Costa Coffee customers started a petition after the chain changed a popular product.

Following Costa Coffee’s decision to replace one of their most popular products, a petition has been re-shared.

As a result, many people who have health problems are unable to visit the chain.

Customers were dissatisfied after the coffee chain switched milk suppliers, causing problems for those with health issues and allergies.

Customers who are allergic, lactose intolerant, or have Coeliac Disease will be unable to consume the milk they offer as a result of the change, as the new milk alternative labels now state “may contain wheat.”

Many people are rightfully concerned about what this could mean for their health if they visit the chain, so some have started a petition asking Costa to reconsider their substitutions.

Emma Herring took to Change.org to discuss the removal of Alpro Lactose-Free milk, and while the petition was started a year ago, some people are re-sharing it now that the options are becoming even more limited.

“What about the people who flocked to Costa Coffee for their preferred drinks because they have a nut allergy? Who are gluten intolerant? Who have IBS? And many other conditions that prevent them from drinking the alternatives?” she explained.

Not to mention the fact that you don’t like the way these alternatives alter the flavor of your favorite drink.

“We feel like we’re being discriminated against, and the staff at Costa Coffee have told me that they don’t understand why it was removed from the menu because it’s such a popular choice.”

“It may seem insignificant, but to those of us who have no other options, the opportunity to have this small treat, especially in such trying times, is quite a blow to our mental well-being.”

The petition can be found here and currently has nearly 200 signatures.