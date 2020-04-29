 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Coronavirus World Map: 2,954,222 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 202,597 Deaths

By Denis Bedoya on April 29, 2020

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 28

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 28, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 99

WHO has published the ‘R&D Blueprint: COVID-19 Experimental Treatments,’ which lists drug and non-drug experimental treatments for COVID-19. This can be found here.

WHO has called on countries to ensure that usual immunization is maintained wherever possible and surveillance for vaccine-preventable diseases is not disrupted during the ongoing pandemic.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros, in his regular media briefing yesterday, highlighted “As lockdowns in Europeease with declining numbers of new cases, we continue to urge countries to find, isolate, test and treat all cases of COVID-19 and trace every contact, to ensure these declining trends continue.”

WHO continues to source millions of dollars of medical equipment and supplies to help Member States access global markets, which are overwhelmed by unprecedented demand. WHO is also supporting design and installation of COVID-19 treatment centers in a number of countries. For more, see ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 2,954,222 confirmed cases (76,026 new)
  • 202,597 deaths (3,932 new)

European Region

  • 1,386,693 confirmed cases (27,313 new)
  • 126,429 deaths (1,904 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 1,179,607 confirmed cases (39,087 new)
  • 60,211 deaths (1,722 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 171,238 confirmed cases (5,305 new)
  •  7,148 deaths (157 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 145,385 confirmed cases (1,264 new)
  • 5,998 deaths (40 new)

South-East Asia

  • 48,348 confirmed cases (2,288 new)
  • 1,917 deaths (93 new)

African Region

  • 22,239 confirmed cases (769 new)
  • 881 deaths (16 new)

SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Operations Support and Logistics (OSL) update

Sourcing Supplies – Progress Update

WHO and partners continue to work with suppliers to secure commitments for supplies needed for the COVID-19 response in countries with limited means to access markets for personal protective equipment, diagnostic testing supplies and clinical care equipment.

Adiagnosticpurchasing consortium, established by WHO to negotiate with manufacturers to address market shortages of diagnostic tests and supplies, has secured commitment for five million tests to be procured over the next four weeks. WHO continues to look for suppliers who can provide sample collection kits to increase overall procurement stocks.

Collective UN efforts to source extremely limited supplies of clinical equipment are ongoing. WHO and consortium partners have conducted market mapping activities to identify supply sources for oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and other essential equipment for COVID-19 treatment centers. To date, approximately US$400 million in clinical care equipment has been identified from oxygen production, biomedical equipment, and accessories manufacturers.

Discussions with private sector partners indicate manufacturers are generally in favor of the COVID-19 Supply Chain approach to sourcing and allocating supplies. This should bring clarity and transparency to requests for critical supplies that manufacturers are receiving from around the world.

Sourcing activities for personal protective equipment are ongoing. The first batch of purchases is expected to be placed for 75 million masks, 50 million respirators, 28 million gloves and 10 million face shields.

Discussions are ongoing with the Jack Ma Foundation for an additional provision of 100 million surgical masks and one million respirators.

