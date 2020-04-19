Coronavirus World Map: 2,160,207 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 146,088 Deaths

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 18

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 18, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 89

  • No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, has released a statement on the transition to a ‘new normal’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that it must be guided by public health principles. His statement is available here and it complements new guidance on adjusting public health and social measures, available here.
  • Refugees and migrants face the same health risks from COVID-19 as their host populations. WHO has published new guidance, available here, for refugees and migrants to be included in the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • WHO and Global Citizen are joining forces with many of the world’s leading musicians, comedians and humanitarians for the “One World, Together At Home” global special. It will be broadcast/livestream on major social media networks, streaming services, and major television networks worldwide on April 18–19, 2020. Further information and local listings are available on the Global Citizen website here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 2,160,207 confirmed cases (85,678 new)
  • 146,088 deaths (6,710 new)

European Region

  • 1,086,889 confirmed cases (36,018 new)
  • 97,201 deaths (3,721 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 784,272 confirmed cases (40,665 new)
  • 35,742 deaths (2,714 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 129,256 confirmed cases (1,661 new)
  • 5,598 deaths (40 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 120,683 confirmed cases (4,859 new)
  • 5,784 deaths (122 new)

South-East Asia

  • 25,291 confirmed cases (1,731 new)
  • 1,134 deaths (83 new)

African Region

  • 13,104 confirmed cases (744 new)
  • 616 deaths (30 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 18, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 665330
Spain 188068
Italy 172434
Germany 137439
United Kingdom 108696
France 108163
China 84180
Iran 79494
Turkey 78546
Russian Federation 36793
Belgium 36138
Canada 30659
Netherlands 30449
Brazil 30425
Switzerland 26997
Portugal 19022
Austria 14603
India 14378
Ireland 13980
Peru 13489
Sweden 13216
Israel 12855
Republic of Korea 10653
Japan 9795
Chile 9252
Ecuador 8450
Poland 8379
Romania 8067
Pakistan 7481
Saudi Arabia 7142
Denmark 7073
Norway 6791
Czechia 6549
Australia 6533
United Arab Emirates 6302
Mexico 6297
Indonesia 5923
Philippines 5878
Serbia 5690
Malaysia 5251
Ukraine 5106
Singapore 5050
Belarus 4779
Qatar 4663
Dominican Republic 4126
Panama 4016
Finland 3489
Luxembourg 3480
Colombia 3233
Egypt 2844
South Africa 2783
Thailand 2733
Argentina 2694
Morocco 2564
Algeria 2418
Republic of Moldova 2264
Greece 2207
Bangladesh 1838
Hungary 1834
Croatia 1814
Iceland 1754
Bahrain 1744
Kuwait 1658
Kazakhstan 1546
Iraq 1482
Estonia 1459
Uzbekistan 1450
Azerbaijan 1340
Slovenia 1304
Lithuania 1239
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1210
Armenia 1201
Oman 1180
North Macedonia 1117
New Zealand 1094
Puerto Rico 1068
Slovakia 1049
Cameroon 1016
Cuba 923
Afghanistan 908
Tunisia 864
Bulgaria 846
Côte d’Ivoire 742
Cyprus 735
Djibouti 732
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Andorra 703
Latvia 682
Lebanon 668
Costa Rica 642
Ghana 641
Niger 627
Albania 548
Burkina Faso 547
Kyrgyzstan 506
Uruguay 502
Kosovo 480
Bolivia 465
Honduras 442
Guinea 438
San Marino 426
Malta 422
Jordan 407
Réunion 402
Georgia 385
Nigeria 373
Senegal 342
Mauritius 324
Palestinian Territory 313
Montenegro 305
Isle of Man 289
Democratic Republic of the Congo 287
Vietnam 268
Kenya 246
Mayotte 245
Sri Lanka 244
Guernsey 234
Jersey 223
Guatemala 214
Venezuela 204
Paraguay 199
Mali 190
Faroe Islands 184
El Salvador 177
Martinique 159
United Republic of Tanzania 148
Guadeloupe 145
Congo 143
Jamaica 143
Rwanda 138
Brunei Darussalam 136
Guam 135
Gibraltar 133
Cambodia 122
Madagascar 117
Somalia 116
Trinidad and Tobago 114
Monaco 98
Aruba 96
Ethiopia 96
French Guiana 96
Gabon 95
Myanmar 94
Bermuda 83
Togo 83
Liechtenstein 81
Liberia 76
Barbados 75
Cayman Islands 61
Guyana 57
Sint Maarten 57
Cabo Verde 55
French Polynesia 55
Uganda 55
Bahamas 54
United States Virgin Islands 53
Zambia 52
Equatorial Guinea 51
Guinea-Bissau 50
Libya 49
Haiti 43
Syrian Arab Republic 38
Benin 37
Eritrea 35
Saint Martin 35
Chad 33
Sudan 33
Mongolia 31
Mozambique 31
Nepal 30
Maldives 28
Sierra Leone 26
Zimbabwe 24
Antigua and Barbuda 23
Angola 19
Eswatini 19
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19
Belize 18
New Caledonia 18
Timor-Leste 18
Fiji 17
Malawi 17
Dominica 16
Namibia 16
Botswana 15
Saint Lucia 15
Curaçao 14
Grenada 14
Northern Mariana Islands 14
Saint Kitts and Nevis 14
Central African Republic 12
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 11
Greenland 11
Montserrat 11
Seychelles 11
Turks and Caicos 11
Suriname 10
Gambia 9
Nicaragua 9
Holy See 8
Mauritania 7
Papua New Guinea 7
Saint Barthelemy 6
Bhutan 5
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 5
Burundi 5
São Tomé and Príncipe 4
South Sudan 4
Anguilla 3
British Virgin Islands 3
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1
Yemen 1
Total 2160207

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

