of cargo. The document assesses the current disruption in the global supply chain and outlines considerations for decision-making during severe shortages of PPE. For more details, please see here.

WHO has listed the first two diagnostic tests for emergency use during the COVID-19 pandemic. The move should help increase access to quality-assured, accurate tests for the disease. It also means that the tests can now be supplied by the United Nations and other procurement agencies supporting the COVID-19 response. For more information, please see here.

WHO has published a guideline on food safety, ‘COVID-19 and Food Safety: Guidance for Food Businesses’. For more details, please see here.

The Global Health Cluster, which WHO leads, has been supporting 29 countries to implement the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19. This includes addressing newly-emerging needs and preserving the existing humanitarian health actions and commitments of the Humanitarian Response Plans for 2020. For more information on partner coordination, please see ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 1,353,361 confirmed cases (73,639 new)
  • 79,235 deaths (6,695 new)

European Region

  • 720,219 confirmed cases (33,881 new)
  • 57,369 deaths (4,904 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 417,416 confirmed cases (33,174 new)
  • 12,597 deaths (1,500 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 114,667 confirmed cases (1,026 new)
  • 3,922 deaths (30 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 81,993 confirmed cases (3,428 new)
  • 4,314 deaths (165 new)

South-East Asia

  • 10,707 confirmed cases (1,575 new)
  • 426 deaths (64 new)

African Region

  • 7,647 confirmed cases (555 new)
  • 326 deaths (32 new)

Subject in Focus: Partner Coordination

Global Health Cluster

  • The Global Health Cluster, which WHO leads, has been supporting 29 countries to implement the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19. This includes addressing newly-emerging needs and preserving the existing humanitarian health actions and commitments of the Humanitarian Response Plans for2020.
  • In collaboration with the Gender-Based Violence Area of Responsibility (GBV AoR), a webinar was held on “Ensuring continuity of essential health services for survivors of GBV during COVID-19.” The GBV AoR is the global level forum for coordination and collaboration on GBV prevention and response in humanitarian settings.

Emergency Medical Teams (EMT)Initiative

  • Over 100 Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) and focal points worldwide are working closely with the EMT Secretariat, and are continuously engaging in monitoring, guiding, and facilitating national and international COVID-19 response operations.
  • As of April 5, five international EMTs have been deployed to eight countries. Twenty-nine EMTs are supporting and reinforcing local national health systems across all regions. EMTs are also involved in discussions to strengthen capacity and support to countries in Africa. In addition, WHO is working with EMTs worldwide to identify technical experts and coordinators who can support integrated public health and clinical teams.
  • WHO has finalized technical guidance on COVID-19 community facilities and treatment centers, pre-hospital emergency medical services recommendations, and recommendations for medical surge capacity and deployments of EMTs. A modular training package on COVID-19 is currently being developed for the EMT workforce.

Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) deployments and partnership activities

  • WHO has deployed 59 experts from 27 partner institutions and technical networks to support countries. Twenty-two partners of the GOARN Capacity Development Network are meeting this week to strengthen coordination of training and capacity building activities.
  • The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), UNICEF, and WHO are supporting Risk Communications and Community Engagement (RCCE) with a special focus on highly vulnerable populations, and integration of humanitarian partners to support social distancing solutions amongst migrants and in camp settings. This week’s focus is mask guidance among the general population, and in the event of easing of movement restrictions. The partnership is also looking at social science and community insights, including perception surveys and community engagement during lockdowns, to explore guidance, operational challenges and lessons learned from ongoing experience.

Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN) research activities

GOARN research activities include:

