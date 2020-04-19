Coronavirus World Map: 2,160,207 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 146,088 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 89

No new country/territory/area reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

in the past 24 hours. WHO Regional Director for Europe Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge, has released a statement on the transition to a ‘new normal’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing that it must be guided by public health principles. His statement is available here and it complements new guidance on adjusting public health and social measures, available here.

Refugees and migrants face the same health risks from COVID-19 as their host populations. WHO has published new guidance, available here, for refugees and migrants to be included in the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO and Global Citizen are joining forces with many of the world’s leading musicians, comedians and humanitarians for the “One World, Together At Home” global special. It will be broadcast/livestream on major social media networks, streaming services, and major television networks worldwide on April 18–19, 2020. Further information and local listings are available on the Global Citizen website here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

2,160,207 confirmed cases (85,678 new)

146,088 deaths (6,710 new)

European Region

1,086,889 confirmed cases (36,018 new)

97,201 deaths (3,721 new)

Regions of the Americas

784,272 confirmed cases (40,665 new)

35,742 deaths (2,714 new)

Western Pacific Region

129,256 confirmed cases (1,661 new)

5,598 deaths (40 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

120,683 confirmed cases (4,859 new)

5,784 deaths (122 new)

South-East Asia

25,291 confirmed cases (1,731 new)

1,134 deaths (83 new)

African Region

13,104 confirmed cases (744 new)

616 deaths (30 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 18, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 665330 Spain 188068 Italy 172434 Germany 137439 United Kingdom 108696 France 108163 China 84180 Iran 79494 Turkey 78546 Russian Federation 36793 Belgium 36138 Canada 30659 Netherlands 30449 Brazil 30425 Switzerland 26997 Portugal 19022 Austria 14603 India 14378 Ireland 13980 Peru 13489 Sweden 13216 Israel 12855 Republic of Korea 10653 Japan 9795 Chile 9252 Ecuador 8450 Poland 8379 Romania 8067 Pakistan 7481 Saudi Arabia 7142 Denmark 7073 Norway 6791 Czechia 6549 Australia 6533 United Arab Emirates 6302 Mexico 6297 Indonesia 5923 Philippines 5878 Serbia 5690 Malaysia 5251 Ukraine 5106 Singapore 5050 Belarus 4779 Qatar 4663 Dominican Republic 4126 Panama 4016 Finland 3489 Luxembourg 3480 Colombia 3233 Egypt 2844 South Africa 2783 Thailand 2733 Argentina 2694 Morocco 2564 Algeria 2418 Republic of Moldova 2264 Greece 2207 Bangladesh 1838 Hungary 1834 Croatia 1814 Iceland 1754 Bahrain 1744 Kuwait 1658 Kazakhstan 1546 Iraq 1482 Estonia 1459 Uzbekistan 1450 Azerbaijan 1340 Slovenia 1304 Lithuania 1239 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1210 Armenia 1201 Oman 1180 North Macedonia 1117 New Zealand 1094 Puerto Rico 1068 Slovakia 1049 Cameroon 1016 Cuba 923 Afghanistan 908 Tunisia 864 Bulgaria 846 Côte d’Ivoire 742 Cyprus 735 Djibouti 732 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Andorra 703 Latvia 682 Lebanon 668 Costa Rica 642 Ghana 641 Niger 627 Albania 548 Burkina Faso 547 Kyrgyzstan 506 Uruguay 502 Kosovo 480 Bolivia 465 Honduras 442 Guinea 438 San Marino 426 Malta 422 Jordan 407 Réunion 402 Georgia 385 Nigeria 373 Senegal 342 Mauritius 324 Palestinian Territory 313 Montenegro 305 Isle of Man 289 Democratic Republic of the Congo 287 Vietnam 268 Kenya 246 Mayotte 245 Sri Lanka 244 Guernsey 234 Jersey 223 Guatemala 214 Venezuela 204 Paraguay 199 Mali 190 Faroe Islands 184 El Salvador 177 Martinique 159 United Republic of Tanzania 148 Guadeloupe 145 Congo 143 Jamaica 143 Rwanda 138 Brunei Darussalam 136 Guam 135 Gibraltar 133 Cambodia 122 Madagascar 117 Somalia 116 Trinidad and Tobago 114 Monaco 98 Aruba 96 Ethiopia 96 French Guiana 96 Gabon 95 Myanmar 94 Bermuda 83 Togo 83 Liechtenstein 81 Liberia 76 Barbados 75 Cayman Islands 61 Guyana 57 Sint Maarten 57 Cabo Verde 55 French Polynesia 55 Uganda 55 Bahamas 54 United States Virgin Islands 53 Zambia 52 Equatorial Guinea 51 Guinea-Bissau 50 Libya 49 Haiti 43 Syrian Arab Republic 38 Benin 37 Eritrea 35 Saint Martin 35 Chad 33 Sudan 33 Mongolia 31 Mozambique 31 Nepal 30 Maldives 28 Sierra Leone 26 Zimbabwe 24 Antigua and Barbuda 23 Angola 19 Eswatini 19 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19 Belize 18 New Caledonia 18 Timor-Leste 18 Fiji 17 Malawi 17 Dominica 16 Namibia 16 Botswana 15 Saint Lucia 15 Curaçao 14 Grenada 14 Northern Mariana Islands 14 Saint Kitts and Nevis 14 Central African Republic 12 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 11 Greenland 11 Montserrat 11 Seychelles 11 Turks and Caicos 11 Suriname 10 Gambia 9 Nicaragua 9 Holy See 8 Mauritania 7 Papua New Guinea 7 Saint Barthelemy 6 Bhutan 5 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 5 Burundi 5 São Tomé and Príncipe 4 South Sudan 4 Anguilla 3 British Virgin Islands 3 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 Yemen 1 Total 2160207

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).