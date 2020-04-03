Coronavirus World Map: 896,450 Confirmed Cases; 201 Countries; 45,526 Deaths

COVID-19 Coronavirus Map April 2

Coronavirus World Map: Distribution of COVID-19 cases as of April 2, 2020. Credit: WHO

WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report 73

  • No new countries/territories/areas reported cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • WHO has released a Medical Product Alert that warns consumers, healthcare professionals, and health authorities against a growing number of falsified medical products that claim to prevent, detect, treat or cure COVID-19. Find more here.
  • WHO is working with Iraq to increase surveillance and response capacities. WHO has printed hundreds of thousands of prevention and transmission control messages, taken mobile health teams to the streets, and delivered urgent consignments of personal protective equipment (PPE) and laboratory test kits. More information can be found here.
  • WHO has been working with governments and partners around the world, across many areas of activity: conducting needs assessments, providing hand sanitizers and masks for health professionals, providing training on the clinical management of patients with COVID-19, collaborating with local media outlets and conducting awareness raising activities, delivering test kits, conducting simulation exercises, and shipping personal protective equipment through WHO logistical hubs. As an example, WHO EURO has released a photo story of WHO’s activities in Kyrgyzstan, available here.
  • Our understanding of the transmission of COVID-19 virus continues to improve with the evolution of the outbreak. For more, see ‘Subject in Focus’ below.

Risk Assessment

Global Level: Very High

Coronavirus Situation in Numbers

Globally

  • 896,450 confirmed cases (72,839 new)
  • 45,526 deaths (4,924 new)

Western Pacific Region

  • 107,626 confirmed cases (1,204 new)
  • 3,723 deaths (22 new)

European Region

  • 503,006 confirmed cases (38,809 new)
  • 33,604 deaths (3,515 new)

South-East Asia

  • 5,324 confirmed cases (149 new)
  • 216 deaths (21 new)

Eastern Mediterranean Region

  • 58,168 confirmed cases (3,887 new)
  • 3,280 deaths (165 new)

Regions of the Americas

  • 216,912 confirmed cases (28,161 new)
  • 4,565 deaths (1,165 new)

African Region

  • 4,702 confirmed cases (629 new)
  • 127 deaths (36 new)

Subject in Focus: The routes of transmission from COVID-19 patients

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve, we are learning more about this new virus every day. Here we summarize what has been reported about transmission of the COVID-19 virus, and provide a brief overview of available evidence on transmission from symptomatic, pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic people infected with COVID-19.

Symptomatic transmission

By way of definition, a symptomatic COVID-19 case is a case who has developed signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 virus infection. Symptomatic transmission refers to transmission from a person while they are experiencing symptoms.

Data from published epidemiology and virologic studies provide evidence that COVID-19 is primarily transmitted from symptomatic people to others who are in close contact through respiratory droplets, by direct contact with infected persons, or by contact with contaminated objects and surfaces.1-7 This is supported by detailed experiences shared by technical partners via WHO global expert networks, and reports and presentations by Ministries of Health.

Data from clinical and virologic studies that have collected repeated biological samples from confirmed patients provide evidence that shedding of the COVID-19 virus is highest in upper respiratory tract (nose and throat) early in the course of the disease.8-11 That is, within the first 3 days from onset of symptoms.10-11 Preliminary data suggests that people may be more contagious around the time of symptom onset as compared to later on in the disease.

Pre-symptomatic transmission

The incubation period for COVID-19, which is the time between exposure to the virus(becoming infected) and symptom onset, is on average 5-6 days, however can be up to 14 days. During this period, also known as the “pre-symptomatic” period, some infected persons can be contagious. Therefore, transmission from a pre-symptomatic case can occur before symptom onset.

In a small number of case reports and studies, pre-symptomatic transmission has been documented through contact tracing efforts and enhanced investigation of clusters of confirmed cases.12-17 This is supported by data suggesting that some people can test positive for COVID-19 from 1-3 days before they develop symptoms.6,16 Thus, it is possible that people infected with COVID-19 could transmit the virus before significant symptoms develop. It is important to recognize that pre-symptomatic transmission still requires the virus to be spread via infectious droplets or through touching contaminated surfaces.

Asymptomatic transmission

An asymptomatic laboratory-confirmed case is a person infected with COVID-19 who does not develop symptoms. Asymptomatic transmission refers to transmission of the virus from a person, who does not develop symptoms.

There are few reports of laboratory-confirmed cases who are truly asymptomatic, and to date, there has been no documented asymptomatic transmission. This does not exclude the possibility that it may occur. Asymptomatic cases have been reported as part of contact tracing efforts in some countries.

WHO regularly monitors all emerging evidence about this critical topic and will provide an update as more information becomes available.

