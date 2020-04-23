Coronavirus World Map: 2,471,136 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 169,006 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 93

WHO is deeply saddened at the death of a member of personnel during a security incident in Rakhine district of Myanmar, who was transporting COVID-19 surveillance samples in support of the Ministry of Health and Sports. WHO condemns targeting of health workers involved in the COVID-19 response.

As of April 22, Japan changed the method of reporting deaths, which now includes both the number of (i) deceased cases with complete data matching and verification; and (ii) deceased cases whose data matching and verification are in progress. The notable increase in the number of deaths reported from Japan can be attributed to this change.

A WHO mission to Belarus has recommended the introduction of community-wide steps to increase physical distancing.

OpenWHO has launched a new online course on Standard precautions: Hand hygiene. The module has been prepared to help summarize the WHO guidelines on hand hygiene, associated tools and ideas for effective implementation. To date, there has been more than 1.5 million enrollments in the platform’s courses to support the COVID-19 response.

The WHO Information Network for Epidemics (EPI-WIN) was launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, specifically for infodemic management. For updates and more information, see the 'Subject in Focus' below.

WHO issued guidance on Safe Ramadan practices in the context of COVID-19, which is available in Arabic, English, French, Russian and Spanish. For details, see the ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

2,471,136 confirmed cases (73,920 new)

169,006 deaths (6,058 new)

European Region

1,219,486 confirmed cases (32,302 new)

109,952 deaths (3,618 new)

Regions of the Americas

925,291 confirmed cases (32,172 new)

44,775 deaths (2,089 new)

Western Pacific Region

139,349 confirmed cases (4,879 new)

6,326 deaths (141 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

136,271 confirmed cases (1,765 new)

5,793 deaths (108 new)

South-East Asia

33,912 confirmed cases (2,242 new)

1,427 deaths (86 new)

African Region

16,115 confirmed cases (560 new)

720 deaths (16 new)

SUBJECT IN FOCUS:Infodemic management: the right information at the right time

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response requires rapid action from multiple sectors of society and government. Individuals need to adopt new behaviors; societies need to implement new public health measures; businesses need to develop new services to operate differently; faith leaders need to change practices to protect their communities; and the sports and entertainment sectors need to make difficult decisions to protect the public’s health. For this to happen, people need answers to their questions and advice designed for their needs and contexts. The WHO Information Network for Epidemics (EPI-WIN) was launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, specifically to meet these information demands and those of future pandemics and emergencies.

Since January 2020, EPI-WIN has been engaging with some of the most vital sectors involved in the COVID-19 response through amplification webinars. The partnerships with the healthcare, business, faith, travel and tourism, food and agriculture and high-visibility events (sports and entertainment) sectors have helped EPI-WIN broaden the global reach of WHO’s life-saving risk communication messages significantly.

The Network has reached more than 160 health organizations or professional associations that bring together millions of frontline healthcare workers–the backbone of a country’s defenses to save lives and limit the spread of disease. It also provided illustrated guidance to caretakers at home who play a vital role when health systems become overstretched.

In addition to engaging the health community, EPI-WIN has connected with the world’s employers and employees. With over 3 billion people in paid employment globally, the business sector serves as a major amplifier of information. EPI-WIN has directly connected with more than 400 businesses in food, agriculture, travel and tourism.

Approximately 84% of the world’s population identifies with a religious group and sadly many outbreaks of COVID-19 have been linked to faith gatherings. Faith-based organizations can and need to mobilize and inform millions of people through their churches, mosques, synagogues and temples. EPI-WIN has worked directly with more than 60 faith organizations to recommend critically important health behaviors for faith settings.

TheNetworkalsocombatsmisinformationbyprovidingtransparent, evidence-based guidance as events unfold. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve rapidly, making the need for updated, accurate and trusted information even more critical. EPI-WIN meets this information need, through behavior change and myth-busting messages. EPI-WIN’s science-based information has supported WHO’s website and social media channels. The EPI-WIN messaging is used on WHO’s COVID-19 website which has received 147 million page views since 22 January 2020. This information also fed the Google coronavirus page which received hundreds of millions of visitors every day, as well as a record of over 14.5 million users on WhatsApp and Viber.

EPI-WIN will continue to adapt and grow to meet the information needs of specific audiences as COVID-19 continues and as the world faces other future public health threats.

SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Safe Ramadan practices in the context of the COVID-19

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting from sunrise to sunset, prayer and reflection. It is marked by numerous religious and social gatherings, as families and friends unite to break their fast together, after sunset during iftar or before dawn during suhour.

As this year Ramadan is expected to start on April 23 and end on May 23, thus falling during the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19, WHO has issued dedicated guidance on Safe Ramadan practices in the context of COVID-19. The purpose is to provide advice on gatherings occurring during the month of Ramadan, or immediately preceding and following it. Guidance was released on April 15 and is available in Arabic, English, French, Russian and Spanish. The document is addressed to national health authorities with the aim of facilitating their role in establishing policies for events. Early involvement of religious leaders in the decision-making process is also recommended, so that they may disseminate information to the faithful community. In general, a strong communication strategy should ensure that decisions taken are explained to all those concerned in a timely and consistent manner.

As a first step, WHO recommends that decisions to restrict, modify, postpone, cancel or proceed with holding a mass gathering during Ramadan should be based on a rigorous and standardized assessment of the risks associated with such events in terms of contributing to the spread of COVID-19. Detailed guidance on risk-assessment protocols is included in Practical considerations and recommendations for Religious Leaders and Faith-based Communities in the context of COVID-19, with a risk-assessment tool and decision tree. Canceling in-person events and holding them virtually, using platforms such as television, radio, digital and social media is therefore an option to be considered, especially if risk of transmission is significant.

