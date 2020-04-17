Coronavirus World Map: 1,991,562 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 130,885 Deaths

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 16

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 16, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 87

  • No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • WHO has released a substantial update to its COVID-19 dashboard, offering better data visualization. The news article is available here and the dashboard is available on the WHO COVID-19 webpage here.
  • Drinking alcohol does not protect you against COVID-19: existing rules and regulations to protect health and reduce harm caused by alcohol such as restricting access, should be upheld and even reinforced during the outbreak. More on this is available here, and a fact sheet on Alcohol and COVID-19 is available here.
  • In India, WHO is deploying its national polio surveillance network and other field staff to help with the COVID-19 response.
  • Oxygen therapy plays an extremely important role in case management and is briefly explored in the ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 1,991,562 confirmed cases (76,647 new)
  • 130,885 deaths (7,875 new)

European Region

  • 1,013,093 confirmed cases (35,497 new)
  • 89,317 deaths (4,710 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 707,121 confirmed cases (33,760 new)
  • 30,245 deaths (2,909 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 125,571 confirmed cases (1,367 new)
  • 4,239 deaths (38 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 111,432 confirmed cases (4,043 new)
  • 5,532 deaths (137 new)

South-East Asia

  • 21,790 confirmed cases (1,503 new)
  • 990 deaths (54 new)

African Region

  • 11,843 confirmed cases (477 new)
  • 550 deaths (27 new)

Subject in Focus: Case Management and Oxygen Therapy

While the majority of patients with COVID-19 have mild or moderated illness, it is estimated that 20% of affected patients will need oxygen. The ability to boost capacity to deliver oxygen therapy is critical to being able to treat those patients and it has implications for the functioning of the entire system. WHO has recently published “Oxygen sources and distribution for COVID-19 treatment centers,” available here, that describes in detail how to surge oxygen systems and distribution.

In many resource-limited settings, oxygen supply and delivery systems are limited and thus rapid gap analysis should be done to inform surge activities. To do so, the COVID-19 Essential Supply Forecast Tool (ESFT), found here, can be used to forecast the total needs of oxygen and associated consumables and accessories (i.e. essential oxygen delivery devices and pulse oximeters). The forecast can then be compared to the existing oxygen supply availability. This method provides a way to identify a contextually appropriate oxygen surge strategy based on structures, capabilities, practices and technologies. Decision-makers can then use this strategy to frame and implement a surge plan.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 16, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 604070
Spain 177633
Italy 165155
Germany 130450
France 105155
United Kingdom 98480
China 83797
Iran 76389
Turkey 69392
Belgium 33573
Netherlands 28153
Russian Federation 27938
Canada 27540
Switzerland 26336
Brazil 25262
Portugal 18091
Austria 14370
Ireland 12547
India 12380
Israel 12200
Sweden 11927
Republic of Korea 10613
Peru 10303
Japan 8582
Chile 8273
Ecuador 7858
Poland 7582
Romania 7216
Denmark 6681
Norway 6677
Pakistan 6505
Australia 6458
Czechia 6303
Saudi Arabia 5862
Philippines 5453
Mexico 5399
United Arab Emirates 5365
Indonesia 5136
Malaysia 5072
Serbia 4873
Ukraine 4162
Belarus 3728
Qatar 3711
Singapore 3699
Dominican Republic 3614
Panama 3574
Luxembourg 3373
Finland 3237
Colombia 2979
Thailand 2672
South Africa 2506
Egypt 2505
Argentina 2477
Greece 2192
Algeria 2160
Republic of Moldova 2049
Morocco 2024
Croatia 1741
Iceland 1727
Bahrain 1677
Hungary 1652
Iraq 1415
Kuwait 1405
Estonia 1402
Uzbekistan 1349
Kazakhstan 1295
Azerbaijan 1253
Slovenia 1248
Bangladesh 1231
Armenia 1135
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1116
Lithuania 1091
New Zealand 1084
Oman 1019
North Macedonia 974
Puerto Rico 974
Slovakia 863
Cameroon 855
Cuba 814
Afghanistan 794
Tunisia 780
Bulgaria 747
Cyprus 715
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Andorra 673
Latvia 666
Lebanon 658
Côte d’Ivoire 654
Ghana 636
Costa Rica 618
Niger 584
Burkina Faso 528
Albania 494
Uruguay 492
Kyrgyzstan 466
Djibouti 435
Honduras 419
Guinea 404
Jordan 401
Malta 399
Bolivia 397
Kosovo 397
San Marino 393
Réunion 391
Nigeria 373
Georgia 336
Mauritius 324
Senegal 314
Palestinian Territory 293
Montenegro 288
Democratic Republic of the Congo 267
Vietnam 267
Isle of Man 254
Sri Lanka 238
Kenya 225
Guernsey 223
Mayotte 221
Jersey 217
Venezuela 193
Faroe Islands 184
Guatemala 180
Paraguay 161
El Salvador 159
Martinique 158
Guadeloupe 145
Mali 144
Brunei Darussalam 136
Rwanda 136
Guam 135
Gibraltar 129
Cambodia 122
Congo 117
Trinidad and Tobago 114
Madagascar 110
Jamaica 105
French Guiana 95
Aruba 93
Monaco 93
United Republic of Tanzania 88
Gabon 87
Ethiopia 85
Myanmar 85
Liechtenstein 81
Somalia 80
Togo 77
Barbados 73
Liberia 59
Bermuda 57
French Polynesia 55
Uganda 55
Cayman Islands 54
Sint Maarten 53
United States Virgin Islands 53
Equatorial Guinea 51
Bahamas 49
Guyana 48
Libya 48
Zambia 48
Guinea-Bissau 43
Haiti 41
Benin 35
Eritrea 35
Saint Martin 35
Syrian Arab Republic 33
Sudan 32
Mongolia 30
Mozambique 28
Chad 27
Antigua and Barbuda 23
Zimbabwe 23
Maldives 21
Angola 19
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19
Belize 18
New Caledonia 18
Dominica 16
Eswatini 16
Fiji 16
Malawi 16
Namibia 16
Nepal 16
Saint Lucia 15
Curaçao 14
Grenada 14
Saint Kitts and Nevis 14
Botswana 13
Northern Mariana Islands 13
Sierra Leone 13
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12
Central African Republic 11
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 11
Greenland 11
Montserrat 11
Seychelles 11
Cabo Verde 10
Suriname 10
Turks and Caicos 10
Gambia 9
Nicaragua 9
Holy See 8
Mauritania 7
Saint Barthelemy 6
Timor-Leste 6
Bhutan 5
Burundi 5
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 4
São Tomé and Príncipe 4
South Sudan 4
Anguilla 3
British Virgin Islands 3
Papua New Guinea 2
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1
Yemen 1
Total 1991562

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