Technical support for COVID-19 treatment centers

WHO is supporting Italy’s Bologna and Puglia provinces, helping to design and install COVID-19 treatment centers in these provinces’ hospitals. In Nigeria, WHOhasprovidedtechnicalguidanceforaproposedself-quarantine facility in an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). WHO has also provided support for the installation of COVID-19 treatment facilities in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, São Tomé and Príncipe and Australia.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 28, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 960916
Spain 209465
Italy 199414
United Kingdom 157153
Germany 156337
France 127008
Turkey 112261
Russian Federation 93558
Iran 91472
China 84347
Brazil 61888
Canada 47316
Belgium 46687
Netherlands 38245
India 29435
Switzerland 29081
Peru 27517
Portugal 24027
Ecuador 23240
Ireland 19648
Sweden 18926
Saudi Arabia 18811
Israel 15466
Austria 15256
Mexico 14677
Pakistan 13915
Chile 13813
Singapore 13624
Japan 13576
Belarus 12208
Poland 11902
Romania 11339
Qatar 11244
United Arab Emirates 10839
Republic of Korea 10752
Ukraine 9410
Indonesia 9096
Denmark 8698
Serbia 8275
Philippines 7777
Norway 7533
Czechia 7449
Australia 6725
Dominican Republic 6293
Bangladesh 5913
Malaysia 5820
Panama 5779
Colombia 5379
South Africa 4793
Finland 4695
Egypt 4782
Morocco 4120
Argentina 3892
Luxembourg 3729
Algeria 3517
Republic of Moldova 3481
Kuwait 3288
Kazakhstan 2982
Thailand 2938
Bahrain 2723
Hungary 2649
Greece 2534
Oman 2131
Croatia 2039
Uzbekistan 1924
Armenia 1867
Iraq 1847
Iceland 1792
Afghanistan 1703
Azerbaijan 1678
Estonia 1647
Cameroon 1621
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1564
Ghana 1550
Lithuania 1449
Slovenia 1407
North Macedonia 1399
Puerto Rico 1389
Slovakia 1381
Cuba 1389
Bulgaria 1363
Nigeria 1337
Côte d’Ivoire 1164
Guinea 1163
New Zealand 1124
Djibouti 1035
Tunisia 967
Bolivia 950
Cyprus 822
Latvia 818
Kosovo 780
Andorra 748
Albania 736
Senegal 735
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Lebanon 710
Kyrgyzstan 708
Niger 701
Costa Rica 695
Honduras 661
Burkina Faso 632
Uruguay 606
San Marino 538
Sri Lanka 523
Georgia 511
Guatemala 500
Somalia 480
Democratic Republic of the Congo 471
Malta 450
Jordan 449
Mayotte 433
Réunion 417
Mali 408
Kenya 363
Palestinian Territory 342
Mauritius 334
Venezuela 325
El Salvador 323
Montenegro 321
Isle of Man 308
Jamaica 305
United Republic of Tanzania 300
Jersey 281
Sudan 275
Vietnam 270
Equatorial Guinea 258
Guernsey 247
Paraguay 228
Maldives 214
Congo 207
Rwanda 207
Faroe Islands 187
Gabon 176
Martinique 175
Guadeloupe 149
Myanmar 146
Gibraltar 141
Brunei Darussalam 138
Guam 138
Liberia 133
Madagascar 128
Ethiopia 124
Cambodia 122
Trinidad and Tobago 116
French Guiana 111
Bermuda 109
Cabo Verde 106
Aruba 100
Monaco 98
Sierra Leone 99
Togo 99
Zambia 89
Liechtenstein 83
Barbados 79
Bahamas 80
Uganda 79
Mozambique 76
Guyana 74
Haiti 74
Sint Maarten 74
Guinea-Bissau 73
Cayman Islands 70
Eswatini 65
Benin 64
Libya 61
United States Virgin Islands 59
French Polynesia 58
Nepal 52
Chad 46
Syrian Arab Republic 43
Central African Republic 42
Eritrea 39
Mongolia 38
Saint Martin 38
Malawi 36
Zimbabwe 31
Angola 27
Antigua and Barbuda 24
Timor-Leste 24
Botswana 22
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 19
Belize 18
Fiji 18
Grenada 18
New Caledonia 18
Curaçao 16
Dominica 16
Namibia 16
Burundi 15
Saint Kitts and Nevis 15
Saint Lucia 15
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 15
Northern Mariana Islands 14
Falkland Islands (Malvinas) 13
Nicaragua 13
Turks and Caicos 12
Greenland 11
Montserrat 11
Seychelles 11
Gambia 10
Suriname 10
Holy See 9
Papua New Guinea 8
São Tomé and Príncipe 8
Bhutan 7
Mauritania 7
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba 6
British Virgin Islands 6
Saint Barthelemy 6
South Sudan 6
Anguilla 3
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1
Yemen 1
Total 2,954,222

14423​

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

