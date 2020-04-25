 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Coronavirus World Map: 2,626,321 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 181,938 Deaths

By Denis Bedoya on April 25, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 24

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 24, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 95

  • WHO has published an interim guidance ‘COVID-19 and Food Safety: Guidance for competent authorities responsible for national food safety control systems.’ The guidance document provides advice and recommendations for national food safety authorities to optimize food control functions and prioritize critical services that preserve the integrity of food safety systems.
  • WHO has published an interim guidance ‘Water, sanitation, hygiene, and waste management for the COVID-19 virus.’ This interim guidance is the second edition and supplements existing infection prevention and control documents by summarizing the latest evidence on COVID-19 in water supplies and sanitation. It highlights WHO guidance on water, sanitation, hand hygiene and health care waste which is relevant for viruses (including coronaviruses).
  • WHO’s Health Security Learning Platform offers a number of online courses to help enhance knowledge on specific issues related to the implementation of the International Health Regulations (2005). A new course, “Operational considerations for managing COVID-19 cases/outbreak in aviation,” is available.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 2,626,321 confirmed cases (81,529 new)
  • 181,938 deaths (6,260 new)

European Region

  • 1,284,216 confirmed cases (32,758 new)
  • 116,523 deaths (3,187 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 995,510 confirmed cases (38,108 new)
  • 50,583 deaths (2,787 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 149,295 confirmed cases (4,845 new)
  • 6,608 deaths (139 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 139,782 confirmed cases (1,880 new)
  • 5,869 deaths (51 new)

South-East Asia

  • 38,572 confirmed cases (2,533 new)
  • 1,554 deaths (56 new)

African Region

  • 18,234 confirmed cases (1,405 new)
  • 788 deaths (40 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 24, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 830053
Spain 213024
Italy 189973
Germany 150383
United Kingdom 138082
France 119583
Turkey 101790
Iran 87026
China 84311
Russian Federation 68622
Brazil 45757
Belgium 42797
Canada 40813
Netherlands 35729
Switzerland 28414
India 23077
Portugal 22353
Peru 19250
Ireland 17607
Sweden 16755
Austria 14985
Israel 14803
Saudi Arabia 13930
Japan 12388
Chile 11812
Ecuador 11183
Singapore 11178
Pakistan 11155
Republic of Korea 10708
Mexico 10544
Poland 10511
Romania 10096
United Arab Emirates 8756
Denmark 8073
Belarus 8022
Indonesia 7775
Qatar 7764
Ukraine 7647
Norway 7345
Serbia 7276
Czechia 7188
Philippines 6981
Australia 6667
Malaysia 5603
Dominican Republic 5543
Panama 4992
Colombia 4356
Finland 4284
Bangladesh 4186
South Africa 3953
Egypt 3891
Luxembourg 3665
Morocco 3568
Argentina 3340
Algeria 3007
Republic of Moldova 2926
Thailand 2854
Greece 2463
Kuwait 2399
Hungary 2383
Bahrain 2217
Kazakhstan 2025
Croatia 1981
Iceland 1789
Uzbekistan 1778
Oman 1716
Iraq 1677
Estonia 1592
Azerbaijan 1548
Armenia 1523
Puerto Rico 1416
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1413
Lithuania 1410
Cameroon 1401
Slovenia 1366
Slovakia 1325
North Macedonia 1300
Cuba 1235
Afghanistan 1226
Ghana 1154
New Zealand 1114
Bulgaria 1097
Côte d’Ivoire 1004
Djibouti 986
Nigeria 981
Tunisia 918
Guinea 862
Cyprus 795
Latvia 778
Andorra 726
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Lebanon 688
Costa Rica 681
Albania 678
Bolivia 672
Niger 671
Kosovo 669
Kyrgyzstan 656
Burkina Faso 600
Uruguay 549
Honduras 519
San Marino 501
Senegal 479
Malta 445
Jordan 437
Georgia 431
Réunion 412
Democratic Republic of the Congo 394
Sri Lanka 368
Guatemala 342
Mayotte 339
Palestinian Territory 336
Mauritius 331
Somalia 328
Kenya 320
Montenegro 316
Mali 309
Isle of Man 307
Venezuela 298
United Republic of Tanzania 285
Vietnam 268
Jersey 255
El Salvador 250
Guernsey 243
Jamaica 243
Paraguay 213
Faroe Islands 187
Congo 186
Sudan 174
Martinique 170
Gabon 166
Rwanda 154
Guadeloupe 148
Myanmar 139
Brunei Darussalam 138
Guam 135
Gibraltar 133
Cambodia 122
Madagascar 121
Ethiopia 116
Trinidad and Tobago 115
French Guiana 107
Liberia 101
Aruba 100
Bermuda 99
Monaco 98
Maldives 94
Togo 88
Equatorial Guinea 84
Liechtenstein 82
Barbados 76
Zambia 76
Sint Maarten 73
Bahamas 70
Cabo Verde 67
Guyana 67
Cayman Islands 66
Sierra Leone 64
Uganda 63
Haiti 62
Libya 60
Benin 58
French Polynesia 57
United States Virgin Islands 54
Guinea-Bissau 52
Nepal 48
Syrian Arab Republic 42
Mozambique 41
Eritrea 39
Saint Martin 38
Mongolia 35
Chad 34
Malawi 33
Eswatini 31
Zimbabwe 28
Angola 25
Antigua and Barbuda 24
Timor-Leste 24
Botswana 22
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19
Belize 18
Fiji 18
New Caledonia 18
Central African Republic 16
Dominica 16
Namibia 16
Grenada 15
Saint Kitts and Nevis 15
Saint Lucia 15
Curaçao 14
Northern Mariana Islands 14
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 13
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 12
Burundi 11
Greenland 11
Montserrat 11
Seychelles 11
Turks and Caicos 11
Gambia 10
Nicaragua 10
Suriname 10
Holy See 9
Papua New Guinea 8
São Tomé and Príncipe 8
Bhutan 7
Mauritania 7
Saint Barthelemy 6
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 5
British Virgin Islands 5
South Sudan 4
Anguilla 3
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1
Yemen 1
Total 2626321

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

