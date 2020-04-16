Coronavirus World Map: 1,844,863 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 117,021 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 85
- No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
- The number of confirmed cases reported by countries reflects national laboratory testing capacity and strategy, thus the interpretation of the number of cases reported should take this into account.
- WHO has published interim guidance on oxygen sources and distribution strategies for COVID-19 treatment. The document describes how to quantify oxygen demand, identify oxygen sources that are available, and select appropriate surge sources to best respond to COVID-19 patients’ needs, especially in low-and-middle income countries. For more details, please see here.
- The Director-General thanked the United Kingdom for its generous contribution of £200 million to the global response to COVID-19, an act which he described as a ‘demonstration of global solidarity.’ His opening remarks at yesterday’s press conference are available here.
- A group of scientists, physicians, funders and manufacturers from around the world have pledged to collaborate, in coordination with WHO, to help speed up the availability of a vaccine against COVID-19. Their statement can be found here.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 1,844,863 confirmed cases (71,779) new)
- 117,021 deaths (5,369 new)
European Region
- 943,272 confirmed cases (29,923 new)
- 80,712 deaths (3,293 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 644,986 confirmed cases (34,244 new)
- 25,551 deaths (1,792 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 122,805 confirmed cases (1,379 new)
- 4,161 deaths (36 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 103,638 confirmed cases (3,925 new)
- 5,255 deaths (148 new)
South-East Asia
- 18,663 confirmed cases (1,780 new)
- 829 deaths (63 new)
African Region
- 10,787 confirmed cases (528 new)
- 501 deaths (37 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 14, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|553822
|Spain
|169496
|Italy
|159516
|Germany
|125098
|France
|97050
|United Kingdom
|88625
|China
|83696
|Iran
|73303
|Turkey
|61049
|Belgium
|30589
|Netherlands
|26551
|Switzerland
|25499
|Canada
|24786
|Brazil
|22169
|Russian Federation
|21102
|Portugal
|16934
|Austria
|14043
|Israel
|11235
|Sweden
|10948
|Ireland
|10647
|Republic of Korea
|10564
|India
|10363
|Japan
|7645
|Ecuador
|7529
|Chile
|7525
|Peru
|7519
|Poland
|6934
|Romania
|6633
|Norway
|6488
|Australia
|6366
|Denmark
|6318
|Czechia
|6059
|Pakistan
|5716
|Saudi Arabia
|4934
|Philippines
|4932
|Malaysia
|4817
|Mexico
|4661
|Indonesia
|4557
|United Arab Emirates
|4521
|Serbia
|4054
|Panama
|3400
|Ukraine
|3372
|Luxembourg
|3292
|Qatar
|3231
|Dominican Republic
|3167
|Finland
|3064
|Belarus
|2919
|Singapore
|2918
|Colombia
|2776
|Thailand
|2613
|South Africa
|2272
|Argentina
|2252
|Egypt
|2190
|Greece
|2145
|Algeria
|1983
|Morocco
|1763
|Republic of Moldova
|1712
|Iceland
|1711
|Croatia
|1650
|Hungary
|1512
|Iraq
|1378
|Bahrain
|1362
|Estonia
|1332
|Kuwait
|1300
|Slovenia
|1212
|Azerbaijan
|1148
|Kazakhstan
|1091
|New Zealand
|1072
|Lithuania
|1070
|Uzbekistan
|1054
|Armenia
|1039
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1034
|Puerto Rico
|903
|North Macedonia
|854
|Oman
|813
|Bangladesh
|803
|Cameroon
|803
|Slovakia
|769
|Cuba
|726
|Tunisia
|726
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Bulgaria
|685
|Afghanistan
|665
|Cyprus
|662
|Latvia
|655
|Andorra
|651
|Lebanon
|632
|Côte d’Ivoire
|626
|Costa Rica
|595
|Ghana
|566
|Niger
|548
|Uruguay
|512
|Burkina Faso
|497
|Albania
|475
|Kyrgyzstan
|430
|Honduras
|397
|Jordan
|391
|Réunion
|391
|Malta
|384
|Kosovo
|377
|San Marino
|371
|Nigeria
|343
|Bolivia
|330
|Mauritius
|324
|Guinea
|319
|Djibouti
|298
|Georgia
|296
|Senegal
|291
|Montenegro
|274
|Palestinian Territory
|274
|Vietnam
|265
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|241
|Isle of Man
|228
|Guernsey
|218
|Sri Lanka
|218
|Jersey
|213
|Kenya
|208
|Mayotte
|207
|Faroe Islands
|184
|Venezuela
|181
|Martinique
|157
|Guatemala
|156
|Paraguay
|147
|Guadeloupe
|143
|El Salvador
|137
|Brunei Darussalam
|136
|Guam
|134
|Gibraltar
|129
|Rwanda
|127
|Cambodia
|122
|Mali
|116
|Trinidad and Tobago
|113
|Madagascar
|106
|Monaco
|93
|Aruba
|92
|French Guiana
|88
|Liechtenstein
|80
|Togo
|76
|Congo
|74
|Ethiopia
|74
|Jamaica
|72
|Barbados
|71
|Myanmar
|62
|Somalia
|60
|Bermuda
|57
|Gabon
|57
|French Polynesia
|55
|Uganda
|54
|Cayman Islands
|53
|United States Virgin Islands
|53
|Sint Maarten
|52
|Liberia
|51
|United Republic of Tanzania
|49
|Bahamas
|47
|Zambia
|45
|Haiti
|40
|Guinea-Bissau
|39
|Guyana
|47
|Benin
|35
|Eritrea
|34
|Saint Martin
|33
|Sudan
|29
|Libya
|26
|Syrian Arab Republic
|25
|Antigua and Barbuda
|23
|Chad
|23
|Equatorial Guinea
|21
|Mozambique
|21
|Maldives
|20
|Angola
|19
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|19
|New Caledonia
|18
|Mongolia
|17
|Zimbabwe
|17
|Dominica
|16
|Fiji
|16
|Malawi
|16
|Namibia
|16
|Nepal
|16
|Saint Lucia
|15
|Belize
|14
|Curaçao
|14
|Eswatini
|14
|Grenada
|14
|Botswana
|13
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|12
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|12
|Central African Republic
|11
|Greenland
|11
|Montserrat
|11
|Northern Mariana Islands
|11
|Seychelles
|11
|Cabo Verde
|10
|Sierra Leone
|10
|Suriname
|10
|Gambia
|9
|Nicaragua
|9
|Turks and Caicos
|9
|Holy See
|8
|Mauritania
|7
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Timor-Leste
|6
|Bhutan
|5
|Burundi
|5
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|5
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|4
|South Sudan
|4
|Anguilla
|3
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|3
|British Virgin Islands
|3
|Papua New Guinea
|2
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|1
|Yemen
|1
|Total
|1844863
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).