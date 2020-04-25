Coronavirus World Map: 2,626,321 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 181,938 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 95

WHO has published an interim guidance ‘COVID-19 and Food Safety: Guidance for competent authorities responsible for national food safety control systems.’ The guidance document provides advice and recommendations for national food safety authorities to optimize food control functions and prioritize critical services that preserve the integrity of food safety systems.

WHO has published an interim guidance ‘Water, sanitation, hygiene, and waste management for the COVID-19 virus.’ This interim guidance is the second edition and supplements existing infection prevention and control documents by summarizing the latest evidence on COVID-19 in water supplies and sanitation. It highlights WHO guidance on water, sanitation, hand hygiene and health care waste which is relevant for viruses (including coronaviruses).

WHO's Health Security Learning Platform offers a number of online courses to help enhance knowledge on specific issues related to the implementation of the International Health Regulations (2005). A new course, "Operational considerations for managing COVID-19 cases/outbreak in aviation," is available.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

2,626,321 confirmed cases (81,529 new)

181,938 deaths (6,260 new)

European Region

1,284,216 confirmed cases (32,758 new)

116,523 deaths (3,187 new)

Regions of the Americas

995,510 confirmed cases (38,108 new)

50,583 deaths (2,787 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

149,295 confirmed cases (4,845 new)

6,608 deaths (139 new)

Western Pacific Region

139,782 confirmed cases (1,880 new)

5,869 deaths (51 new)

South-East Asia

38,572 confirmed cases (2,533 new)

1,554 deaths (56 new)

African Region

18,234 confirmed cases (1,405 new)

788 deaths (40 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 24, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 830053 Spain 213024 Italy 189973 Germany 150383 United Kingdom 138082 France 119583 Turkey 101790 Iran 87026 China 84311 Russian Federation 68622 Brazil 45757 Belgium 42797 Canada 40813 Netherlands 35729 Switzerland 28414 India 23077 Portugal 22353 Peru 19250 Ireland 17607 Sweden 16755 Austria 14985 Israel 14803 Saudi Arabia 13930 Japan 12388 Chile 11812 Ecuador 11183 Singapore 11178 Pakistan 11155 Republic of Korea 10708 Mexico 10544 Poland 10511 Romania 10096 United Arab Emirates 8756 Denmark 8073 Belarus 8022 Indonesia 7775 Qatar 7764 Ukraine 7647 Norway 7345 Serbia 7276 Czechia 7188 Philippines 6981 Australia 6667 Malaysia 5603 Dominican Republic 5543 Panama 4992 Colombia 4356 Finland 4284 Bangladesh 4186 South Africa 3953 Egypt 3891 Luxembourg 3665 Morocco 3568 Argentina 3340 Algeria 3007 Republic of Moldova 2926 Thailand 2854 Greece 2463 Kuwait 2399 Hungary 2383 Bahrain 2217 Kazakhstan 2025 Croatia 1981 Iceland 1789 Uzbekistan 1778 Oman 1716 Iraq 1677 Estonia 1592 Azerbaijan 1548 Armenia 1523 Puerto Rico 1416 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1413 Lithuania 1410 Cameroon 1401 Slovenia 1366 Slovakia 1325 North Macedonia 1300 Cuba 1235 Afghanistan 1226 Ghana 1154 New Zealand 1114 Bulgaria 1097 Côte d’Ivoire 1004 Djibouti 986 Nigeria 981 Tunisia 918 Guinea 862 Cyprus 795 Latvia 778 Andorra 726 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Lebanon 688 Costa Rica 681 Albania 678 Bolivia 672 Niger 671 Kosovo 669 Kyrgyzstan 656 Burkina Faso 600 Uruguay 549 Honduras 519 San Marino 501 Senegal 479 Malta 445 Jordan 437 Georgia 431 Réunion 412 Democratic Republic of the Congo 394 Sri Lanka 368 Guatemala 342 Mayotte 339 Palestinian Territory 336 Mauritius 331 Somalia 328 Kenya 320 Montenegro 316 Mali 309 Isle of Man 307 Venezuela 298 United Republic of Tanzania 285 Vietnam 268 Jersey 255 El Salvador 250 Guernsey 243 Jamaica 243 Paraguay 213 Faroe Islands 187 Congo 186 Sudan 174 Martinique 170 Gabon 166 Rwanda 154 Guadeloupe 148 Myanmar 139 Brunei Darussalam 138 Guam 135 Gibraltar 133 Cambodia 122 Madagascar 121 Ethiopia 116 Trinidad and Tobago 115 French Guiana 107 Liberia 101 Aruba 100 Bermuda 99 Monaco 98 Maldives 94 Togo 88 Equatorial Guinea 84 Liechtenstein 82 Barbados 76 Zambia 76 Sint Maarten 73 Bahamas 70 Cabo Verde 67 Guyana 67 Cayman Islands 66 Sierra Leone 64 Uganda 63 Haiti 62 Libya 60 Benin 58 French Polynesia 57 United States Virgin Islands 54 Guinea-Bissau 52 Nepal 48 Syrian Arab Republic 42 Mozambique 41 Eritrea 39 Saint Martin 38 Mongolia 35 Chad 34 Malawi 33 Eswatini 31 Zimbabwe 28 Angola 25 Antigua and Barbuda 24 Timor-Leste 24 Botswana 22 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19 Belize 18 Fiji 18 New Caledonia 18 Central African Republic 16 Dominica 16 Namibia 16 Grenada 15 Saint Kitts and Nevis 15 Saint Lucia 15 Curaçao 14 Northern Mariana Islands 14 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 13 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 12 Burundi 11 Greenland 11 Montserrat 11 Seychelles 11 Turks and Caicos 11 Gambia 10 Nicaragua 10 Suriname 10 Holy See 9 Papua New Guinea 8 São Tomé and Príncipe 8 Bhutan 7 Mauritania 7 Saint Barthelemy 6 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 5 British Virgin Islands 5 South Sudan 4 Anguilla 3 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 Yemen 1 Total 2626321

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).