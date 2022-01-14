Costa Coffee is launching a new reusable line for 2022 that will be suitable for all weather conditions.

Costa Coffee is launching a new reusable range for 2022 that will be suitable for all weather conditions.

Costa Coffee’s new reusable range and gift set for January 2022 is now available in stores and online.

Costa Coffee has introduced a new line of reusable travel cups and bottles that will be available in January 2022.

The following are some of the new eco-friendly items:

To help with the January blues, Costa Coffee has introduced the new Aero Bliss Gift Set.

With a Costa Coffee Latte glass, a sachet of Hot Chocolate powder, caramel and frosted mint flavoured syrups, and a selection of Aero Bliss truffles, you can enjoy a Hot Chocolate without even leaving the house.

App members can now earn two Beans when purchasing their favorite handcrafted drink in a reusable cup as part of the Costa Club rewards scheme, meaning that those who bring their own reusable cup can get a free drink for every four drinks purchased.

Furthermore, from now until March 3, 2022, Costa Club members can get a free dairy alternative by simply scanning their Costa Club app when ordering their favorite barista-crafted drink.

Choose from the new AdeZ range of Coconut, Oat, Almond, or Soya.

Costa Coffee’s new reusable range and gift set for January 2022 is now available in Costa Coffee stores across the country and online.

Click here for the most up-to-date information on the current restrictions in Costa Coffee stores.

VisitInYourArea for more stories from your neighborhood.