Coronavirus World Map: 2,626,321 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 181,938 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 95
- WHO has published an interim guidance ‘COVID-19 and Food Safety: Guidance for competent authorities responsible for national food safety control systems.’ The guidance document provides advice and recommendations for national food safety authorities to optimize food control functions and prioritize critical services that preserve the integrity of food safety systems.
- WHO has published an interim guidance ‘Water, sanitation, hygiene, and waste management for the COVID-19 virus.’ This interim guidance is the second edition and supplements existing infection prevention and control documents by summarizing the latest evidence on COVID-19 in water supplies and sanitation. It highlights WHO guidance on water, sanitation, hand hygiene and health care waste which is relevant for viruses (including coronaviruses).
- WHO’s Health Security Learning Platform offers a number of online courses to help enhance knowledge on specific issues related to the implementation of the International Health Regulations (2005). A new course, “Operational considerations for managing COVID-19 cases/outbreak in aviation,” is available.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 2,626,321 confirmed cases (81,529 new)
- 181,938 deaths (6,260 new)
European Region
- 1,284,216 confirmed cases (32,758 new)
- 116,523 deaths (3,187 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 995,510 confirmed cases (38,108 new)
- 50,583 deaths (2,787 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 149,295 confirmed cases (4,845 new)
- 6,608 deaths (139 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 139,782 confirmed cases (1,880 new)
- 5,869 deaths (51 new)
South-East Asia
- 38,572 confirmed cases (2,533 new)
- 1,554 deaths (56 new)
African Region
- 18,234 confirmed cases (1,405 new)
- 788 deaths (40 new)
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 24, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|830053
|Spain
|213024
|Italy
|189973
|Germany
|150383
|United Kingdom
|138082
|France
|119583
|Turkey
|101790
|Iran
|87026
|China
|84311
|Russian Federation
|68622
|Brazil
|45757
|Belgium
|42797
|Canada
|40813
|Netherlands
|35729
|Switzerland
|28414
|India
|23077
|Portugal
|22353
|Peru
|19250
|Ireland
|17607
|Sweden
|16755
|Austria
|14985
|Israel
|14803
|Saudi Arabia
|13930
|Japan
|12388
|Chile
|11812
|Ecuador
|11183
|Singapore
|11178
|Pakistan
|11155
|Republic of Korea
|10708
|Mexico
|10544
|Poland
|10511
|Romania
|10096
|United Arab Emirates
|8756
|Denmark
|8073
|Belarus
|8022
|Indonesia
|7775
|Qatar
|7764
|Ukraine
|7647
|Norway
|7345
|Serbia
|7276
|Czechia
|7188
|Philippines
|6981
|Australia
|6667
|Malaysia
|5603
|Dominican Republic
|5543
|Panama
|4992
|Colombia
|4356
|Finland
|4284
|Bangladesh
|4186
|South Africa
|3953
|Egypt
|3891
|Luxembourg
|3665
|Morocco
|3568
|Argentina
|3340
|Algeria
|3007
|Republic of Moldova
|2926
|Thailand
|2854
|Greece
|2463
|Kuwait
|2399
|Hungary
|2383
|Bahrain
|2217
|Kazakhstan
|2025
|Croatia
|1981
|Iceland
|1789
|Uzbekistan
|1778
|Oman
|1716
|Iraq
|1677
|Estonia
|1592
|Azerbaijan
|1548
|Armenia
|1523
|Puerto Rico
|1416
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1413
|Lithuania
|1410
|Cameroon
|1401
|Slovenia
|1366
|Slovakia
|1325
|North Macedonia
|1300
|Cuba
|1235
|Afghanistan
|1226
|Ghana
|1154
|New Zealand
|1114
|Bulgaria
|1097
|Côte d’Ivoire
|1004
|Djibouti
|986
|Nigeria
|981
|Tunisia
|918
|Guinea
|862
|Cyprus
|795
|Latvia
|778
|Andorra
|726
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Lebanon
|688
|Costa Rica
|681
|Albania
|678
|Bolivia
|672
|Niger
|671
|Kosovo
|669
|Kyrgyzstan
|656
|Burkina Faso
|600
|Uruguay
|549
|Honduras
|519
|San Marino
|501
|Senegal
|479
|Malta
|445
|Jordan
|437
|Georgia
|431
|Réunion
|412
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|394
|Sri Lanka
|368
|Guatemala
|342
|Mayotte
|339
|Palestinian Territory
|336
|Mauritius
|331
|Somalia
|328
|Kenya
|320
|Montenegro
|316
|Mali
|309
|Isle of Man
|307
|Venezuela
|298
|United Republic of Tanzania
|285
|Vietnam
|268
|Jersey
|255
|El Salvador
|250
|Guernsey
|243
|Jamaica
|243
|Paraguay
|213
|Faroe Islands
|187
|Congo
|186
|Sudan
|174
|Martinique
|170
|Gabon
|166
|Rwanda
|154
|Guadeloupe
|148
|Myanmar
|139
|Brunei Darussalam
|138
|Guam
|135
|Gibraltar
|133
|Cambodia
|122
|Madagascar
|121
|Ethiopia
|116
|Trinidad and Tobago
|115
|French Guiana
|107
|Liberia
|101
|Aruba
|100
|Bermuda
|99
|Monaco
|98
|Maldives
|94
|Togo
|88
|Equatorial Guinea
|84
|Liechtenstein
|82
|Barbados
|76
|Zambia
|76
|Sint Maarten
|73
|Bahamas
|70
|Cabo Verde
|67
|Guyana
|67
|Cayman Islands
|66
|Sierra Leone
|64
|Uganda
|63
|Haiti
|62
|Libya
|60
|Benin
|58
|French Polynesia
|57
|United States Virgin Islands
|54
|Guinea-Bissau
|52
|Nepal
|48
|Syrian Arab Republic
|42
|Mozambique
|41
|Eritrea
|39
|Saint Martin
|38
|Mongolia
|35
|Chad
|34
|Malawi
|33
|Eswatini
|31
|Zimbabwe
|28
|Angola
|25
|Antigua and Barbuda
|24
|Timor-Leste
|24
|Botswana
|22
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|19
|Belize
|18
|Fiji
|18
|New Caledonia
|18
|Central African Republic
|16
|Dominica
|16
|Namibia
|16
|Grenada
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|Saint Lucia
|15
|Curaçao
|14
|Northern Mariana Islands
|14
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|13
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|12
|Burundi
|11
|Greenland
|11
|Montserrat
|11
|Seychelles
|11
|Turks and Caicos
|11
|Gambia
|10
|Nicaragua
|10
|Suriname
|10
|Holy See
|9
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|8
|Bhutan
|7
|Mauritania
|7
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|5
|British Virgin Islands
|5
|South Sudan
|4
|Anguilla
|3
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|1
|Yemen
|1
|Total
|2626321
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).