The decision-making process can be facilitated by some overarching considerations related to physical distancing: for example, a distance of at least one meter (three feet) between people should be strictly maintained at all times during the event. People who are feeling unwell or have any symptoms of COVID-19 –as they may transmit the infection, and older people and anyone with pre-existing medical conditions should be discouraged from attending, as they have higher likelihood of developing severe illness.

If it is decided that physical gatherings shall go ahead, WHO recommends that mitigation measures be applied to further decrease risk of COVID-19 transmission during the planned event. Mitigation measures include: improving the venue’s facilities and arrangements (e.g. holding the event outdoors rather than indoors, or ensuring adequate ventilation), encouraging healthy practices by attendees (e.g. handwashing or taking safety steps in mosques, such as using personal prayer rugs), and ensuring that premises and often-touched objects are thoroughly and regularly cleaned.

The document also provides recommendations tailored to many social activities typical of Ramadan, such as the practice of charity (sadaqat or zakah), or the traditional iftar banquets, suggesting ways to safely live in full the spirit of Ramadan as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Additional considerations pertaining to fasting, physical activity, healthy diet and nutrition, and tobacco use, as well as to mental and psycho-social health and response to domestic violence are also proposed with the aim of clarifying misconceptions, and providing advice that may help make the most out of the holy month of Ramadan and its myriad of celebrations.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 22, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 776907 Spain 204178 Italy 183957 Germany 145694 United Kingdom 129048 France 116151 Turkey 95591 Iran 84802 China 84287 Russian Federation 57999 Belgium 40956 Brazil 40581 Canada 37374 Netherlands 34134 Switzerland 27981 Portugal 21379 India 19984 Peru 16325 Ireland 16040 Sweden 15322 Austria 14833 Israel 13942 Saudi Arabia 11631 Japan 11496 Chile 10832 Republic of Korea 10694 Ecuador 10398 Poland 9856 Pakistan 9749 Romania 9242 Singapore 9125 Mexico 8772 United Arab Emirates 7755 Denmark 7695 Norway 7166 Indonesia 7135 Czechia 7041 Serbia 6890 Belarus 6723 Australia 6647 Philippines 6599 Ukraine 6592 Qatar 6533 Malaysia 5482 Dominican Republic 5044 Panama 4658 Finland 4014 Colombia 3977 Luxembourg 3618 Egypt 3490 South Africa 3465 Bangladesh 3382 Morocco 3209 Argentina 3073 Thailand 2826 Algeria 2811 Republic of Moldova 2641 Greece 2401 Hungary 2168 Kuwait 2080 Kazakhstan 1995 Bahrain 1973 Croatia 1908 Iceland 1778 Uzbekistan 1657 Oman 1614 Iraq 1602 Estonia 1552 Azerbaijan 1480 Armenia 1377 Lithuania 1370 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1340 Slovenia 1340 Puerto Rico 1298 North Macedonia 1231 Slovakia 1199 Cameroon 1163 Cuba 1137 New Zealand 1113 Afghanistan 1092 Ghana 1042 Bulgaria 975 Djibouti 945 Côte d’Ivoire 916 Tunisia 901 Cyprus 784 Latvia 748 Andorra 723 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Guinea 688 Lebanon 682 Costa Rica 662 Niger 657 Albania 634 Kyrgyzstan 612 Kosovo 604 Bolivia 598 Burkina Faso 581 Nigeria 541 Uruguay 535 Honduras 494 San Marino 476 Malta 443 Jordan 428 Senegal 412 Georgia 411 Réunion 410 Democratic Republic of the Congo 359 Palestinian Territory 335 Mauritius 328 Montenegro 313 Mayotte 311 Sri Lanka 310 Isle of Man 307 Kenya 296 Guatemala 294 Somalia 286 Venezuela 285 Vietnam 268 Mali 258 United Republic of Tanzania 255 Jersey 250 Guernsey 239 El Salvador 225 Paraguay 208 Jamaica 223 Faroe Islands 185 Congo 165 Martinique 163 Gabon 156 Rwanda 150 Guadeloupe 148 Sudan 140 Brunei Darussalam 138 Guam 136 Gibraltar 133 Cambodia 122 Madagascar 121 Myanmar 121 Ethiopia 114 Trinidad and Tobago 114 Liberia 101 Monaco 98 Aruba 97 French Guiana 97 Bermuda 86 Togo 86 Maldives 83 Liechtenstein 82 Equatorial Guinea 79 Barbados 75 Zambia 70 Sint Maarten 68 Cabo Verde 67 Cayman Islands 66 Guyana 66 Bahamas 64 Libya 59 French Polynesia 57 Haiti 57 Uganda 56 Benin 54 United States Virgin Islands 54 Guinea-Bissau 50 Sierra Leone 50 Nepal 42 Syrian Arab Republic 42 Eritrea 39 Mozambique 39 Saint Martin 37 Chad 34 Mongolia 34 Zimbabwe 28 Angola 24 Eswatini 24 Antigua and Barbuda 23 Timor-Leste 23 Botswana 20 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19 Belize 18 Fiji 18 Malawi 18 New Caledonia 18 Dominica 16 Namibia 16 Saint Kitts and Nevis 15 Saint Lucia 15 Central African Republic 14 Curaçao 14 Grenada 14 Northern Mariana Islands 14 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12 Burundi 11 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 11 Greenland 11 Montserrat 11 Seychelles 11 Turks and Caicos 11 Gambia 10 Nicaragua 10 Suriname 10 Holy See 9 Mauritania 7 Papua New Guinea 7 Bhutan 6 Saint Barthelemy 6 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 5 British Virgin Islands 4 São Tomé and Príncipe 4 South Sudan 4 Anguilla 3 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 Yemen 1 Total 2471136

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).