Coronavirus World Map: 2,954,222 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 202,597 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 99

WHO has published the ‘R&D Blueprint: COVID-19 Experimental Treatments,’ which lists drug and non-drug experimental treatments for COVID-19. This can be found here.

WHO has called on countries to ensure that usual immunization is maintained wherever possible and surveillance for vaccine-preventable diseases is not disrupted during the ongoing pandemic.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros, in his regular media briefing yesterday, highlighted “As lockdowns in Europeease with declining numbers of new cases, we continue to urge countries to find, isolate, test and treat all cases of COVID-19 and trace every contact, to ensure these declining trends continue.”

WHO continues to source millions of dollars of medical equipment and supplies to help Member States access global markets, which are overwhelmed by unprecedented demand. WHO is also supporting design and installation of COVID-19 treatment centers in a number of countries. For more, see ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

2,954,222 confirmed cases (76,026 new)

202,597 deaths (3,932 new)

European Region

1,386,693 confirmed cases (27,313 new)

126,429 deaths (1,904 new)

Regions of the Americas

1,179,607 confirmed cases (39,087 new)

60,211 deaths (1,722 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

171,238 confirmed cases (5,305 new)

7,148 deaths (157 new)

Western Pacific Region

145,385 confirmed cases (1,264 new)

5,998 deaths (40 new)

South-East Asia

48,348 confirmed cases (2,288 new)

1,917 deaths (93 new)

African Region

22,239 confirmed cases (769 new)

881 deaths (16 new)

SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Operations Support and Logistics (OSL) update

Sourcing Supplies – Progress Update

WHO and partners continue to work with suppliers to secure commitments for supplies needed for the COVID-19 response in countries with limited means to access markets for personal protective equipment, diagnostic testing supplies and clinical care equipment.

Adiagnosticpurchasing consortium, established by WHO to negotiate with manufacturers to address market shortages of diagnostic tests and supplies, has secured commitment for five million tests to be procured over the next four weeks. WHO continues to look for suppliers who can provide sample collection kits to increase overall procurement stocks.

Collective UN efforts to source extremely limited supplies of clinical equipment are ongoing. WHO and consortium partners have conducted market mapping activities to identify supply sources for oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and other essential equipment for COVID-19 treatment centers. To date, approximately US$400 million in clinical care equipment has been identified from oxygen production, biomedical equipment, and accessories manufacturers.

Discussions with private sector partners indicate manufacturers are generally in favor of the COVID-19 Supply Chain approach to sourcing and allocating supplies. This should bring clarity and transparency to requests for critical supplies that manufacturers are receiving from around the world.

Sourcing activities for personal protective equipment are ongoing. The first batch of purchases is expected to be placed for 75 million masks, 50 million respirators, 28 million gloves and 10 million face shields.

Discussions are ongoing with the Jack Ma Foundation for an additional provision of 100 million surgical masks and one million respirators.