  • Creating a repository of RCCE data collection tools to aid researchers and public health organizations to roll out rapid assessments in their communities of interest. If you would like to contribute, please contact Dr. Jeni Stolow at [email protected]
  • Coordination with Field Epidemiology Training Programmes, regional and global networks, and alumni networks, on exchange of protocols and tools for investigations and response.
  • Coordination of global partners to support the WHO COVID-19 Research Innovation and Research Roadmap Social Science Working Group. Ongoing research includes psychosocial impact of community-based interventions, psychosocial assessment of healthcare workers (HCWs), HCW readiness for COVID-19 infection prevention and control, home-based care delivery, and decision-making for palliative care.
  • Knowledge management of COVID-19-related information, including identification of research findings and channeling of findings to appropriate audiences; and development of a process for rapid literature searches/reviews. For information on the above activities, please contact Dr. Lina Moses at [email protected]
Critical Supply Chains and Goods
  • UNICEF is leading joint UN efforts to access substantial quantities of critical items such as PPE and supplies for intensive care, through a joint tender where the overall allocation principles of supplies will be guided by WHO and the Supply Chain Inter-Agency Coordination Cell. The detailed process is under development.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April8, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 363321
Spain 140510
Italy 135586
Germany 103228
China 83157
France 77226
Iran 62589
United Kingdom 55246
Turkey 34109
Belgium 22194
Switzerland 22164
Netherlands 19580
Canada 17049
Austria 12640
Portugal 12442
Brazil 12056
Republic of Korea 10384
Israel 9404
Sweden 7693
Russian Federation 7497
Australia 5956
Norway 5863
Ireland 5709
India 5194
Chile 5116
Denmark 5071
Czechia 5017
Poland 4848
Romania 4417
Japan 4257
Pakistan 4072
Malaysia 3963
Philippines 3764
Ecuador 3747
Luxembourg 2970
Saudi Arabia 2795
Indonesia 2738
Peru 2561
Serbia 2447
Mexico 2439
Thailand 2369
United Arab Emirates 2359
Finland 2308
Panama 2100
Qatar 2057
Dominican Republic 1956
Greece 1832
South Africa 1749
Argentina 1628
Iceland 1586
Colombia 1579
Ukraine 1668
Singapore 1481
Algeria 1468
Egypt 1450
Croatia 1282
Morocco 1184
Estonia 1149
Iraq 1122
Republic of Moldova 1056
Slovenia 1055
New Zealand 969
Hungary 895
Lithuania 880
Armenia 877
Belarus 861
Bahrain 811
Bosnia and Herzegovina 781
Kuwait 743
Azerbaijan 717
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Kazakhstan 709
Tunisia 623
North Macedonia 599
Slovakia 598
Bulgaria 577
Puerto Rico 573
Cameroon 555
Andorra 551
Latvia 548
Lebanon 548
Uzbekistan 534
Cyprus 494
Costa Rica 467
Afghanistan 423
Oman 419
Uruguay 415
Albania 400
Cuba 396
Burkina Faso 364
Réunion 358
Jordan 353
Côte d’Ivoire 349
Honduras 305
Malta 293
Ghana 287
San Marino 279
Niger 278
Kyrgyzstan 270
Mauritius 268
Palestinian Territory 263
Nigeria 254
Vietnam 249
Montenegro 248
Senegal 237
Georgia 208
Bolivia 194
Sri Lanka 186
Faroe Islands 184
Kosovo 184
Mayotte 184
Democratic Republic of the Congo 183
Kenya 172
Jersey 170
Guernsey 166
Venezuela 165
Bangladesh 164
Martinique 151
Isle of Man 150
Guinea 144
Guadeloupe 139
Brunei Darussalam 135
Djibouti 121
Guam 121
Cambodia 115
Paraguay 115
Gibraltar 113
Trinidad and Tobago 106
Rwanda 105
Madagascar 92
El Salvador 78
Liechtenstein 78
Guatemala 77
French Guiana 72
Aruba 71
Barbados 60
Jamaica 59
Togo 58
Ethiopia 52
Uganda 52
French Polynesia 47
Mali 47
Congo 45
United States Virgin Islands 43
Monaco 40
Sint Maarten 40
Bermuda 39
Cayman Islands 39
Zambia 39
Bahamas 33
Guinea-Bissau 33
Eritrea 31
Guyana 31
Saint Martin 31
Benin 26
Haiti 25
Gabon 24
United Republic of Tanzania 24
Myanmar 22
Libya 20
Maldives 19
Syrian Arab Republic 19
New Caledonia 18
Angola 17
Equatorial Guinea 16
Namibia 16
Antigua and Barbuda 15
Dominica 15
Fiji 15
Mongolia 15
Liberia 14
Saint Lucia 14
Sudan 14
Curaçao 13
Grenada 12
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 12
Greenland 11
Seychelles 11
Zimbabwe 11
Chad 10
Eswatini 10
Mozambique 10
Saint Kitts and Nevis 10
Suriname 10
Central African Republic 9
Nepal 9
Malawi 8
Northern Mariana Islands 8
Somalia 8
Turks and Caicos 8
Belize 7
Cabo Verde 7
Holy See 7
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 7
Botswana 6
Mauritania 6
Montserrat 6
Nicaragua 6
Saint Barthelemy 6
Sierra Leone 6
Bhutan 5
Gambia 4
São Tomé and Príncipe 4
Anguilla 3
British Virgin Islands 3
Burundi 3
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 2
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 2
Papua New Guinea 1
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1
South Sudan 1
Timor-Leste 1
Total 1353361
  • Recommendations and Advice for the Public
  • If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
  • If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

