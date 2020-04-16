Coronavirus World Map: 1,844,863 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 117,021 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 85

No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

in the past 24 hours. The number of confirmed cases reported by countries reflects national laboratory testing capacity and strategy, thus the interpretation of the number of cases reported should take this into account.

WHO has published interim guidance on oxygen sources and distribution strategies for COVID-19 treatment. The document describes how to quantify oxygen demand, identify oxygen sources that are available, and select appropriate surge sources to best respond to COVID-19 patients’ needs, especially in low-and-middle income countries. For more details, please see here.

The Director-General thanked the United Kingdom for its generous contribution of £200 million to the global response to COVID-19, an act which he described as a ‘demonstration of global solidarity.’ His opening remarks at yesterday’s press conference are available here.

A group of scientists, physicians, funders and manufacturers from around the world have pledged to collaborate, in coordination with WHO, to help speed up the availability of a vaccine against COVID-19. Their statement can be found here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

1,844,863 confirmed cases (71,779) new)

117,021 deaths (5,369 new)

European Region

943,272 confirmed cases (29,923 new)

80,712 deaths (3,293 new)

Regions of the Americas

644,986 confirmed cases (34,244 new)

25,551 deaths (1,792 new)

Western Pacific Region

122,805 confirmed cases (1,379 new)

4,161 deaths (36 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

103,638 confirmed cases (3,925 new)

5,255 deaths (148 new)

South-East Asia

18,663 confirmed cases (1,780 new)

829 deaths (63 new)

African Region

10,787 confirmed cases (528 new)

501 deaths (37 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 14, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 553822 Spain 169496 Italy 159516 Germany 125098 France 97050 United Kingdom 88625 China 83696 Iran 73303 Turkey 61049 Belgium 30589 Netherlands 26551 Switzerland 25499 Canada 24786 Brazil 22169 Russian Federation 21102 Portugal 16934 Austria 14043 Israel 11235 Sweden 10948 Ireland 10647 Republic of Korea 10564 India 10363 Japan 7645 Ecuador 7529 Chile 7525 Peru 7519 Poland 6934 Romania 6633 Norway 6488 Australia 6366 Denmark 6318 Czechia 6059 Pakistan 5716 Saudi Arabia 4934 Philippines 4932 Malaysia 4817 Mexico 4661 Indonesia 4557 United Arab Emirates 4521 Serbia 4054 Panama 3400 Ukraine 3372 Luxembourg 3292 Qatar 3231 Dominican Republic 3167 Finland 3064 Belarus 2919 Singapore 2918 Colombia 2776 Thailand 2613 South Africa 2272 Argentina 2252 Egypt 2190 Greece 2145 Algeria 1983 Morocco 1763 Republic of Moldova 1712 Iceland 1711 Croatia 1650 Hungary 1512 Iraq 1378 Bahrain 1362 Estonia 1332 Kuwait 1300 Slovenia 1212 Azerbaijan 1148 Kazakhstan 1091 New Zealand 1072 Lithuania 1070 Uzbekistan 1054 Armenia 1039 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1034 Puerto Rico 903 North Macedonia 854 Oman 813 Bangladesh 803 Cameroon 803 Slovakia 769 Cuba 726 Tunisia 726 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Bulgaria 685 Afghanistan 665 Cyprus 662 Latvia 655 Andorra 651 Lebanon 632 Côte d’Ivoire 626 Costa Rica 595 Ghana 566 Niger 548 Uruguay 512 Burkina Faso 497 Albania 475 Kyrgyzstan 430 Honduras 397 Jordan 391 Réunion 391 Malta 384 Kosovo 377 San Marino 371 Nigeria 343 Bolivia 330 Mauritius 324 Guinea 319 Djibouti 298 Georgia 296 Senegal 291 Montenegro 274 Palestinian Territory 274 Vietnam 265 Democratic Republic of the Congo 241 Isle of Man 228 Guernsey 218 Sri Lanka 218 Jersey 213 Kenya 208 Mayotte 207 Faroe Islands 184 Venezuela 181 Martinique 157 Guatemala 156 Paraguay 147 Guadeloupe 143 El Salvador 137 Brunei Darussalam 136 Guam 134 Gibraltar 129 Rwanda 127 Cambodia 122 Mali 116 Trinidad and Tobago 113 Madagascar 106 Monaco 93 Aruba 92 French Guiana 88 Liechtenstein 80 Togo 76 Congo 74 Ethiopia 74 Jamaica 72 Barbados 71 Myanmar 62 Somalia 60 Bermuda 57 Gabon 57 French Polynesia 55 Uganda 54 Cayman Islands 53 United States Virgin Islands 53 Sint Maarten 52 Liberia 51 United Republic of Tanzania 49 Bahamas 47 Zambia 45 Haiti 40 Guinea-Bissau 39 Guyana 47 Benin 35 Eritrea 34 Saint Martin 33 Sudan 29 Libya 26 Syrian Arab Republic 25 Antigua and Barbuda 23 Chad 23 Equatorial Guinea 21 Mozambique 21 Maldives 20 Angola 19 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19 New Caledonia 18 Mongolia 17 Zimbabwe 17 Dominica 16 Fiji 16 Malawi 16 Namibia 16 Nepal 16 Saint Lucia 15 Belize 14 Curaçao 14 Eswatini 14 Grenada 14 Botswana 13 Saint Kitts and Nevis 12 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12 Central African Republic 11 Greenland 11 Montserrat 11 Northern Mariana Islands 11 Seychelles 11 Cabo Verde 10 Sierra Leone 10 Suriname 10 Gambia 9 Nicaragua 9 Turks and Caicos 9 Holy See 8 Mauritania 7 Saint Barthelemy 6 Timor-Leste 6 Bhutan 5 Burundi 5 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 5 São Tomé and Príncipe 4 South Sudan 4 Anguilla 3 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 3 British Virgin Islands 3 Papua New Guinea 2 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 Yemen 1 Total 1844863

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).