Coronavirus World Map: 1,521,252 Confirmed Cases; 206 Countries; 92,798 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 81
No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Dr.Bruce Aylward, Special Adviser to WHO’s Director-General, speaking of his recent mission to Spain at a press briefing yesterday, highlighted the need for countries to understand that the virus can overwhelm even the most robust health systems, resulting in the need to entirely reconfigure health sectors in response. Find more about Dr. Aylward’s recent fact-finding mission to Spain here.
OpenWHO, a web-based learning platform, has launched a new online course Introduction to Go.Data – Field data collection, chains of transmission and contact follow-up. The Go.Data tool supports outbreak investigation, focusing on field data collection, contact tracing and visualization of chains of transmission. It is available to WHO staff around the world, Member States and partners. For more information, please see here.
As the number of cases continues to climb in Europe, two new WHO tools launched today will help health planners in the European Regionprepare for the rapidly increasing number of patients with COVID-19 requiring acute and intensive care in hospitals. For more details, please see here.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 1,521,252 confirmed cases (85,054) new)
- 92,798 deaths (7,277 new)
European Region
- 799,696 confirmed cases (40,035 new)
- 66,213 deaths (4,697 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 493,173 confirmed cases (38,463 new)
- 17,038 deaths (2,264 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 117,247 confirmed cases (1,395 new)
- 3,978 deaths (34 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 88,657 confirmed cases (3,307 new)
- 4,607 deaths (148 new)
South-East Asia
- 12,978 confirmed cases (1,402 new)
- 569 deaths (101 new)
African Region
- 8,789 confirmed cases (452 new)
- 382 deaths (33 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 10, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|425889
|Spain
|152446
|Italy
|143626
|Germany
|113525
|France
|85351
|China
|83305
|Iran
|66220
|United Kingdom
|65081
|Turkey
|42282
|Belgium
|24983
|Switzerland
|23495
|Netherlands
|21762
|Canada
|19759
|Brazil
|15927
|Portugal
|13956
|Austria
|13248
|Russian Federation
|11917
|Republic of Korea
|10450
|Israel
|9755
|Sweden
|9141
|Ireland
|7393
|India
|6412
|Norway
|6160
|Australia
|6152
|Chile
|5972
|Denmark
|5635
|Poland
|5575
|Czechia
|5569
|Japan
|5347
|Romania
|5202
|Ecuador
|4965
|Pakistan
|4601
|Peru
|4342
|Malaysia
|4228
|Philippines
|4076
|Indonesia
|3512
|Saudi Arabia
|3287
|Mexico
|3181
|Luxembourg
|3115
|United Arab Emirates
|2990
|Serbia
|2867
|Finland
|2605
|Panama
|2528
|Thailand
|2473
|Qatar
|2376
|Dominican Republic
|2349
|Ukraine
|2203
|Colombia
|2054
|Greece
|1955
|South Africa
|1934
|Singapore
|1910
|Argentina
|1795
|Egypt
|1699
|Algeria
|1666
|Iceland
|1648
|Croatia
|1407
|Morocco
|1377
|Republic of Moldova
|1289
|Iraq
|1232
|Estonia
|1207
|Hungary
|1190
|Slovenia
|1124
|Belarus
|1066
|New Zealand
|1015
|Lithuania
|955
|Armenia
|937
|Azerbaijan
|926
|Kuwait
|910
|Bahrain
|887
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|875
|Kazakhstan
|802
|Cameroon
|730
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Slovakia
|701
|Puerto Rico
|683
|North Macedonia
|663
|Tunisia
|643
|Bulgaria
|624
|Uzbekistan
|624
|Andorra
|589
|Latvia
|589
|Lebanon
|582
|Cyprus
|564
|Afghanistan
|521
|Cuba
|515
|Costa Rica
|502
|Oman
|484
|Uruguay
|456
|Albania
|416
|Burkina Faso
|414
|Niger
|410
|Côte d’Ivoire
|384
|Réunion
|376
|Jordan
|372
|San Marino
|344
|Honduras
|343
|Malta
|337
|Bangladesh
|330
|Mauritius
|314
|Ghana
|313
|Kyrgyzstan
|298
|Nigeria
|288
|Palestinian Territory
|266
|Bolivia
|264
|Vietnam
|255
|Montenegro
|252
|Senegal
|250
|Georgia
|230
|Kosovo
|227
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|215
|Guinea
|194
|Mayotte
|191
|Sri Lanka
|190
|Faroe Islands
|184
|Kenya
|184
|Guernsey
|181
|Jersey
|170
|Venezuela
|166
|Isle of Man
|165
|Martinique
|154
|Guadeloupe
|141
|Djibouti
|140
|Brunei Darussalam
|135
|Guam
|128
|Paraguay
|124
|Cambodia
|118
|Gibraltar
|113
|Rwanda
|113
|Trinidad and Tobago
|109
|El Salvador
|103
|Guatemala
|95
|Madagascar
|95
|French Guiana
|83
|Aruba
|82
|Liechtenstein
|79
|Togo
|73
|Barbados
|63
|Jamaica
|63
|Congo
|60
|Mali
|59
|Ethiopia
|56
|Monaco
|54
|Uganda
|53
|French Polynesia
|51
|United States Virgin Islands
|46
|Cayman Islands
|45
|Gabon
|44
|Sint Maarten
|43
|Bahamas
|40
|Bermuda
|39
|Zambia
|39
|Guyana
|37
|Guinea-Bissau
|35
|Eritrea
|33
|Saint Martin
|32
|Liberia
|31
|Benin
|30
|Haiti
|30
|Myanmar
|27
|United Republic of Tanzania
|25
|Libya
|24
|Angola
|19
|Antigua and Barbuda
|19
|Maldives
|19
|Syrian Arab Republic
|19
|New Caledonia
|18
|Mozambique
|17
|Equatorial Guinea
|16
|Mongolia
|16
|Namibia
|16
|Dominica
|15
|Fiji
|15
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|15
|Sudan
|15
|Curaçao
|14
|Saint Lucia
|14
|Botswana
|13
|Eswatini
|12
|Grenada
|12
|Somalia
|12
|Chad
|11
|Greenland
|11
|Northern Mariana Islands
|11
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|11
|Seychelles
|11
|Zimbabwe
|11
|Central African Republic
|10
|Suriname
|10
|Belize
|9
|Nepal
|9
|Holy See
|8
|Malawi
|8
|Montserrat
|8
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|8
|Turks and Caicos
|8
|Cabo Verde
|7
|Sierra Leone
|7
|Mauritania
|6
|Nicaragua
|6
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Bhutan
|5
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|5
|Gambia
|4
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|4
|Anguilla
|3
|British Virgin Islands
|3
|Burundi
|3
|South Sudan
|3
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|2
|Papua New Guinea
|2
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|1
|Timor-Leste
|1
|Total
|1521252
- Recommendations and Advice for the Public
- If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
- If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).