Countries, territories or areas with reported laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, April 2, 2020

Country/Territory/Area Confirmed Cases
United States of America 187302
Italy 110574
Spain 102136
China 82724
Germany 73522
France 56261
Iran 47593
United Kingdom 29478
Switzerland 17070
Turkey 15679
Belgium 13964
Netherlands 13614
Austria 10711
Republic of Korea 9976
Canada 9005
Portugal 8251
Brazil 5717
Israel 5591
Australia 4976
Sweden 4947
Norway 4665
Czechia 3589
Ireland 3447
Denmark 3107
Chile 3031
Malaysia 2908
Russian Federation 2777
Poland 2554
Romania 2460
Ecuador 2372
Japan 2384
Luxembourg 2319
Philippines 2311
Pakistan 2291
Thailand 1771
Saudi Arabia 1720
Indonesia 1677
India 1636
Finland 1446
South Africa 1380
Greece 1375
Peru 1323
Dominican Republic 1284
Iceland 1220
Mexico 1215
Panama 1181
Serbia 1060
Argentina 1054
Singapore 1000
Croatia 963
Colombia 906
Algeria 847
Slovenia 841
Qatar 835
United Arab Emirates 814
Ukraine 804
Egypt 779
Estonia 779
Iraq 728
New Zealand 723
International (Diamond Princess Cruise Ship) 712
Morocco 676
Lithuania 581
Armenia 571
Bahrain 569
Hungary 525
Lebanon 479
Bosnia and Herzegovina 464
Latvia 446
Republic of Moldova 423
Tunisia 423
Bulgaria 422
Slovakia 400
Andorra 396
Kazakhstan 386
Azerbaijan 359
North Macedonia 354
Costa Rica 347
Uruguay 338
Cyprus 320
Kuwait 317
Puerto Rico 286
Réunion 281
Jordan 278
Albania 277
Burkina Faso 261
San Marino 236
Afghanistan 235
Oman 231
Vietnam 218
Cuba 212
Ghana 195
Belarus 192
Côte d’Ivoire 190
Senegal 190
Uzbekistan 190
Malta 188
Faroe Islands 173
Honduras 172
Mauritius 154
Sri Lanka 143
Venezuela 143
Cameroon 139
Nigeria 139
Palestinian Territory 134
Brunei Darussalam 131
Martinique 128
Guadeloupe 125
Kosovo 125
Democratic Republic of the Congo 123
Georgia 121
Montenegro 120
Mayotte 116
Bolivia 115
Kyrgyzstan 115
Cambodia 109
Trinidad and Tobago 89
Rwanda 82
Jersey 81
Kenya 81
Guernsey 78
Gibraltar 69
Guam 77
Niger 74
Liechtenstein 72
Paraguay 69
Isle of Man 65
Aruba 55
Bangladesh 54
Madagascar 53
Monaco 52
French Guiana 51
Uganda 44
Guatemala 39
Jamaica 38
French Polynesia 37
Togo 36
Zambia 36
Djibouti 34
Barbados 33
Bermuda 32
El Salvador 32
Guinea 30
United States Virgin Islands 30
Mali 28
Ethiopia 26
Congo 22
Saint Martin 21
United Republic of Tanzania 20
Guyana 19
Maldives 18
Haiti 16
New Caledonia 16
Myanmar 15
Bahamas 15
Eritrea 15
Cayman Islands 14
Equatorial Guinea 14
Mongolia 14
Benin 13
Saint Lucia 13
Curaçao 11
Dominica 11
Namibia 11
Greenland 10
Lao People’s Democratic Republic 10
Libya 10
Mozambique 10
Seychelles 10
Syrian Arab Republic 10
Eswatini 9
Grenada 9
Guinea-Bissau 9
Angola 8
Central African Republic 8
Saint Kitts and Nevis 8
Suriname 8
Zimbabwe 8
Antigua and Barbuda 7
Chad 7
Gabon 7
Sudan 7
Holy See 6
Liberia 6
Northern Mariana Islands 6
Saint Barthelemy 6
Sint Maarten 6
Cabo Verde 5
Fiji 5
Mauritania 5
Montserrat 5
Nepal 5
Nicaragua 5
Somalia 5
Turks and Caicos 5
Bhutan 4
Belize 3
Botswana 3
British Virgin Islands 3
Gambia 3
Anguilla 2
Burundi 2
Sierra Leone 2
Papua New Guinea 1
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1
Timor-Leste 1
Total 896450

359​

Recommendations and Advice for the Public

If you are not in an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or have not been in contact with an infected patient, your risk of infection is low. It is understandable that you may feel anxious about the outbreak. Get the facts from reliable sources to help you accurately determine your risks so that you can take reasonable precautions (see Frequently Asked Questions). Seek guidance from WHO, your healthcare provider, your national public health authority or your employer for accurate information on COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 is circulating where you live. It is important to be informed of the situation and take appropriate measures to protect yourself and your family (see Protection measures for everyone).

If you are in an area where there are cases of COVID-19 you need to take the risk of infection seriously. Follow the advice of WHO and guidance issued by national and local health authorities. For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness however, it can make some people very ill and, in some people, it can be fatal. Older people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease or diabetes) are at risk for severe disease (See Protection measures for persons who are in or have recently visited (past 14 days) areas where COVID-19 is spreading).

