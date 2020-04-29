Coronavirus World Map: 2,954,222 Confirmed Cases; 207 Countries; 202,597 Deaths

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 99
WHO has published the ‘R&D Blueprint: COVID-19 Experimental Treatments,’ which lists drug and non-drug experimental treatments for COVID-19. This can be found here.
WHO has called on countries to ensure that usual immunization is maintained wherever possible and surveillance for vaccine-preventable diseases is not disrupted during the ongoing pandemic.
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros, in his regular media briefing yesterday, highlighted “As lockdowns in Europeease with declining numbers of new cases, we continue to urge countries to find, isolate, test and treat all cases of COVID-19 and trace every contact, to ensure these declining trends continue.”
WHO continues to source millions of dollars of medical equipment and supplies to help Member States access global markets, which are overwhelmed by unprecedented demand. WHO is also supporting design and installation of COVID-19 treatment centers in a number of countries. For more, see ‘Subject in Focus’ below.
Risk Assessment
Global Level: Very High
Coronavirus Situation in Numbers
Globally
- 2,954,222 confirmed cases (76,026 new)
- 202,597 deaths (3,932 new)
European Region
- 1,386,693 confirmed cases (27,313 new)
- 126,429 deaths (1,904 new)
Regions of the Americas
- 1,179,607 confirmed cases (39,087 new)
- 60,211 deaths (1,722 new)
Eastern Mediterranean Region
- 171,238 confirmed cases (5,305 new)
- 7,148 deaths (157 new)
Western Pacific Region
- 145,385 confirmed cases (1,264 new)
- 5,998 deaths (40 new)
South-East Asia
- 48,348 confirmed cases (2,288 new)
- 1,917 deaths (93 new)
African Region
- 22,239 confirmed cases (769 new)
- 881 deaths (16 new)
SUBJECT IN FOCUS: Operations Support and Logistics (OSL) update
Sourcing Supplies – Progress Update
WHO and partners continue to work with suppliers to secure commitments for supplies needed for the COVID-19 response in countries with limited means to access markets for personal protective equipment, diagnostic testing supplies and clinical care equipment.
Adiagnosticpurchasing consortium, established by WHO to negotiate with manufacturers to address market shortages of diagnostic tests and supplies, has secured commitment for five million tests to be procured over the next four weeks. WHO continues to look for suppliers who can provide sample collection kits to increase overall procurement stocks.
Collective UN efforts to source extremely limited supplies of clinical equipment are ongoing. WHO and consortium partners have conducted market mapping activities to identify supply sources for oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and other essential equipment for COVID-19 treatment centers. To date, approximately US$400 million in clinical care equipment has been identified from oxygen production, biomedical equipment, and accessories manufacturers.
Discussions with private sector partners indicate manufacturers are generally in favor of the COVID-19 Supply Chain approach to sourcing and allocating supplies. This should bring clarity and transparency to requests for critical supplies that manufacturers are receiving from around the world.
Sourcing activities for personal protective equipment are ongoing. The first batch of purchases is expected to be placed for 75 million masks, 50 million respirators, 28 million gloves and 10 million face shields.
Discussions are ongoing with the Jack Ma Foundation for an additional provision of 100 million surgical masks and one million respirators.
Technical support for COVID-19 treatment centers
WHO is supporting Italy’s Bologna and Puglia provinces, helping to design and install COVID-19 treatment centers in these provinces’ hospitals. In Nigeria, WHOhasprovidedtechnicalguidanceforaproposedself-quarantine facility in an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). WHO has also provided support for the installation of COVID-19 treatment facilities in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, São Tomé and Príncipe and Australia.
Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 28, 2020
|Country/Territory/Area
|Confirmed Cases
|United States of America
|960916
|Spain
|209465
|Italy
|199414
|United Kingdom
|157153
|Germany
|156337
|France
|127008
|Turkey
|112261
|Russian Federation
|93558
|Iran
|91472
|China
|84347
|Brazil
|61888
|Canada
|47316
|Belgium
|46687
|Netherlands
|38245
|India
|29435
|Switzerland
|29081
|Peru
|27517
|Portugal
|24027
|Ecuador
|23240
|Ireland
|19648
|Sweden
|18926
|Saudi Arabia
|18811
|Israel
|15466
|Austria
|15256
|Mexico
|14677
|Pakistan
|13915
|Chile
|13813
|Singapore
|13624
|Japan
|13576
|Belarus
|12208
|Poland
|11902
|Romania
|11339
|Qatar
|11244
|United Arab Emirates
|10839
|Republic of Korea
|10752
|Ukraine
|9410
|Indonesia
|9096
|Denmark
|8698
|Serbia
|8275
|Philippines
|7777
|Norway
|7533
|Czechia
|7449
|Australia
|6725
|Dominican Republic
|6293
|Bangladesh
|5913
|Malaysia
|5820
|Panama
|5779
|Colombia
|5379
|South Africa
|4793
|Finland
|4695
|Egypt
|4782
|Morocco
|4120
|Argentina
|3892
|Luxembourg
|3729
|Algeria
|3517
|Republic of Moldova
|3481
|Kuwait
|3288
|Kazakhstan
|2982
|Thailand
|2938
|Bahrain
|2723
|Hungary
|2649
|Greece
|2534
|Oman
|2131
|Croatia
|2039
|Uzbekistan
|1924
|Armenia
|1867
|Iraq
|1847
|Iceland
|1792
|Afghanistan
|1703
|Azerbaijan
|1678
|Estonia
|1647
|Cameroon
|1621
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|1564
|Ghana
|1550
|Lithuania
|1449
|Slovenia
|1407
|North Macedonia
|1399
|Puerto Rico
|1389
|Slovakia
|1381
|Cuba
|1389
|Bulgaria
|1363
|Nigeria
|1337
|Côte d’Ivoire
|1164
|Guinea
|1163
|New Zealand
|1124
|Djibouti
|1035
|Tunisia
|967
|Bolivia
|950
|Cyprus
|822
|Latvia
|818
|Kosovo
|780
|Andorra
|748
|Albania
|736
|Senegal
|735
|International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship)
|712
|Lebanon
|710
|Kyrgyzstan
|708
|Niger
|701
|Costa Rica
|695
|Honduras
|661
|Burkina Faso
|632
|Uruguay
|606
|San Marino
|538
|Sri Lanka
|523
|Georgia
|511
|Guatemala
|500
|Somalia
|480
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|471
|Malta
|450
|Jordan
|449
|Mayotte
|433
|Réunion
|417
|Mali
|408
|Kenya
|363
|Palestinian Territory
|342
|Mauritius
|334
|Venezuela
|325
|El Salvador
|323
|Montenegro
|321
|Isle of Man
|308
|Jamaica
|305
|United Republic of Tanzania
|300
|Jersey
|281
|Sudan
|275
|Vietnam
|270
|Equatorial Guinea
|258
|Guernsey
|247
|Paraguay
|228
|Maldives
|214
|Congo
|207
|Rwanda
|207
|Faroe Islands
|187
|Gabon
|176
|Martinique
|175
|Guadeloupe
|149
|Myanmar
|146
|Gibraltar
|141
|Brunei Darussalam
|138
|Guam
|138
|Liberia
|133
|Madagascar
|128
|Ethiopia
|124
|Cambodia
|122
|Trinidad and Tobago
|116
|French Guiana
|111
|Bermuda
|109
|Cabo Verde
|106
|Aruba
|100
|Monaco
|98
|Sierra Leone
|99
|Togo
|99
|Zambia
|89
|Liechtenstein
|83
|Barbados
|79
|Bahamas
|80
|Uganda
|79
|Mozambique
|76
|Guyana
|74
|Haiti
|74
|Sint Maarten
|74
|Guinea-Bissau
|73
|Cayman Islands
|70
|Eswatini
|65
|Benin
|64
|Libya
|61
|United States Virgin Islands
|59
|French Polynesia
|58
|Nepal
|52
|Chad
|46
|Syrian Arab Republic
|43
|Central African Republic
|42
|Eritrea
|39
|Mongolia
|38
|Saint Martin
|38
|Malawi
|36
|Zimbabwe
|31
|Angola
|27
|Antigua and Barbuda
|24
|Timor-Leste
|24
|Botswana
|22
|Lao People’s Democratic Republic
|19
|Belize
|18
|Fiji
|18
|Grenada
|18
|New Caledonia
|18
|Curaçao
|16
|Dominica
|16
|Namibia
|16
|Burundi
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|15
|Saint Lucia
|15
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|15
|Northern Mariana Islands
|14
|Falkland Islands (Malvinas)
|13
|Nicaragua
|13
|Turks and Caicos
|12
|Greenland
|11
|Montserrat
|11
|Seychelles
|11
|Gambia
|10
|Suriname
|10
|Holy See
|9
|Papua New Guinea
|8
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|8
|Bhutan
|7
|Mauritania
|7
|Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
|6
|British Virgin Islands
|6
|Saint Barthelemy
|6
|South Sudan
|6
|Anguilla
|3
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|1
|Yemen
|1
|Total
|2,954,222
14423
Recommendations and Advice for the Public
If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).
If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).