Technical support for COVID-19 treatment centers

WHO is supporting Italy’s Bologna and Puglia provinces, helping to design and install COVID-19 treatment centers in these provinces’ hospitals. In Nigeria, WHOhasprovidedtechnicalguidanceforaproposedself-quarantine facility in an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). WHO has also provided support for the installation of COVID-19 treatment facilities in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, São Tomé and Príncipe and Australia.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 28, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases United States of America 960916 Spain 209465 Italy 199414 United Kingdom 157153 Germany 156337 France 127008 Turkey 112261 Russian Federation 93558 Iran 91472 China 84347 Brazil 61888 Canada 47316 Belgium 46687 Netherlands 38245 India 29435 Switzerland 29081 Peru 27517 Portugal 24027 Ecuador 23240 Ireland 19648 Sweden 18926 Saudi Arabia 18811 Israel 15466 Austria 15256 Mexico 14677 Pakistan 13915 Chile 13813 Singapore 13624 Japan 13576 Belarus 12208 Poland 11902 Romania 11339 Qatar 11244 United Arab Emirates 10839 Republic of Korea 10752 Ukraine 9410 Indonesia 9096 Denmark 8698 Serbia 8275 Philippines 7777 Norway 7533 Czechia 7449 Australia 6725 Dominican Republic 6293 Bangladesh 5913 Malaysia 5820 Panama 5779 Colombia 5379 South Africa 4793 Finland 4695 Egypt 4782 Morocco 4120 Argentina 3892 Luxembourg 3729 Algeria 3517 Republic of Moldova 3481 Kuwait 3288 Kazakhstan 2982 Thailand 2938 Bahrain 2723 Hungary 2649 Greece 2534 Oman 2131 Croatia 2039 Uzbekistan 1924 Armenia 1867 Iraq 1847 Iceland 1792 Afghanistan 1703 Azerbaijan 1678 Estonia 1647 Cameroon 1621 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1564 Ghana 1550 Lithuania 1449 Slovenia 1407 North Macedonia 1399 Puerto Rico 1389 Slovakia 1381 Cuba 1389 Bulgaria 1363 Nigeria 1337 Côte d’Ivoire 1164 Guinea 1163 New Zealand 1124 Djibouti 1035 Tunisia 967 Bolivia 950 Cyprus 822 Latvia 818 Kosovo 780 Andorra 748 Albania 736 Senegal 735 International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712 Lebanon 710 Kyrgyzstan 708 Niger 701 Costa Rica 695 Honduras 661 Burkina Faso 632 Uruguay 606 San Marino 538 Sri Lanka 523 Georgia 511 Guatemala 500 Somalia 480 Democratic Republic of the Congo 471 Malta 450 Jordan 449 Mayotte 433 Réunion 417 Mali 408 Kenya 363 Palestinian Territory 342 Mauritius 334 Venezuela 325 El Salvador 323 Montenegro 321 Isle of Man 308 Jamaica 305 United Republic of Tanzania 300 Jersey 281 Sudan 275 Vietnam 270 Equatorial Guinea 258 Guernsey 247 Paraguay 228 Maldives 214 Congo 207 Rwanda 207 Faroe Islands 187 Gabon 176 Martinique 175 Guadeloupe 149 Myanmar 146 Gibraltar 141 Brunei Darussalam 138 Guam 138 Liberia 133 Madagascar 128 Ethiopia 124 Cambodia 122 Trinidad and Tobago 116 French Guiana 111 Bermuda 109 Cabo Verde 106 Aruba 100 Monaco 98 Sierra Leone 99 Togo 99 Zambia 89 Liechtenstein 83 Barbados 79 Bahamas 80 Uganda 79 Mozambique 76 Guyana 74 Haiti 74 Sint Maarten 74 Guinea-Bissau 73 Cayman Islands 70 Eswatini 65 Benin 64 Libya 61 United States Virgin Islands 59 French Polynesia 58 Nepal 52 Chad 46 Syrian Arab Republic 43 Central African Republic 42 Eritrea 39 Mongolia 38 Saint Martin 38 Malawi 36 Zimbabwe 31 Angola 27 Antigua and Barbuda 24 Timor-Leste 24 Botswana 22 Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19 Belize 18 Fiji 18 Grenada 18 New Caledonia 18 Curaçao 16 Dominica 16 Namibia 16 Burundi 15 Saint Kitts and Nevis 15 Saint Lucia 15 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 15 Northern Mariana Islands 14 Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 13 Nicaragua 13 Turks and Caicos 12 Greenland 11 Montserrat 11 Seychelles 11 Gambia 10 Suriname 10 Holy See 9 Papua New Guinea 8 São Tomé and Príncipe 8 Bhutan 7 Mauritania 7 Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 6 British Virgin Islands 6 Saint Barthelemy 6 South Sudan 6 Anguilla 3 Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 Yemen 1 Total 2,954,222

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).