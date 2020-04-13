Coronavirus World Map: 1,696,588 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 105,952 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 83

No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

in the past 24 hours. The total global deaths from COVID-19 has surpassed 100,000.

WHO has published a document ‘Target Product Profiles for COVID-19 Vaccines.’ The document describes the preferred and minimally acceptable profiles for human vaccines for long term protection of persons at high risk of COVID-19 infection, such as healthcare workers; and for reactive use in outbreak settings. For more details, please see here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

1,696,588 confirmed cases (85,679) new)

105,952 deaths (6,262 new)

European Region

880,106 confirmed cases (40,849 new)

74,237 deaths (3,672 new)

Regions of the Americas

573,940 confirmed cases (37,276 new)

21,531 deaths (2,237 new)

Western Pacific Region

120,116 confirmed cases (1,567 new)

4,058 deaths (41 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

95,945 confirmed cases (3,719 new)

4,943 deaths (172 new)

South-East Asia

16,041 confirmed cases (1,880 new)

728 deaths (111 new)

African Region

9,728 confirmed cases (388 new)

444 deaths (29 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 12, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 492881 Spain 161852 Italy 152271 Germany 120479 France 92787 China 83482 United Kingdom 78995 Iran 70029 Turkey 52167 Belgium 28018 Switzerland 24820 Netherlands 24413 Canada 22544 Brazil 19638 Portugal 15987 Russian Federation 15770 Austria 13807 Israel 10525 Republic of Korea 10512 Sweden 10151 Ireland 8928 India 8356 Ecuador 7257 Chile 6927 Japan 6748 Poland 6356 Norway 6320 Australia 6289 Denmark 5996 Czechia 5902 Romania 5990 Peru 5897 Pakistan 5038 Malaysia 4530 Philippines 4428 Indonesia 4241 Saudi Arabia 4033 Mexico 3844 United Arab Emirates 3736 Serbia 3380 Luxembourg 3270 Panama 2974 Finland 2905 Ukraine 2777 Qatar 2728 Dominican Republic 2620 Thailand 2551 Colombia 2473 Singapore 2299 Belarus 2226 Greece 2081 South Africa 2028 Argentina 1975 Egypt 1939 Algeria 1825 Iceland 1689 Republic of Moldova 1560 Morocco 1545 Croatia 1534 Hungary 1410 Iraq 1318 Estonia 1304 Slovenia 1188 Kuwait 1154 Azerbaijan 1058 Lithuania 1053 New Zealand 1049 Bahrain 1040 Armenia 1013 Bosnia and Herzegovina 948 Kazakhstan 897 North Macedonia 828 Cameroon 803 Uzbekistan 796 Puerto Rico 788 Slovakia 728 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Tunisia 685 Bulgaria 661 Latvia 630 Andorra 622 Bangladesh 621 Cuba 620 Lebanon 619 Cyprus 616 Oman 599 Costa Rica 558 Afghanistan 555 Côte d’Ivoire 533 Uruguay 494 Niger 491 Albania 446 Burkina Faso 443 Ghana 408 Honduras 392 Réunion 388 Jordan 381 Kyrgyzstan 377 Malta 370 San Marino 356 Mauritius 319 Nigeria 318 Kosovo 283 Senegal 278 Bolivia 275 Palestinian Territory 268 Montenegro 262 Vietnam 258 Georgia 252 Guinea 250 Democratic Republic of the Congo 223 Isle of Man 204 Guernsey 200 Sri Lanka 199 Jersey 198 Kenya 191 Mayotte 191 Djibouti 187 Faroe Islands 184 Venezuela 171 Martinique 155 Guadeloupe 143 Guatemala 137 Brunei Darussalam 136 Guam 133 Paraguay 133 Cambodia 122 Rwanda 120 El Salvador 118 Gibraltar 113 Trinidad and Tobago 109 Madagascar 104 Aruba 92 Mali 87 French Guiana 86 Liechtenstein 80 Togo 73 Barbados 67 Ethiopia 69 Jamaica 65 Congo 60 Monaco 54 Uganda 53 United States Virgin Islands 53 French Polynesia 51 Sint Maarten 50 Gabon 49 Bermuda 48 Liberia 48 Cayman Islands 45 Bahamas 42 Zambia 40 Guinea-Bissau 38 Myanmar 38 Guyana 37 Benin 35 Eritrea 33 Saint Martin 33 United Republic of Tanzania 32 Haiti 31 Libya 25 Syrian Arab Republic 25 Antigua and Barbuda 21 Somalia 21 Mozambique 20 Angola 19 Maldives 19 Sudan 19 New Caledonia 18 Dominica 16 Equatorial Guinea 16 Fiji 16 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 16 Mongolia 16 Namibia 16 Saint Lucia 15 Curaçao 14 Grenada 14 Botswana 13 Zimbabwe 13 Eswatini 12 Malawi 12 Saint Kitts and Nevis 12 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12 Central African Republic 11 Chad 11 Greenland 11 Northern Mariana Islands 11 Seychelles 11 Belize 10 Suriname 10 Gambia 9 Montserrat 9 Nepal 9 Holy See 8 Sierra Leone 8 Turks and Caicos 8 Cabo Verde 7 Mauritania 7 Nicaragua 7 Saint Barthelemy 6 Bhutan 5 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 5 São Tomé and Príncipe 4 South Sudan 4 Anguilla 3 British Virgin Islands 3 Burundi 3 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 2 Papua New Guinea 2 Timor-Leste 2 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 Yemen 1 Total 1696588

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).