Coronavirus World Map: 1,696,588 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 105,952 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 83
- No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- The total global deaths from COVID-19 has surpassed 100,000.
- WHO has published a document ‘Target Product Profiles for COVID-19 Vaccines.’ The document describes the preferred and minimally acceptable profiles for human vaccines for long term protection of persons at high risk of COVID-19 infection, such as healthcare workers; and for reactive use in outbreak settings. For more details, please see here.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 1,696,588 confirmed cases (85,679) new)
- 105,952 deaths (6,262 new)
European Region
- 880,106 confirmed cases (40,849 new)
- 74,237 deaths (3,672 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 573,940 confirmed cases (37,276 new)
- 21,531 deaths (2,237 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 120,116 confirmed cases (1,567 new)
- 4,058 deaths (41 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 95,945 confirmed cases (3,719 new)
- 4,943 deaths (172 new)
South-East Asia
- 16,041 confirmed cases (1,880 new)
- 728 deaths (111 new)
African Region
- 9,728 confirmed cases (388 new)
- 444 deaths (29 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 12, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|492881
|Spain
|161852
|Italy
|152271
|Germany
|120479
|France
|92787
|China
|83482
|United Kingdom
|78995
|Iran
|70029
|Turkey
|52167
|Belgium
|28018
|Switzerland
|24820
|Netherlands
|24413
|Canada
|22544
|Brazil
|19638
|Portugal
|15987
|Russian Federation
|15770
|Austria
|13807
|Israel
|10525
|Republic of Korea
|10512
|Sweden
|10151
|Ireland
|8928
|India
|8356
|Ecuador
|7257
|Chile
|6927
|Japan
|6748
|Poland
|6356
|Norway
|6320
|Australia
|6289
|Denmark
|5996
|Czechia
|5902
|Romania
|5990
|Peru
|5897
|Pakistan
|5038
|Malaysia
|4530
|Philippines
|4428
|Indonesia
|4241
|Saudi Arabia
|4033
|Mexico
|3844
|United Arab Emirates
|3736
|Serbia
|3380
|Luxembourg
|3270
|Panama
|2974
|Finland
|2905
|Ukraine
|2777
|Qatar
|2728
|Dominican Republic
|2620
|Thailand
|2551
|Colombia
|2473
|Singapore
|2299
|Belarus
|2226
|Greece
|2081
|South Africa
|2028
|Argentina
|1975
|Egypt
|1939
|Algeria
|1825
|Iceland
|1689
|Republic of Moldova
|1560
|Morocco
|1545
|Croatia
|1534
|Hungary
|1410
|Iraq
|1318
|Estonia
|1304
|Slovenia
|1188
|Kuwait
|1154
|Azerbaijan
|1058
|Lithuania
|1053
|New Zealand
|1049
|Bahrain
|1040
|Armenia
|1013
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|948
|Kazakhstan
|897
|North Macedonia
|828
|Cameroon
|803
|Uzbekistan
|796
|Puerto Rico
|788
|Slovakia
|728
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Tunisia
|685
|Bulgaria
|661
|Latvia
|630
|Andorra
|622
|Bangladesh
|621
|Cuba
|620
|Lebanon
|619
|Cyprus
|616
|Oman
|599
|Costa Rica
|558
|Afghanistan
|555
|Côte d’Ivoire
|533
|Uruguay
|494
|Niger
|491
|Albania
|446
|Burkina Faso
|443
|Ghana
|408
|Honduras
|392
|Réunion
|388
|Jordan
|381
|Kyrgyzstan
|377
|Malta
|370
|San Marino
|356
|Mauritius
|319
|Nigeria
|318
|Kosovo
|283
|Senegal
|278
|Bolivia
|275
|Palestinian Territory
|268
|Montenegro
|262
|Vietnam
|258
|Georgia
|252
|Guinea
|250
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|223
|Isle of Man
|204
|Guernsey
|200
|Sri Lanka
|199
|Jersey
|198
|Kenya
|191
|Mayotte
|191
|Djibouti
|187
|Faroe Islands
|184
|Venezuela
|171
|Martinique
|155
|Guadeloupe
|143
|Guatemala
|137
|Brunei Darussalam
|136
|Guam
|133
|Paraguay
|133
|Cambodia
|122
|Rwanda
|120
|El Salvador
|118
|Gibraltar
|113
|Trinidad and Tobago
|109
|Madagascar
|104
|Aruba
|92
|Mali
|87
|French Guiana
|86
|Liechtenstein
|80
|Togo
|73
|Barbados
|67
|Ethiopia
|69
|Jamaica
|65
|Congo
|60
|Monaco
|54
|Uganda
|53
|United States Virgin Islands
|53
|French Polynesia
|51
|Sint Maarten
|50
|Gabon
|49
|Bermuda
|48
|Liberia
|48
|Cayman Islands
|45
|Bahamas
|42
|Zambia
|40
|Guinea-Bissau
|38
|Myanmar
|38
|Guyana
|37
|Benin
|35
|Eritrea
|33
|Saint Martin
|33
|United Republic of Tanzania
|32
|Haiti
|31
|Libya
|25
|Syrian Arab Republic
|25
|Antigua and Barbuda
|21
|Somalia
|21
|Mozambique
|20
|Angola
|19
|Maldives
|19
|Sudan
|19
|New Caledonia
|18
|Dominica
|16
|Equatorial Guinea
|16
|Fiji
|16
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|16
|Mongolia
|16
|Namibia
|16
|Saint Lucia
|15
|Curaçao
|14
|Grenada
|14
|Botswana
|13
|Zimbabwe
|13
|Eswatini
|12
|Malawi
|12
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|12
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|12
|Central African Republic
|11
|Chad
|11
|Greenland
|11
|Northern Mariana Islands
|11
|Seychelles
|11
|Belize
|10
|Suriname
|10
|Gambia
|9
|Montserrat
|9
|Nepal
|9
|Holy See
|8
|Sierra Leone
|8
|Turks and Caicos
|8
|Cabo Verde
|7
|Mauritania
|7
|Nicaragua
|7
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Bhutan
|5
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|5
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|4
|South Sudan
|4
|Anguilla
|3
|British Virgin Islands
|3
|Burundi
|3
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|2
|Papua New Guinea
|2
|Timor-Leste
|2
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|1
|Yemen
|1
|Total
|1696588
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).