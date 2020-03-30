Coronavirus World Map: 634,835 Confirmed Cases; 198 Countries; 29,957 Deaths

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map March 29

Coronavirus Map: Distribution of COVID-19 case as of March 29, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 69

  • One new country/territory/areareported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours: The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
  • The COVID-19 Solidarity Fund has now received donations of more than US$ 108 million, from 203,000 individuals and organizations.
  • WHO, together with national authorities, is monitoring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people’s mental health, and providing information and guidance to governments and the public. On March 27, WHO European Region published an article on mental health and psychological resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic; highlighting the potential mental health impactson children and the elderly. Find more information here.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 634,835 confirmed cases (63,159 new)
  • 29,957 deaths (3,464 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 102,803 confirmed cases (1,343 new)
  • 3,626 deaths (34 new)

European Region

  • 361,031 confirmed cases (36,688 new)
  • 21,493 deaths (2,753 new)

South-East Asia

  • 3,709 confirmed cases (624 new)
  • 139 deaths (25 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 42,777 confirmed cases (3,846 new)
  • 2,668 deaths (160 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 120,798 confirmed cases (20,484 new)
  • 1,973 deaths (488 new)

African Region

  • 3,005 confirmed cases (174 new)
  • 51 deaths (4 new)

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, March 29, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 103321
Italy 92472
China 82356
Spain 72248
Germany 52547
France 37145
Iran 35408
United Kingdom 17093
Switzerland 13152
Netherlands 9762
Republic of Korea 9583
Belgium 9134
Austria 8291
Turkey 7402
Portugal 5170
Canada 4757
Australia 3966
Israel 3865
Norway 3845
Sweden 3447
Brazil 3417
Czechia 2663
Ireland 2415
Malaysia 2320
Denmark 2201
Chile 1909
Luxembourg 1831
Ecuador 1823
Japan 1693
Poland 1638
Russian Federation 1534
Pakistan 1526
Romania 1452
Thailand 1388
Finland 1218
Saudi Arabia 1203
South Africa 1187
Indonesia 1155
Philippines 1075
Greece 1061
India 979
Iceland 963
Singapore 802
Panama 786
Mexico 717
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Slovenia 691
Argentina 690
Serbia 659
Croatia 657
Estonia 640
Peru 635
Qatar 590
Dominican Republic 581
Egypt 576
Colombia 539
Iraq 506
Bahrain 476
New Zealand 476
United Arab Emirates 468
Morocco 437
Armenia 424
Ukraine 418
Lebanon 412
Algeria 409
Hungary 408
Lithuania 394
Bulgaria 331
Andorra 321
Latvia 305
Slovakia 295
Tunisia 278
Uruguay 274
Bosnia and Herzegovina 269
Kazakhstan 265
Costa Rica 263
Jordan 246
North Macedonia 241
Kuwait 235
Republic of Moldova 231
San Marino 228
Albania 212
Cyprus 179
Vietnam 179
Oman 167
Azerbaijan 164
Faroe Islands 155
Burkina Faso 146
Réunion 143
Côte d’Ivoire 140
Malta 139
Ghana 137
Uzbekistan 133
Brunei Darussalam 120
Cuba 119
Senegal 119
Afghanistan 114
Venezuela 113
Sri Lanka 106
Cambodia 104
Palestinian Territory 104
Guadeloupe 96
Mauritius 96
Belarus 94
Martinique 93
Cameroon 91
Kosovo 91
Georgia 90
Kyrgyzstan 84
Montenegro 82
Bolivia 74
Trinidad and Tobago 74
Democratic Republic of the Congo 68
Honduras 67
Nigeria 65
Puerto Rico 64
Jersey 61
Liechtenstein 61
Rwanda 60
Gibraltar 56
Guam 56
Paraguay 56
Mayotte 50
Bangladesh 48
Aruba 46
Guernsey 39
French Polynesia 34
Guatemala 32
Isle of Man 32
French Guiana 31
Jamaica 30
Togo 29
Madagascar 26
Kenya 25
Barbados 24
Monaco 23
Congo 19
El Salvador 19
Mali 18
Bermuda 17
Virgin Islands 17
Ethiopia 16
Maldives 16
Zambia 16
Djibouti 15
New Caledonia 15
Uganda 14
United Republic of Tanzania 14
Mongolia 12
Saint Martin 12
Dominica 11
Bahamas 10
Greenland 10
Niger 10
Eswatini 9
Cayman Islands 8
Guinea 8
Haiti 8
Mozambique 8
Myanmar 8
Namibia 8
Suriname 8
Antigua and Barbuda 7
Curaçao 7
Gabon 7
Grenada 7
Seychelles 7
Benin 6
Central African Republic 6
Equatorial Guinea 6
Eritrea 6
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 6
Cabo Verde 5
Chad 5
Fiji 5
Guyana 5
Mauritania 5
Montserrat 5
Nepal 5
Saint Barthelemy 5
Sudan 5
Syrian Arab Republic 5
Zimbabwe 5
Holy See 4
Nicaragua 4
Bhutan 3
Gambia 3
Liberia 3
Libya 3
Sint Maarten 3
Somalia 3
Angola 2
Anguilla 2
Belize 2
British Virgin Islands 2
Guinea-Bissau 2
Northern Mariana Islands 2
Saint Kitts and Nevis 2
Saint Lucia 2
Turks and Caicos 2
Papua New Guinea 1
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1
Timor-Leste 1
Total 634835

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

